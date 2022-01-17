From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections
Internal peek into Oath Keepers after Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Building
Mugshot of Elmer Stewart Rhodes founder of the Oath Keepers:
Internal peek into Oath Keepers after Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Building
By Lynda Carson - January 17, 2022
With Elmer Stewart Rhodes the leader of the Oath Keepers behind bars after he and ten others were indicted in Federal Court for seditious conspiracy and other offenses related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol Building which disrupted the counting of the the electoral votes related to the presidential election, it appears that the demise of the extremist far-right Oath Keepers is quickly unfolding right before our eyes.
There have been many articles and news reports, and investigations about the January 6, 2021 attack resulting in 5 deaths, plus approximately 140 cops being assaulted, and around $1.5 million in damages to the Capitol Building.
This article plans to offer the readers an internal peek into the mindset and happenings in the Oath Keepers organization after the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol Building in the attempt to block Joe Biden from becoming the President of the United States.
Reportedly, the Oath Keepers played a major role in the attack of the Capitol Building.
On January 13, 2021, barely a week after the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building occurred, a "RED ALERT" message from Elmer Stewart Rhodes in an email from the Oath Keepers to its members reveals how frightened they became, and feared being arrested and rounded up for their activities.
In the Red Alert, Rhodes states, "Leadership needs to get off the NOW. Do NOT be home. Be
somewhere else. If you ignore this warning and stay home, at the very
least, when the lights go out, get out. Be ready to leave your home on
a moment's notice at the first sign of any raids."
It appears that if Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers listened to his own advice to all the members that he advised to run and hide, that he may not be in jail at this very moment.
The internal emails below reveal how the Oath Keepers fell apart in chaos, how they feared becoming arrested, how their communication systems broke down, how they became afraid and too paranoid to do interviews with the news media, as some members wanted out of the organization, or wanted refunds from their memberships, and how the members had trouble reaching one another.
Meanwhile, people still wanted to become members, to give up their money, and private information to the Oath Keepers so they could be vetted before becoming members.
The following emails below may help the readers to have an internal peek into the Oath Keepers after the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol Building.
An internal peek into the Oath Keepers from the members of the Oath Keepers after they felt they were under attack after their involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol Building.
See some Oath Keepers internal emails below...
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
From: "oksupport"
To: "Shane Christiansen"
Sent: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 9:31:32 PM
Subject: Red Alert!! OATH KEEPERS WARNING ORDER PART I
RED ALERT!
OATH KEEPERS WARNING ORDER PART I
As always, Oath Keepers stands in defense of the Constitution against
all enemies, foreign and domestic. What is now being installed is not a
constitutional government. It an illegitimate regime that has
unjustly taken power through massive vote fraud, to install a ChiCom
puppet who will do the bidding of a mortal enemy of this nation, as
well as the bidding of international elites who are in allegiance and
alliance with the CCP as they pursue a common goal of destroying our
Republic and enslaving the American people.
Executive Summary:
President Trump still can and should use the Insurrection Act, but its
unlikely. Regardless, patriots should:
1. Prepare for a comms down/blackout environment. Obtain CB and HAM
radios, fuel, food, etc
2. Muster NOW in their county seat. Meet face to face and sort out
grid down comms and who will be Home Guard and part of a "Family
Safe" program to stay back and protect families, while also
determining who can project out to protect and assist others. Do
it now before comms go down.
3. Muster ASAP at state level, but NOT at state Capitol. The newly
formed county units must Muster in a friendly county to
establish comms and leadership connections for future. Establish
protocols in case of lights out/comms down.
4. Beware of false flags and traps that are now being set. Be careful
who you listen to and what events you attend. Expect attempts to
lure you onto enemy controlled ground where they have time to set
up false flags.
5. Prepare to walk the same path as the Founding Fathers of
condemnation of an illegitimate regime, nullification/mass
non-compliance, defiance, mutual defense, and resistance. See Part
II for more.
FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP:
President Trump, though you have waited far too long, it's still not
too late to act decisively as Commander-in-Chief. Honor your oath.
Have courage. Do what we recommended you do (use the Insurrection Act
and conduct a mass data declassification and public data dump to expose
the compromised/corrupt traitors, and bring them to justice).
See our two previous open letters to you:
[1]https://oathkeepers.org/2021/01/13/2020-12-open-letter-to-president-
trump-you-must-use-insurrection-act-to-stop-the-steal-and-defeat-the-co
up/
[2]https://oathkeepers.org/2021/01/13/2020-12-open-letter-to-president-
trump-part-ii-act-now-do-not-wait-for-jan-6/
At the very least, do the mass declassification and data dump. You
still have absolute authority as President and Commander-in-Chief to
declassify any files held by the CIA, FBI, NSA, etc. Use
trusted elite units you know are still loyal to the Constitution to get
it done (to seize the servers and dump the data on 4Chan, 8Chan, etc).
