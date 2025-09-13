From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Laura Loomer attacks leftist organizations over Charlie Kirks assassination
Laura Loomer falsely claims that the left is a national security threat!
Laura Loomer attacks leftist organizations over Charlie Kirks assassination
Laura Loomer falsely claims that the left is a national security threat
By Lynda Carson - September 13, 2025
Google News Headlines for Laura Loomer, President Trump…
https://news.google.com/search?for=laura+loomer+president+trump&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Laura Loomer attacks leftist organizations over Charlie Kirks assassination.
Reportedly in the Guardian, and CNN, the flip/flopping Laura Loomer, reportedly of Palm Beach https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202410159688244806 , a staunch Republican campaign contributor https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Laura+Loomer , attacks leftist organizations over Charlie Kirks assassination, and threatens to dox anyone that mocks Kirk, or celebrates his death.
Reportedly in the Guardian, in part it states, https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/12/laura-loomer-charlie-kirk , “As she pushed Donald Trump to “shut down” leftist organizations in the US over Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the far-right influencer Laura Loomer was confronted with a social media post that less than two months earlier lambasted the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) executive director as a “charlatan” who had betrayed the president.
“It’s time for the Trump administration to shut down, defund & prosecute every single leftist organization,” Loomer wrote on X after Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. “We must shut these lunatic leftists down. Once and for all. The left is a national security threat.”
The staunch Trump supporter on Thursday also described having stayed up all night and pledged to expose anyone online whom she perceived to mock Kirk or “celebrate” the rightwing activist’s murder, saying: “I’m going to make you wish you never opened your mouth.”
According to CNN, in part it states, https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/13/business/charlie-kirk-death-fired-comments , “Loomer posted on X on Wednesday, hours after the fatal shooting, that “I will be spending my night making everyone I find online who celebrates his death Famous, so prepare to have your whole future professional aspirations ruined if you are sick enough to celebrate his death.” CNN was unable to reach Loomer for comment.”
In a report by Wired, https://www.wired.com/story/donald-trump-laura-loomer/ , “Laura Loomer Is MAGA at Its Most Extreme—and She’s Closer to Donald Trump Than Ever.”
According to the BBC in 2025, https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cly8y27dwgpo , “Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer is in the headlines once again after reports that she was behind the recent firing of top National Security Council officials by President Donald Trump.
Ms Loomer was a presence alongside Trump on the campaign trail, which raised questions from some Republicans about the influence the controversial former congressional candidate may have on him.
She is well-known for her anti-Muslim rhetoric and for spreading conspiracy theories, including that the 9/11 attacks were an "inside job" carried out by the US government.
Reports suggest that Ms Loomer urged Trump to fire specific employees whom she suspected of being insufficiently loyal.
The president denied that the controversial social media influencer played any role "at all" in the firings.
Ms Loomer posted on X that Gen Haugh, the leader of both the US Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, and his deputy Wendy Noble, were fired because they "have been disloyal to President Trump".
In a phone call with the BBC, Ms Loomer said it would be "inappropriate" to divulge details of her meeting with Trump on Wednesday.
"It was a confidential meeting," she said. "It's a shame that there are still leakers at the White House who leaked this information."
Ms Loomer's ties to Trump during his campaign led some Republicans to blame her for unfounded claims he made during the presidential debate, including baseless conspiracy theories that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were eating pets.
An anonymous source close to the Trump campaign told US news outlet Semafor at the time that they were "100%" concerned about Ms Loomer's proximity to Trump.
“Regardless of any guardrails the Trump campaign has put on her, I don’t think it’s working,” the source was quoted as saying.”
About Laura Loomers relationship with the convicted felon President Trump, according to a recent deposition of Laura Loomer, in part it states; https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flmd.434676/gov.uscourts.flmd.434676.100.0.pdf .
Q Thanks for the correction. How do you communicate with President Trump? A Well, sometimes some of his staff will relay messages. Q How do they relay those messages? A Call. They'll call me. Sometimes -- there's been several times that the president has called me from the phone of his staff. He has had his staff call me. The president does not use email. I do not email the president. Q Do you text him? I text with his staff. Q What app do you use to text with his staff? I use just regular text. Q How many times have you spoken to the president on the phone? A Numerous times. MR. KLAYMAN: Indefinite is the time. Objection. BY MS. BOLGER: Q How many times have you spoken to the president on the phone? I don't know. I mean, I -- I've known the president for several years, so I would say, you know, several times. MR. KLAYMAN: Objection on relevancy. Continuing objections as well. THE WITNESS: Many times. BY MS. BOLGER: Q Sorry? A Many times. Q Oh. What is "many times"? Would you say more than a hundred? A No. Q Would you say more than 50? MR. KLAYMAN: Same objection -- continuing. Relevancy. THE WITNESS: No. Not more than 50. BY MS. BOLGER: Q Okay. About 50? A Perhaps. But definitely not more than that. Like I said, I communicate mostly with staff or have -- you know, it's mostly -- mostly staff. Yeah. Q Okay. So you said that you -- I just want to make sure I'm getting this right. You said that sometimes the staff calls you, and sometimes the president calls you through his staff; is that 20 correct? Yeah. Because it's the president of the United States -- just going to be, you know, calling people. Like, communications are protected when 2 you're the president, and so for national security purposes, for you know, purposes of protecting people's communication devices. And so you know, the way it works is if somebody calls you, generally, they call on, like, a staff phone or a designated phone, and you know, it's the president. Q So you said you've spoken to the president about 50 times; is that separate from conversations you've had with the president's staff? MR. KLAYMAN: Objection. Testimony speaks for itself. MS. BOLGER: I didn't finish my question. MR. KLAYMAN: I thought you did. BY MS. BOLGER: Q Is it separate for -- you said you spoke to the president about 50 times; is that separate from 20 conversations you've also -- you've had with president's staff? MR. KLAYMAN: Objection. Relevancy -- continuing. THE WITNESS: I wouldn't say that it's been 50 direct conversations with the president. You asked if -- how those communications take place. And sometimes, they take place through the staff, and so it's a combination. BY MS. BOLGER: Q Okay. And how many times have you texted with the president's staff? A Probably the same amount. Probably the same amount. Q So an additional 50 times? Yeah. I would say so. I mean, these are people that I've known for, you know, several years, so -- Q When did you -- I've been involved in conservative media and conservative politics for about 12 years, and so I've known a lot of his staff for a very long time. Q What social media accounts do you use? Well, it's been widely publicized that I've been banned on social media for speaking the truth and for supporting the president. And everybody knows that there's, you know, coordinated censorship against the president and his supporters. This has been documented extensively in congressional hearings, lawsuits, testimony by social media executives themselves who admitted that the FBI worked with them to interfere in the election.”
