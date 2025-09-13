From the Open-Publishing Calendar
By Lynda Carson - September 13, 2025
Yesterday, the murderer of Charlie Kirk, a Mormon, was arrested in Utah.
Meanwhile, the racist Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, is being worshipped by the extreme right-wing fascists as though he were a saint, even though reportedly white-supremacist Charlie Kirk opposed Juneteenth Day as a holiday https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOhWXrTEfiF/ . And he tried to discredit Martin Luther King Jr., and the civil right’s act.
https://www.wired.com/story/charlie-kirk-tpusa-mlk-civil-rights-act/ . Reportedly, Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, claimed that King did not deserve to have a national holiday in his honor, offending blacks all across the nation. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxXuM4zT50o .
Not only is Charlie Kirk not a saint, reportedly, a Turning Point Action official resigned after facing election fraud allegations https://www.yahoo.com/news/turning-point-action-official-resigns-023531915.html , and they had to pay fines after complaints were filed https://www.citizensforethics.org/news/press-releases/turning-point-action-fined-following-crew-complaint/ . Additionally, reportedly Turning Point USA faced election fraud allegations recently https://www.rawstory.com/turning-point-usa-political-arms-accused-of-violating-arizona-dark-money-disclosure-law/# .
When Charlie Kirk received a subpoena for his deposition by the Select Committee To Investigate The January 6th Attack On The U.S. Capitol, during the deposition repeatedly Charlie Kirk refused to answer any questions pursuant to the Fifth Amendment. https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/GPO-J6-TRANSCRIPT-CTRL0000083775/pdf/GPO-J6-TRANSCRIPT-CTRL0000083775.pdf .
Before the deposition occurred, reportedly according to Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlie_Kirk , in part it states, “On January 5, 2021, the day before the Washington, D.C., protest that led to the January 6 United States Capitol attack, Kirk wrote on Twitter that Turning Point Action and Students for Trump were sending more than 80 "buses of patriots to D.C. to fight for this president". A spokesman for Turning Point said that the groups ended up sending seven buses, not 80, with 350 students. In the lead-up to the storming, Kirk said he was "getting 500 emails a minute calling for a civil war." Publix heiress Julie Fancelli gave Charlie Kirk's organizations $1.25 million to fund the buses to the January 6 event. Kirk also paid $60,000 for Kimberly Guilfoyle to speak at the Trump rally. Afterward, Kirk said the violent acts at the Capitol were not an insurrection and did not represent mainstream Trump supporters.”
However, Charlie Kirk’s widow claims that his Turning Point USA mission will continue, whatever that may be.
In a bizarre situation, the news media has sanitized Charlie Kirk’s despicable views and activities to please the convicted felon President Trump, and his MAGA followers.
Retaliation activities for mocking Charlie Kirk.
According to a report with Government Executive, in part it states, “Federal agencies threaten and discipline employees criticizing or mocking Charlie Kirk. Reportedly, “Federal employees are facing warnings from agency leaders to refrain from criticizing or mocking Charlie Kirk, the conservative influencer who was assassinated this week.
In some cases, employees have already been disciplined. The Homeland Security Department has already taken action against at least three staffers: a Federal Emergency Management Agency employee was placed on administrative leave, Fox News reported, after he posted on Instagram that President Trump had ordered flags at half staff “for the literal racist homophobe misogynist.”
“This employee’s words are revolting and unconscionable,” a FEMA spokesperson said. “He was immediately placed on administrative leave. Celebrating the death of a fellow American is appalling, unacceptable and sickening.”
The U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday one of its employees posted on their personal social media a note regarding Kirk that was “contrary to our core values” and vowed to “take appropriate action and hold the individual accountable.” The Secret Service also placed an employee on leave for saying anyone mourning Kirk should “delete” them because Kirk “spewed hate and racism,” according to The New York Post.
On Friday, Veterans Affairs Department Secretary Doug Collins warned employees against “justifying, celebrating or mocking” Kirk’s death. He said such comments would lead to more violence and anyone making them “will be dealt with accordingly.”
That followed the Defense Department issuing similar warnings: the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson Sean Parnell said, referring to the department by the administration’s preferred name, that it was “unacceptable for military personnel and Department of War civilians to celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American.” The department will have “zero tolerance” for such behavior. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added the Pentagon was “tracking all these very closely” and would address any issues immediately.”
In today’s right-wing version of “1984’s Kafkaesque violent fascist America,” the so-called home of the free and the brave are under attack. Reportedly, all across the nation U.S. citizens are being targeted and punished https://www.wired.com/story/right-wing-activists-are-targeting-people-for-allegedly-celebrating-charlie-kirks-death/ .
Any alleged negative public celebratory comments about the death or murder of the Turning Point USA, ultra right-wing fascist Charlie Kirk, who is an unfortunate victim of his own beliefs, may be attacked as being anti-American by the convicted felon Trump regime.
Reportedly, the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, has told Pentagon staff to hunt for negative Charlie Kirk posts by service members. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/hegseth-pentagon-staff-negative-charlie-kirk-posts-service-members-rcna230915 .