President Trump, it's your duty and the only way to actually keep your
family safe. It's also your only possible way that YOU can still act
to save our Republic from the communists and deep state traitors. Do
NOT have faith in the corrupted legal system. Even if you
attempt pardons for your family or yourself, that will not save you or
them. Look at what the communists did to the Romanov family of Czar
Nicholas II, his wife, and his children:
[3]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Execution_of_the_Romanov_family.
Also, it's not just about you and your family. The domestic enemy
wolves will be at the door of all your supporters as well. Liberty
loving American constitutionalists will have no choice but to honor
their oaths and defend both the Constitution and their families when
the communists and obedient Deep State minions come for them (as they
are already planning on doing). A fight is coming no matter what we
do, becuase the domestic enemies won't stop until stopped. It's
infinitely better for it to come while you are Commander-in-Chief, than
for it to come with Biden the Chicom puppet imposter illegitimately
installed in the White House.
Embrace destiny.
As Thomas Paine said: 'If there must be trouble, let it be in my day,
that my child may have peace." Amen.
Act. Now. Be the Commander in Chief we all know you can be and keep
your word when you said America will never be a socialist country. If
you fail to act now, you will go down in history as an American version
of Neville Chamberlain (the British Prime Minister who attempted to
appease Hitler) rather than as an American Churchill.
FOR PATRIOTS:
Patriots, keep your powder dry, your head on a swivel, and your gear
ready to roll at moments notice.
BE PREPARED TO MOVE. TO ROLL. But, also keep your cool. It can be a
tough balance, but you can do it. Get right with the Lord, get your
mind right, stay cool, but be ready.
Realize that there is a swirling storm of intentional disinformation,
rumor-mill crap, and cooked up false-flags running at this time. Be
careful about who you trust for information, and remember, information
is not the same thing as "intel." Even if someone is sincere and
trustworthy (in the sense of not intending to mislead) they can still
be passing on false info.
Also be careful about just jumping in on any advertised or organised
"patriot" event - be it a protest or an armed march of any kind.
Expect false-flags and enemy orchestrated pied piper events and traps.
Do not rush head-long into such a "Buffalo Jump" as Navy SEAL veteran
Matt Bracken calls them.
See below for my recommended course of action that is intended to make
you stronger and better organized right now and for the future, without
falling into false-flag traps that further the enemy's goals.
PREPARE FOR COMMS DOWN/LIGHTS OUT
Within the short term, we face a very high possibilty of an intentional
"comms down" scenario where black hats take down/shut down all
communications in the US - No cell service, no internet, no land
lines. A comms blackout.
This could also include a take down of electrical power. An
intentional power blackout. Worst case scenario would be an EMP
strike. That is the Chicom/globalist final option to stop us. Be as
prepared as you can be for it.
The purpose of such a comms down/blackout will be to minimize our
ability to communicate and to pin people in their homes as the black
hats and their terrorist allies conduct a =E2night of the long knives=E2
decapitation strike to arrest or otherwise take out patriot leaders,
potential leaders, and highly skilled personnel.
Alternatively, even if there is no overt comms-down or blackout event,
there can still be simultaneous raids across the country in the middle
of the night to take out leadership and hardcore patriots before they
can warn each other. Expect it.
Whether a comms/power blackout happens as the result of actions taken
by white hats or black hats - whether the black hats react to something
President Trump or his supporters have done, or if it is done after
more false flag events, to shut us down to prevent us from taking
action, you need to do the following:
PERSONAL ACTIONS
1. Leadership needs to get off the NOW. Do NOT be home. Be
somewhere else. If you ignore this warning and stay home, at the very
least, when the lights go out, get out. Be ready to leave your home on
a moment's notice at the first sign of any raids.
All patriots need to have a Plan B, Plan C, Plan D for you and your
loved ones. A place for them to go that is NOT tied directly to you
and several places for you to go that are not tied to you via digital
footprint or records.
Be prepared to go "comms dark" by choice. Low tech or no-tech beats
high tech. Grab a couple of burner phones. But also be ready to go
completely radio/phone silent.
2. Grab all the CB and HAM radios you can NOW. You can find CB radios
at truck stops. FRS radios from sporting good stores or Wallmart are
also useful for close range (inside Neighborhood) comms. HAM radios
will likely have to be ordered over the internet, so order them now!
Get a shortwave radio so you can monitor for news and info.
Even if you dont know how to run a HAM or CB radio, buy it. Someone
else will know how.
