Convicted felon Trump and JD Vance may be supported by fascist extremist groups
A banner from the Daily Stormer, a fascist neo-Nazi group supporting Trump during the last presidential race.
Convicted felon Trump and JD Vance may be supported by fascist extremist groups
By Lynda Carson - August 16, 2024
In addition to the convicted felon Donald J. Trump questioning the race of Kamala Harris lately, the Democratic contender for the U.S. presidency, reportedly in 2024, Trump said, “People crossing the U.S.-Mexico border are bringing contagious disease with them. They’re coming in as terrorists. Many, many terrorists are coming in, and people are coming in with very contagious disease,” Trump said in an interview with New York radio station WABC. “You know, like it’s all of a sudden you see there’s a run on tuberculosis. There’s a run on things that we haven’t talked about for years in this country,” he added. Trump also stated, “People crossing the border and coming into the U.S. are speaking unfamiliar and unknown languages. We have no idea who they are, where they come from. We have no idea. They speak languages we don’t even know about. We have people with languages that we know nothing about. It’s crazy,” Trump said.
And reportedly, Trump also declared that some sections of America have people who are ‘vermin’, and he also stated that some migrants are not people, and that they are poisoning the blood of America, echoing the beliefs of Adolf Hitler.
As the twice impeached, election denying former president Donald J. Trump, convicted of 34 felonies, and his myrmidons lay the groundwork in Georgia and other states across the nation to rig the next presidential election in favor of Trump and the MAGA Republicans, there is little discussion in the mainstream news media that some of the members of the violent far right-wing extremist neo-Nazi groups may be supporting Trump, JD Vance, and the MAGA Republicans.
Reportedly, Hungary’s fascist dictator Viktor Orban is a big supporter of Trump, and wants Trump to be the next president in our country.
Additionally, some MAGA Republicans, including some members of the Heritage Foundation have reportedly been flocking to the Hungarian fascist dictator Viktor Orban’s side, to learn, and absorb as much as possible about his fascist dirty tricks of the trade, while they were at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) third annual gathering in Hungary, during 2024.
Reportedly, Viktor Orban is well known as a dictator by some, but a role model for JD Vance.
Additionally, in another report, Viktor Orban met fascist wannabe dictator and convicted felon Donald J. Trump at his home at Mar-A-Lago where Trump lavished praise for Orban’s dictatorship in Hungary.
Extremist Violent Groups That May Be Supporting Trump and JD Vance:
Some of the violent right-wing extremists that may be supporting Trump, JD Vance, and the MAGA Republicans were at the Unite the Right rally supported in part by Trump.
And the January 6 insurrection that occurred at the Capitol building supported by Trump, that may have violent members supporting Trump, and may include members or former members of violent right-wing armed militias, the Boogaloo movement, Ku Klux Klan, Stormfront, Iron March, Atomwaffen Division, the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and other far right-wing violent extremist fascist groups.
Former KKK leader David Duke, is a well known Trump supporter.
Additionally, according to Thomas Robb of the KKK, he wrote, “Certainly not everything we want-but Donald Trump is almost everything white nationalists have been working for.” For more on Thomas Robb, click here for wikipedia link, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Robb_(Ku_Klux_Klan) .
Reportedly, some of the violent members of the Boogaloo movement may be Trump supporters.
According to web archives, the fascist Stormfront group and Andrew Anglin was, or still is a Trump supporter. For more on Stormfront see wikipedia link: wikipedia, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stormfront_(website) .
The Atomwaffen Division - Click here, https://tinyurl.com/y52rk9gy - may also have Trump supporters in their ranks. For more about Atomwaffen click here, Atomwaffen hate group in California.
>>>>>>>
Internal peek into Oath Keepers after Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Building
by Lynda Carson
Mon, Jan 17, 2022
Click below…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/01/17/18847396.php
>>>>>>>
The Oath Keepers unfolding demise
by Lynda Carson
Sat, Jan 15, 2022
Click below…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/01/15/18847360.php?show_comments=1
>>>>>>>
Considering that Franklin Graham Jr. https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/06/01/18866952.php , convicted felon Donald J. Trump, JD Vance, the Heritage Foundation, and many right-wing extremist violent fascist groups are all in bed together this election season, it appears that our country is in very deep trouble.
Some links to Iron March, another neo-Nazi, violent right-wing fascist group, may also have members or former members in their ranks who may be supporters of Trump and JD Vance.
Plus Noose, which is another dangerous faction that may have members or former members in their ranks supporting Trump and JD Vance, and the MAGA Republicans.
See links further below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Trump Supporters May Include Members or Former Members of Iron March:
Guidelines: Iron March Mission Statement
https://web.archive.org/web/20170606210552/http://ironmarch.org/index.php?/guidelines/
Iron March - Discover
https://web.archive.org/web/20170606184249/http://ironmarch.org/index.php?/discover/
A publication of Iron March - E-Sec By Way of Common Sense
https://tinyurl.com/3tj8h9xx
Iron March - Fascism by Region and Country
https://web.archive.org/web/20170606144131/http://ironmarch.org/index.php?/forum/36-fascism-by-region-country/
Iron March - Fascist Alma Matter - Fascist Fraternity
https://web.archive.org/web/20170606075512/http://ironmarch.org/index.php?/forum/104-fascist-fraternity/
Iron March - Iron Pride Network Directory
https://web.archive.org/web/20170606185851/http://ironmarch.org/index.php?/topic/5286-ironpride-network-directory/
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Noose
https://web.archive.org/web/20170117094616/http://ropeculture.org/contacts/
https://web.archive.org/web/20170117094551/http://ropeculture.org/2017/01/
Noose / Ropeculture.org - Staff
https://web.archive.org/web/20171001103829/http://ropeculture.org/staff/
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