According to the Washington Post, workers are getting fired, and placed on leave over Charlie Kirk posts. https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2025/09/12/workers-fired-charlie-kirk-reaction-online/ .
Reportedly, the convicted felon President Trump vows to punish critics of Charlie Kirk. https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2025/09/11/trump-kirk-consequences-gop-conservative/ .
GOP’s Higgins seeks ‘ban for life’ of social media users celebrating Kirk’s shooting, according to a report. https://thehill.com/homenews/house/5498536-clay-higgins-targets-charlie-kirk-killing-celebrators/
Things are so crazy at the moment, reportedly the State Department suggest revoking visas of people making light of Charlie Kirks death. https://abc7chicago.com/post/state-department-suggests-revoking-visas-making-light-charlie-kirks-death/17796870/ .
Additionally, reportedly, “Extremists and an anonymously run website are posting identifying details about people accused of celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder online. Some of those targeted are now getting death threats.”
Indeed. America is in deep fascist trouble. A right-wing fascist website called Charlie’s Murderers, that blames liberals for the murder of Charlie Kirk, is seeking information on anyone that has allegedly been celebrating Charlie’s death. On their right-wing fascist website they claim, “We have received nearly 20,000 submissions. This website will soon be converted into a searchable database of all 20,000 submissions, filterable by general location and job industry. This is a permanent and continuously-updating archive of Radical activists calling for violence.”
That’s right! The Charlie’s Murderers website can be found far and wide on Google https://tinyurl.com/2pr5v7yp , including many links or comments of those who are tuning into the fascist website, and promoting it. The Brietbart website is also promoting it. https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2025/09/11/charlies-murderers-website-exposes-leftists-cheering-the-assassination-of-charlie-kirk/ .
Charlie Kirks Beliefs And Statements:
Reportedly https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/09/10/18879757.php?show_comments=1#18879778 , in a resurfaced video https://twitter.com/JasonSCampbell/status/1643977032509067272 from a Turning Point USA event, Charlie Kirk declared, "We must also be real. We must be honest with the population. Having an armed citizenry comes with a price, and that is part of liberty."
"Driving comes with a price. Fifty thousand people die on the road every year. That's a price. You get rid of driving, you'd have 50,000 less auto fatalities. But we have decided that the benefit of driving — speed, accessibility, mobility...is worth the cost of 50,000 people dying on the road."
"We need to be very clear that you're not going to get gun deaths to zero. It will not happen," he continues. "But I think it's worth it. I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment."
Despite Charlie Kirks own insensitive callous offensive public comments praising the mass shooting deaths of others every single year, including the repeated mass shooting deaths of children in schools or churches, that eventually led to his own death at the hands of a gunman, U.S. citizens are now being targeted and punished for allegedly celebrating the death of this fascist white-supremacist that has been getting paid for spreading his hate for years all across the nation.
Apparently, it has become unlawful or forbidden to celebrate the death of assholes in America. What do you think about that?
That’s right! In a moment of right-wing fascist madness offending millions of people sickened by the mass shooting deaths occurring all across the nation, Charlie Kirk said,“We need to be very clear that you're not going to get gun deaths to zero. It will not happen," he continues. "But I think it's worth it. I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment."
Making matters worse in Trump’s fascist “1984” America, if you do not go along with the MAGA party line and the media to praise Charlie Kirk despite all the times that he brutalized Americans with his fascist right-wing Neo-Nazi, white-supremacist activities through the years, U.S. citizens are being targeted and punished for celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk, who is an unfortunate victim of his own beliefs. https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/09/10/18879757.php?show_comments=1#18879778 .
Reportedly, teachers, firefighters, Marines, and other U.S. citizens who allegedly celebrated Charlie Kirks murder, may have lost their jobs for not towing the party line or demands of the powers that be, who are retaliating against people for speaking their mind about the vile Charlie Kirk.
Additionally, reportedly a restaurant in a major city faces fallout over a so-called ‘offensive’ Charlie Kirk post by co-owner. https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/restaurant-major-city-faces-fallout-over-offensive-charlie-kirk-post-co-owner .
According to one report in the UK, about U.S. citizens facing retaliation for allegedly celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/employees-fired-celebrating-charlie-kirk-comments-b2825700.html .
A clampdown on free speech is happening all across the nation. According to The Guardian, “Several people fired after clampdown on speech over Charlie Kirk.” https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/13/charlie-kirk-shooting-people-fired-social-media .
In a new report on NPR, in part it states, “Charlie Kirk critics are being targeted online and losing jobs. Some GOP officials want to clamp down on perceived expressions of schadenfreude about Charlie Kirk's death. Conservative activists are publicizing social media posts that are "celebrating" his death. Over thirty people across the country have been fired, put on leave, investigated or faced calls to resign because of social media posts criticizing Charlie Kirk or expressing schadenfreude about the conservative influencer's assassination earlier this week, according to an analysis by NPR.” https://www.npr.org/2025/09/13/nx-s1-5538476/charlie-kirk-jobs-target-social-media-critics-resign .