Buy extras for friends, family, neighbors. You WILL need those radios
to communicate when the domestic enemies shut down comms (which they
will at some point). Sort out your comms now. Don't wait.
3. Get all the fuel you can - gas, diesel, NOW. Get the fuel out of
the underground storage tanks and into portable containers. Get all
you can. You will need it. Borrow money or charge it if you have to.
You cant roll out to help save your country or even to protect your
county unless you have fuel. When you think you have enough, double
it. Then double it again. Do NOT presume you will be able to buy fuel
during an emergency. A power blackout alone will make it hard to get
the fuel out of underground storage tanks, let alone suffering a run on
gas stations as everyone scrambles to get it.
4. Buy as much food as you can NOW. Double and triple whatever you
have. Buy more for friends, family, neighbors. Borrow money if you
have to, or charge it. Take out savings. Buy bulk non-perishables
that can be cooked with just hot water (rice, beans, oatmeal. etc.), or
canned goods. If you can afford it, buy freeze-dried "Mountainhouse"
type camping foods (just add hot water). They can still be found in
camping supply sections of big box stores. Get food, medicines,
vitamins and minerals, and personal hygiene items (baby wipes, for
example). Follow the Mormon advice of a three months supply of what
you normally eat/use anyway, and then a year's worth of bulk long term
storage foods.
PATRIOT COMMUNITY ACTIONS
1. Muster NOW in your County seat. Call together all Trump
supporters, all patriots, all constitutionalists, all libertarians,
etc. - all committed to liberty and limited constitutional government.
Invite your constitutionalist LEOs and other current serving first
responders. Call all patriots together in physical space, in a public
muster. Come together and look each other in the eye and get to know
each other and also begin the necessary process of vetting each other.
You WILL get attempted infiltration by leftist moles, paid
confidential informants, spies, etc. It's going to happen. Expect
it. But you still must come together to become stronger, together,
now.
You must sort out your grid-down emergency comms NOW. Sort out how
you will communicate when there is no phone, no internet, no cell
service. Use HAM radios, CBs, FRS, whatever you have, and whatever you
can get. Again, CB radios can still be bought at truck stops. Do NOT
wait till lights go out to sort out your comms. Get it done now.
At the muster, divide your man-power into two groups:
A. The Home Guard/Family Safe Unit. Those who are too old, injured,
or otherwise unable to project out as first line defenders/responders.
This Home Guard is CRITICAL. They will protect your homes and
families, neighborhoods and towns, while the more physically capable
project out. Even if you prefer to call these men militia (considering
them part of the County militia), sort out how to differentiate the
different purpose.
Within Oath Keepers we have a "Family Safe" program that is dedicated
to watching over patriotic police, fire, EMS, and other first
responder homes and families to keep them safe so the first responders
can project out to do their jobs, even in the middle of an emergency.
Feel free to use that term and form such a program in your neighborhood
and town, with the Home Guard taking primary responsibility for your
"Family Safe" program.
We have already seen Antifa and BLM targeting police and military
homes, doxing them, and preparing to attack them. A Biden/Harris
White House will only embolden these domestic Marxist terrorists, so
expect it, and prepare to defend against them.
B. The County Militia (or call it a "County Guard" or "County Watch"
or "County Defense Unit" or whatever if you are still too squeamish to
call it a militia). These are the more fit and mobile who can serve
as a QRF to respond to emergencies anywhere in the county. They will
also be those who can project out to assist patriots in nearby
counties, or at the state level. Some of them may even be willing to
travel outside your state if needed. Form special expeditionary
teams/units for that. Sort that out now. Perhaps you will call them
"Minutemen" as the Founders called their more high-speed units).
Who will stay home and guard your homes while you roll out? Who will
roll out? Decide now. Then form them into teams and units.
To be clear: EVERYONE (when home) is in the armed neighborhood watch
and the armed town watch. Everyone assists with the "Family Safe"
program, watching over the homes and families of local LEOs, EMS, Fire,
etc. to protect them from leftist terrorists. The more fit serve as
the QRF at the neighborhood and town level. They run to the sound of
the guns. But when the more fit project out beyond the town, or beyond
the county, the Home Guard has to take up the slack and take
responsibility for the home front. Once you determine who is fit
enough to project out as the county militia (or county guard, county
watch, Minutemen, etc), have the men elect their officers. Yes, this
can get messy, with ego clashes and cliques, but it is necessary. The
men of a county elect the officers who will command that county
militia. Period.
Sort out a standing order that if lights go out, or comms go down, you
will respond by doing a stand-to at the neighborhood, town, and county
level, with the Home Guard watching over the neighborhoods and towns
while the "project out" militia or minute-men roll out, ready to go
anywhere needed. If you STILL have not worked out emergency comms,
one option is a default muster at the county seat if lights go out.