According to Wikipedia, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laura_Loomer , “Laura Elizabeth Loomer (born May 21, 1993) is an American far-right political activist, conspiracy theorist, and internet personality.
Loomer has worked as an activist for several organizations, including Project Veritas, the Geller Report, Rebel News, and InfoWars. She has described herself as being "pro-white nationalist" and a "proud Islamophobe", repeatedly making racist and anti-Muslim statements in public settings. She currently hosts a show, Loomer Unleashed, streaming weekly on Rumble.
Loomer has gained notoriety as a result of being banned from numerous social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, payment processors, vehicles for hire, and food delivery mobile apps for various reasons, including violating policies on hate speech and posting misinformation. Loomer has also been banned and removed from events, and had press credentials revoked, for harassment and causing disturbances.”
According to some court documents that reportedly were leaked by Laura Loomer to the press, there is a very interesting deposition that shares a little bit more information about Laura Loomer, and her relationship to the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump.
Laura Loomer v. Bill Maher, et al (Includes deposition of Laura Loomer)
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flmd.434676/gov.uscourts.flmd.434676.100.0.pdf
For more about Laura Loomer, see a few links below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
In Vanity Fair, reportedly Trump defends relationship with Laura Loomer…
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/trump-defends-relationship-with-laura-loomer?
Trump Loyalist DESTROYS Herself in DEPOSITION
https://www.youtube.com/live/RieYuffVbx8
(Laura Loomer Deposition Part 1 (TT LIVE) 8-18-25)
Laura Loomer video taped deposition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMXp4s6M0tA
Laura Loomer - Bill Maher
Reporttedly, LAURA LOOMER HAS BEEN HYPERACTIVE during the second Trump administration, claiming more scalps than any of the journalists or watchdog groups covering the administration. But it’s not clear if this is the life she wants to lead. The question that has perplexed and obsessed the Loomerati (of which I am a member) is: What actually is her long-term goal?
A deposition in her lawsuit against HBO late-night host Bill Maher offers one of the clearest answers to date. Loomer sees a future in Trump world involving a White House job, and then, from there, the sort of cushy foundation seats, book deals, and cable-news gigs that past White House officials have enjoyed.
Loomer sued Maher and HBO in October, over a broadcast in which Maher said Loomer “might be” sleeping with Trump. I wrote last week about how discovery in that case could yield some interesting revelations about the sources of Loomer’s income and her contacts with the White House. And, indeed, Loomer’s deposition in the Maher lawsuit does offer some juicy insights into her motivations.
https://www.thebulwark.com/p/laura-loomer-bill-maher-trump-deposition-career-insults
HBO Aims To Loomerize Laura Loomer Over Deposition Leak & Posts In Bill Maher Defamation Suit
By Dominic Patten
August 15, 2025 5:07pm
https://deadline.com/2025/08/hbo-laura-loomer-defamation-deposition-leaks-bill-maher-1236489368/
CAIR, CAIR-Florida Welcome Judge’s Order for Final Judgment for Islamophobe Laura Loomer to Pay Almost $125K for Anti-CAIR Lawsuit
https://cairflorida.org/press/cair-cair-florida-welcome-judges-order-for-final-judgment-for-islamophobe-laura-loomer-to-pay-almost-125k-for-anti-cair-lawsuit/
Freedom Watch, Inc. and Laura Loomer Petitioners v. Google, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Apple, Inc., and Twitter, Inc. Respondents
https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/20/20-969/165267/20210104131136088_Google%20Cert%20Petition%20LK%20final.pdf
Freedom Watch and Laura Loomer Lose Lawsuit Against Social Media Platforms
EUGENE VOLOKH | 5.27.2020 5:02 PM
https://reason.com/volokh/2020/05/27/freedom-watch-and-laura-loomer-lose-lawsuit-against-social-media-platforms/
Loomer appeals decision in lawsuit against social media platforms
https://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/memoranda/2025/03/27/23-3158.pdf
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