In a different report, in part it states, Marine fired for social media post: ‘Another racist man popped’
A U.S. Marine is the latest to be fired for a social media post celebrating Kirk’s death.
The Marine allegedly posted the caption: “Another racist man popped” on Instagram, along with three beer glass emojis, according to screenshots circulating on social media.
The Marines confirmed the individual has been fired in a statement, while the Department of War’s chief spokesperson Sean Parnell said it was “unacceptable for military personnel and Department of War civilians to celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American.”
“We are aware of a social media post that does not align with our core values,” said lead spokesman Lt. Col. Joshua Benso. “The Marine in question has been relieved of his recruiting duties, and the matter is currently under investigation.”
Secret Service agent: ‘Kirk spewed hate and racism’
U.S. Secret Service Anthony Pough has reportedly been put on leave after he allegedly wrote in a Facebook post that Kirk “spewed hate and racism on his show.”
A U.S. Secret Service agent allegedly wrote that Kirk ‘spewed hate and racism on his show,’ and has been put on leave (Rumble)
“At the end of the day, you answer to GOD, and speak things into existence,” Pough allegedly wrote. “You can only circumvent karma, she doesnt leave.”
The agent’s security clearance has been revoked, according to CBS, citing two U.S. officials.
Oregon teacher whose day was ‘brightened’ by Kirk’s death
An Oregon teacher has been put on leave for saying that his day was “brightened” by Kirk’s murder, according to local news outlet KATU.
John Colgan, a middle school teacher at Neil Armstrong Middle School and a city councilor in Cornelius, just outside Portland, allegedly made the remarks on a Facebook post.
“Hearing that Charlie Kirk got shot and died really brightened up my day,” Colgan wrote, according to the outlet. “Nobody deserves it, but some are asking for it.”
“Consistent with our policies, we have placed this staff member on paid administrative leave and we are conducting an investigation,” the school district said in a statement.
Carolina Panthers PR employee: ‘Why are y’all sad?’
A public relations employee of the Carolina Panthers football team has been fired over insensitive comments he made on social media.
Charlie Rock, who joined the North Carolina team as a PR intern last year, shared a video on his personal Instagram account of Kirk speaking.
It was captioned: “Why are yall sad? Your man said it was worth it,” according to The Athletic, along with a screenshot of the Wu-Tang Clan song Protect Ya Neck.
A source told the outlet that Rock is no longer with the organization, while the Panthers released a statement saying they have “accordingly addressed” the matter with the individual.
New Orleans firefighter said ‘bullet was a gift from god’
A member of the New Orleans Fire Department’s job is on the line after she allegedly posted the bullet that struck Kirk was “a gift from god.”
Ashley Creekbaum allegedly commented on Instagram: “I think he should be forced to carry that bullet in his body. That bullet has a right to be there because it’s a gift from god.”
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill waded in and said she expected “consequences” for the “grossly inappropriate comment.”
New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Roman Nelson said the department was aware of the “insensitive” comment and is investigating.
“This conduct is unacceptable, and it does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of our Department,” Nelson said.
Writer’s Batman spinoff dropped by DC Comics
DC Comics abruptly canceled its new Batman spinoff following public backlash over social media posts by its writer, Gretchen Felker-Martin, that appeared to celebrate Kirk’s assassination.
According to The Wrap, Felker‑Martin, who identifies as transgender, made the remarks about Kirk on her now-suspended Bluesky account.
“Thoughts and prayers you Nazi b***h,” one post read. “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk,” another said.
Kirk was outspoken about his anti-transgender views. He argued against gender-affirming care for transgender people and insisted there are only two genders, sporting a T-shirt at one Arizona rally last year that read: “xy = man.”
A DC Comics statement acknowledged the right of creators to “peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints” but said that “posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct.”
Texas football coach who labeled Kirk a ‘horrible human being’
A Texas football coach was fired after he labeled Kirk “a horrible f***ing human being” in a Facebook comment, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Derek Woods was a teacher and football coach at Schindewolf Intermediate and was responding to someone else’s post that thanked Kirk for “all [he] has done.”
Woods said he did not understand “why anyone is sad” over Kirk’s death and criticized the MAGA figure for saying that “some gun deaths” were “worth it” for the Second Amendment.
“Yes he is leaving behind 2 beautiful little girls and I pray for them. but that man was a horrible f***ing human being,” Woods allegedly posted. “He was a legit racist, homophobic, a mysoginist [sic], transphobic nasty person.”
The school district stated that it had taken “swift action” on Friday morning. “The employee was not permitted to step foot in his classroom and instead was sent to human resources, where his employment was terminated,” the Chronicle reported.
TV political pundit who appeared to blame Kirk for his own murder
Political analyst Matthew Dowd was fired from MSNBC after appearing to blame Kirk for his own death.
Asked by anchor Katy Tur about the “environment in which a shooting like this happens”, Dowd said Kirk has been “one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups.”
“And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in.”
More about the death of Charlie Kirk may be found in the story below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