But it's better to have emergency comms worked out so you don't have to
be at a predictable known location just to link up.
2. Immediately Muster at the state level. Once you have formed your
county units (or begun that process), call a muster at a central
location within your state that you determine is the best place for all
county militia to come to for a state muster.
No offense to currently existing militia groups, but I am talking about
true COUNTY units made up of all the willing patriots in a county, who
are from that county, under leadership who are also from that county,
elected by the men of that county. Other existing groups? Your
responsibility is to help make this happen. It's not about our
groups, whether we are Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, or
self-organized local or state level militia groups. It's about our
communities. Form your community up and let the men elect their
officers.
I recommend that this muster be near your state capitol but NOT in your
state capitol. The domestic enemies of the Constitution are doing all
they can to set up false flag events right now, across the nation.
They WANT you to come armed to the state capitol where their paid
provocateurs can rope innocent patriots into a staged false flag event.
Don't give them what they want.
DO come together, but do it just outside the capitol in a friendly
"red" county where you have a patriotic constitutional sheriff, county
commissioners, county judge, etc. You know your own state. Sort out
what makes sense based on your conditions, terrain, and culture.
In nearly every state, the state capitol is a "blue" zone, dominated by
the left. With obvious false flag ops running right now, it's a bad
idea to put yourself at the mercy of a leftist county attorney and
mayor, or a hostile police chief, on ground they control in advance of
your arrival, where black hats have plenty of time to set up their
false flag traps. Yes, you have a right to free speech and assembly,
and I myself have taken part in many armed marches and rallies by
patriots in leftist dominated state capitols (we peaceably assembled,
but we were also very well armed while doing so). There is a time and
a place for that. But at this moment, I think it ill-advised because
it's exactly what they want you to do. Take action based on what you
want to accomplish, not what your enemy wants.
And remember, the goal of a state-wide muster is for all those newly
formed county militia and Home Guard to come together, as units, under
their own chosen leadership, so they all get to know each other, and so
the leadership in particular gets to know each other, and so they can
work up their methods for emergency comms and sort out what they will
do in the event of a comms-down, lights out scenario. Will you have a
default of coming together at a pre-designated rally point? The
downside to that is obvious - you will be in a known place at a known
time or window of time. But you would at least be together, which is
better than being alone, isolated, and vulnerable to a raid or attack
by bad guys.
Again, it is far better for you to work out legit, functional grid down
comms (HAM, CB, runners, relays, scouts, etc) now so you DON'T have to
muster in a predetermined, known rally point just to link up. But if
you are still not squared away on comms when lights go out, you may
have no choice (you can send scouts/representatives to make contact
instead of sending entire units).
Regardless of where you do it, when you go to a state muster as a
unified county unit, you go there with men you know (or are getting to
know) under established leadership (even if new). You go as a unit,
and it cuts down on the ability of provocateurs and confidential
informants to infiltrate and rope you into a false flag.
Main goals of these musters are to organize for the future, to sort out
comms and begin to organize at the state level for your mutual defense,
mutual aid, and to prepare to defend the Constitution and our
natural rights from the pending assault by enemies foreign and
domestic. Get organized into units now, and get it all sorted out
BEFORE the balloon goes up. And then let THEM come to you, on ground
of your choosing, where you are strong and they are weak, just like the
Founding Fathers did (more to come on that).
As always, we are not calling for the initiation of violence. We
focus on defense of life, liberty, and property. But, we are also
committed to defending each other, our neighborhoods, towns, counties,
states, and our nation, and above all, defending the Constitution as we
swore to do, against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and right now,
that means against the communists and deep state traitors who have
stolen the White House and stole a false majority in the US Senate,
along with their street level terrorist allies, all of whom have
already expressed their intent to trample on our rights (more to come
on that in the next installment).
Now that it is regretfully becoming clear that President Trump will not
be taking the decisive action we urged him to take, using the
Insurrection Act and a declass/data dump, let's follow the Founders'
game plan, using their strategies and methods, which focused first on
declarations of illegitimacy, nullification (declaring unconstitutional
acts to be null and void from inception, and refusing to obey them),
unified mass non-compliance with unconstitutional and oppressive
actions and then on self defense, mutual defense, and resistance when
the domestic enemies of the Constitution come for us. That's how the
Founders did it, and it worked. There is nothing new under the sun.
Let us adapt their game plan to our current situation.
See Part II for more on that.
For the Republic,
Stewart Rhodes
Founder of Oath Keepers
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Andrew T
Sent: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 8:52:13 AM
To: rcadmin [at] oathkeepers.org ; Oath Keepers
Support
Subject: Re: Welcome to Oath Keepers Chat
This is the 6th time I=E2m telling you that I am no longer a member of
oath Keepers. Once the former state chapter President Dennis La Grua
left I left. Not sure =F0=A4 how many times I have to tell you. If any of
you like to get involved with politics please let me know and I=E2ll
connect you with some campaigns. Breaching the capital as fun as it
looked was the most idiotic thing ever. You just gave the left all the
ammunition that they needed! And as if President Trump needed the Oath
Keepers help anyway.
[5] https://www.cbsnews.com/news/capitol-riot-oath-keepers-indicted-cons
piracy/
Question for you. Are you a militia? Peace keeping Forces, disaster
recovery, a political party, swat team?
I dont need anymore of your emails. Dont want to be on a NJDHS terror
watchlist. As you were already on that watch list before yet the former
state chapter leader Dennis La Grua got you off that list.
Andrew
Get [6]Outlook for iOS
__________________________________________________________________
From: Andrew T
Sent: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 7:40:18 AM
To: rcadmin [at] oathkeepers.org
Subject: Re: Welcome to Oath Keepers Chat
[7] https://www.cbsnews.com/news/capitol-riot-oath-keepers-indicted-cons
piracy/
Couldnt have been more stupid. Take me off your list!
Get [8]Outlook for iOS
__________________________________________________________________
From: Andrew T
Sent: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 4:58:03 AM
To: rcadmin [at] oathkeepers.org
Subject: Re: Welcome to Oath Keepers Chat
Take me off your list! Thanks
Get [9]Outlook for iOS
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: "Florida"
Subject: Re: FL state chapter
To: Robert Ray
Message-Id: <1615471888.1022109 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Thu, 11 Mar 2021 14:11:28 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-03-11 12:39 Robert Ray wrote ..
> Please add me to the state chapter.
Robert -- please complete the following info and return == along with your DL and CCW (if you have)
Oath Keepers of Florida Chapter Vetting Form
Date:
Full Name:
Address:
Phone:
Email:
Social Media:
Employment: (Retired or Working)
A valid Concealed Carry (CCW) can be submitted in lieu of criminal background screening. If
you do not possess a CCW, please submit your Social Security Number for background screen.
SSN:
Please attach a photocopy of Driver License/State ID Card and Florida CCW
Driver License/State ID submitted: _____
CCW submitted: _____
John - Flagler
State lead / poc
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: "Georgia"
Subject: Re: Membership
To: Craig Jordan
Message-Id: <1611915963.406106 [at] prd2.oathkeepers.org>
Cc: trustseeker69 [at] protonmail.com
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Fri, 29 Jan 2021 10:26:03 +0000 (UTC)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1611915964"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1611915964
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Craig,
This is the Georgia leadership. We have only just, last night, gained the ability to access this email system. Previously, we had to wait until a new applicant joined the forum and announced themselves. The forum is still down since the website crash, but I=E2=80=99m told it should be back up within a week.
We relaunched Georgia back in September and have had to build it from scratch. There are processes in place for us to bring new applicants into our group, and it will begin right now.
I=E2=80=99ve CC=E2=80=99d trustseeker69 [at] protonmail.com where you=E2=80=99ll be guided in to our vetting process. It is simple, straightforward, and painless. Basically we want to ensure that applicants are genuine, believe in the principles that we stand for, and have no radical, racist, or bad intentions. What the media portrays us as is in way what we are, to include the few that causes issues in DC several weeks ago.
You will be asked to provide a copy of your DL, CCW, and a summary about yourself. This information is kept strictly confidential and only reviewed by the vetting team. Following that, we will conduct a telephone interview at your convenience. We look forward to working with you!
Jim
OathKeepers of Georgia POC
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
On 2021-01-19 21:05 Craig Jordan wrote ..
> Dear Sir, My name is Craig Jordan. I joined Oathkeepers online right before the
> website crashed. I have no way to find local contact with members in my area. Im
> in Alpharetta, forsyth county. Im a US Army Veteran and a former deputy sheriff.
> If you can direct me to a local contact that would be a big help.
>
> Regards,
> Craig Jordan
>
> Get Outlook for Android
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From fl [at] oathkeepers.org Thu Mar 11 14:11:59 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Florida"
Subject: Re: Plugging In
To: Dave Kaczor
Message-Id: <1615471918.1022133 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Thu, 11 Mar 2021 14:11:58 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-03-11 14:00 Dave Kaczor wrote ..
> Dave Kaczor here, just signed into the new chat program. Located you requesting
> info on the Florida Chapter. Hopefully we can all be be brought up to date now.
>
> Thanks,
> Dave
Dave -- please complete the following info and return == along with your DL and CCW (if you have)
Oath Keepers of Florida Chapter Vetting Form
Date:
Full Name:
Address:
Phone:
Email:
Social Media:
Employment: (Retired or Working)
A valid Concealed Carry (CCW) can be submitted in lieu of criminal background screening. If
you do not possess a CCW, please submit your Social Security Number for background screen.
SSN:
Please attach a photocopy of Driver License/State ID Card and Florida CCW
Driver License/State ID submitted: _____
CCW submitted: _____
John - Flagler
State lead / poc
From fl [at] oathkeepers.org Thu Mar 11 15:41:10 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 10000000
From: "Florida"
Subject: Re: FL Oathkeepers
To: julie hair
Message-Id: <1615477269.1025636 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Thu, 11 Mar 2021 15:41:09 +0000 (UTC)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1615477270"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1615477270
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
On 2021-03-11 14:51 julie hair wrote ..
>
> I=E2=80=99m responding to your post on the FL OK chat. My husband and I live in SW
> FL. Neither of us has served in the military, but we=E2=80=99re dedicated patriots
> who love our flag, our Constitution, our military, police, and our true President.
>
>
>
> I care for my mother (stage 5 Alzheimer=E2=80=99s) so I=E2=80=99m not free to travel much.
> My husband was in DC the 6th. We are getting involved locally with conservative
> groups and would like to be more involved w/OK.
>
>
>
> Thank you!
>
>
>
> 20210106_0853181.mp4
JULIE --- please complete the following info and return =3D=3D along with your DL and CCW (if you have)
Oath Keepers of Florida Chapter Vetting Form
Date:
Full Name:
Address:
Phone:
Email:
Social Media:
Employment: (Retired or Working)
A valid Concealed Carry (CCW) can be submitted in lieu of criminal background screening. If
you do not possess a CCW, please submit your Social Security Number for background screen.
SSN:
Please attach a photocopy of Driver License/State ID Card and Florida CCW
Driver License/State ID submitted: _____
CCW submitted: _____
John - Flagler
State lead / poc
>
>
>
>
>
--bound1615477270--
From fl [at] oathkeepers.org Thu Mar 11 23:35:33 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Florida"
Subject: Re: Fw: FL state chapter
To: Robert Ray
Message-Id: <1615505731.1044991 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Thu, 11 Mar 2021 23:35:31 +0000 (UTC)
Thanks Rob
Some additional info needed --- to determine your skill sets / best fit with us.
Also, you will need to download the Signal phone app. I will assist with that later.
Oath Keeper Membership Type:
Military: ______ Branch: Term:
LEO: ______
Fire/EMS: _______
Associate: __________
CPT Interests: (lightly note relevant experience)
Communications: ______
Engineering: ________
Intelligence: ________
Medical/Fire: ________
Security: _______
Preparedness: _________
1) Oath Keepers support the U.S. Constitution and honor our oaths to it. We support Constitutional law and order. Do you agree with those principles? ________
___________________________________________________________________________________
2) We are not an anti-government or a hate group of any kind. Would you agree to and uphold that sentiment? ________
___________________________________________________________________________________
3) Our primary mission is the furtherance of Citizen Civil Preparedness. We train ourselves and other members of the community. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, gender or religion. Do you agree with this statement? _____
___________________________________________________________________________________
4) Sometimes Oath Keepers are tasked with armed security details. Oath Keepers maintain a defensive posture on these missions, while adhering to the laws of the jurisdiction. Do you agree with that position? ________
___________________________________________________________________________________
On 2021-03-11 20:35 Robert Ray wrote ..
> John,. As requested.
>
> Rob
>
> Sent from ProtonMail mobile
>
> -------- Original Message --------
> On Mar 11, 2021, 09:11, Florida wrote:
>
> > On 2021-03-11 12:39 Robert Ray wrote ..
> >> Please add me to the state chapter.
> >
> > Robert -- please complete the following info and return == along with your DL
> and CCW (if you have)
> >
> > Oath Keepers of Florida Chapter Vetting Form
> >
> > Date:
> >
> > Full Name:
> >
> > Address:
> >
> > Phone:
> >
> > Email:
> >
> > Social Media:
> >
> > Employment: (Retired or Working)
> >
> > A valid Concealed Carry (CCW) can be submitted in lieu of criminal background
> screening. If
> > you do not possess a CCW, please submit your Social Security Number for background
> screen.
> > SSN:
> > Please attach a photocopy of Driver License/State ID Card and Florida CCW
> > Driver License/State ID submitted: _____
> > CCW submitted: _____
> >
> > John - Flagler
> > State lead / poc
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: "Wyoming"
Subject: Re: Membership
To: Shorty knighten
Message-Id: <1612562973.615426 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Fri, 05 Feb 2021 22:09:33 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-02-05 01:59 Shorty knighten wrote ..
> Please let me know if there is any body here. I have been trying to contact some
> one every since they deleted every fucking body.
>
> Get Outlook for iOS
Hi Shorty
I am the Administrator the Wyoming State. I will try to help if I can. Are you in Wyoming? If yes what County and I can get you in touch with the closest county.
Kind regards,
Sheryl
From wy [at] oathkeepers.org Wed Feb 10 18:03:58 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Wyoming"
Subject: Re: Membership
To: Shorty knighten
Message-Id: <1612980237.731235 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Wed, 10 Feb 2021 18:03:57 +0000 (UTC)
Good Morning,
Yes is has been a little crazy the last month or so. We are having a huge influx of members right now. What is your phone number and I can have Jason or someone closer to you get in contact.
Have a great day,
Sheryl
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
On 2021-02-10 15:11 Shorty knighten wrote ..
> Morning Sheryl,
> I had been in contact with Jason Ottersberg a couple months ago when I was looking
> into Oath Keepers. He did say there were some people around Gillette. I am retired
> military and I miss the comaraderie.
> Is there a vetting process, or are you busy with everything that is good on?
>
> Have a good one,
> Shorty
>
> Get Outlook for iOS
> ________________________________
> From: Shorty knighten
> Sent: Sunday, February 7, 2021 10:34:16 PM
> To: Wyoming
> Subject: Re: Membership
>
> Yes I am in Campbell county. North of Rozet.
>
> Get Outlook for iOS
> ________________________________
> From: Wyoming
> Sent: Friday, February 5, 2021 3:09:33 PM
> To: Shorty knighten
> Subject: Re: Membership
>
> On 2021-02-05 01:59 Shorty knighten wrote ..
> > Please let me know if there is any body here. I have been trying to contact some
> > one every since they deleted every fucking body.
> >
> > Get Outlook for iOS
>
>
> Hi Shorty
>
> I am the Administrator the Wyoming State. I will try to help if I can. Are you
> in Wyoming? If yes what County and I can get you in touch with the closest county.
>
> Kind regards,
> Sheryl
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: "Georgia"
Subject: Fwd: Looking to connect
To: redhorseveteran [at] protonmail.com
Message-Id: <1629320215.1920208 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.823
Date: Wed, 18 Aug 2021 20:56:55 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-07-19 16:27 GSMCO wrote ..
> Fellow Oath Keepers,
> My name is Scott Eisenhart and I am the Commanding Officer of the Georgia
State
> Militia here in the Savannah area. I am.reaching out in hopes of finding
like minded
> individuals to join us. My contact number is 912 704 8681 and am available
to talk
> at your earliest convenience. I am a Navy veteran whose oath has no
expiration
> date. Look forward to hearing from you.
>
> Scott Eisenhart
> CPT Georgia State Militia
> Commanding Officer
>
> Sent from ProtonMail mobile
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
On 2021-01-29 19:29 Alexandra Fleming wrote ..
> Hi Missouri Oath Keepers,
>
> My name is Alexa and I=E2=80=99m a producer with Swedish National Broadcasting.
>
> Just like everyone else these days, Scandinavians are intrigued by American patriots.
> Although we understand that the ideological spectrum varies widely, it seems that
> you=E2=80=99re united in your desire to protect US citizens against a tyrannical federal
> government.
>
> We at Swedish TV are interested in knowing more about Oath Keepers. What do you
> stand for? What are your objectives? Honestly, the news coming out of the U.S.
> isn=E2=80=99t too great, as you know.
>
> We have a team from Stockholm, Sweden, in the United States who=E2=80=99d like to meet
> with one (or more) of your members for an interview, share the Oath Keepers=E2=80=99
> perspective about America, give the chance to tell viewers in Europe what you=E2=80=99re
> about. We are European media, so we=E2=80=99re not picking sides.
>
> Would you be interested?
>
> Our team, correspondent Stefan Asberg & videographer Pelle Sterner, can travel
> anywhere =E2=80=94 next week (week of Jan. 31st).
>
> Please let me know.
>
> Looking forward to hearing from you. Happy to speak to anyone to explain more =E2=80=94
> 703-577-3812.
>
> Alexa Fleming
> Producer, U.S. Bureau
> Swedish National Broadcasting (SVT)
> 2000 M Street, NW, Suite 890
> Washington, DC 20036
> http://www.svt.se
> mobile: 703.577.3812
>
> About us: SVT is Sweden's national television station, a public-service broadcaster
> similar to the BBC in the United Kingdom. We enjoy a free exchange between all
> other public broadcasting outlets in Europe, sharing our stories and reaching wide
> audiences.
Thank you for reaching out , however with the recent events in DC and the medias false narrative which will likely end up in a civil law suit for slander and defamation of character, Our attorneys has advised all chapters as well as Nation to refrain from speaking to Any media or provide any interviews .
Should things change in the future the request may be reconsidered but as of this time , we can not.
Thank you for your interest in what we Really stand for and appreciate the opportunity to have a platform that Wants to hear the truth .
Kindest Regards and may God save our Republic
LT
Missouri Oath Keepers Point of Contact
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: "J. P. J."
Subject: Email address
To: rhodeslegalwriting [at] gmail.com
Message-Id: <1611381112.245954 [at] prd2.oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
Date: Sat, 23 Jan 2021 05:51:52 +0000 (UTC)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1611381113"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1611381113
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Salutations,
I strongly suggest we set up an email address for you on the OK server for all your OK related stuff.
I also suggest we do the same for all national leadership.
Either Ed or I can take care of setting up email addresses.
/jpj
--------
Not on our watch!
http://www.oathkeepers.org/
--bound1611381113--
From jpj [at] oathkeepers.org Mon Feb 15 16:44:09 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0000
X-Mozilla-Status2: 10000000
From: "J. P. J."
Subject: Article for web site
To: oksupport [at] oathkeepers.org
Message-Id: <1613407448.886640 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
Date: Mon, 15 Feb 2021 16:44:08 +0000 (UTC)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1613407449"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1613407449
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Our volunteer tech team is working hard to restore all the functionality we lost when we were deplatformed by the radical left a month ago, but they need your help.
Our mailing list provider deplatformed us right after our website was taken off line. To assure we are not dependent on an outside provider for mailing list services we have set up our own system. Sadly several companies are currently blocking our email to our members.
If you are a member and you are on one of the below providers contact your provider and tell them to stop blocking our email to you.
cox.net
verizon.net
aol.com
yahoo.com
Our mail server is mail.oathkeepers.org with an ip address of 88.214.193.186.
/jpj
--------
Not on our watch!
http://www.oathkeepers.org/
--bound1613407449--
From jpj [at] oathkeepers.org Mon Feb 15 19:57:12 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0000
X-Mozilla-Status2: 10000000
From: "J. P. J."
Subject: Cox blacklist
To: postmaster [at] cox.net
Message-Id: <1613419032.889838 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
Date: Mon, 15 Feb 2021 19:57:12 +0000 (UTC)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1613419032"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1613419032
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello,
I hope your mail server is correctly configured and allows email to postmaster that might otherwise be rejected.
I am writing because you seem to have our mail server listed in an internal to cox black list.
This black list is preventing our communication with our members who have cox.net email addresses.
What is it going to take to allow our email messages to be delivered to our members who subscribe to cox for their internet and mail service?
I look forward to working with you to solve this problem.
/jpj
postmaster [at] oathkeepers.org
--------
Not on our watch!
http://www.oathkeepers.org/
--bound1613419032--
From jpj [at] oathkeepers.org Sat Mar 6 02:02:01 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0000
X-Mozilla-Status2: 10000000
From: "J. P. J."
Subject: upcoming rocket chat testing
To: Einman01 [at] yahoo.com,mike [at] earthlink.net,Jim1491 [at] protonmail.com,CMYost0110 [at] gmail.com,ron088 [at] comcast.net
Message-Id: <1614996120.205770 [at] oathkeepers.org>
Bcc: rhodeslegalwriting [at] gmail.com
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
Date: Sat, 06 Mar 2021 02:02:00 +0000 (UTC)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1614996121"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1614996121
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello patriots!
If you are getting this message it is because you said you would test our rocket chat setup.
This message was not generated in rocket chat, but is designed to assure I can reach everyone on the list before I begin the test.
When you get this message please reply so I know I can go on to the next segment of testing.
When the test begins you should get a message indicating you have registered for our chat, and a second asking for you to change your password.
Please follow the instructions in those messages and provide me with detailed reports success or failure.
Thank you!
/jpj
--------
Not on our watch!
http://www.oathkeepers.org/
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
__________________________________________________________________
From: rcadmin [at] oathkeepers.org
Sent: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 2:49:35 AM
To: andrubian [at] hotmail.com
Subject: Welcome to Oath Keepers Chat
Rocket.chat
Welcome to Oath Keepers Chat
Visit https://chat.oathkeepers.org/ and try the best open source chat
solution available today!
[10]Login Log in using your email address. Your temporary password is
ok.change.me. Please change your password when you login.
[11]Blog | [12]Github | [13]Facebook | [14]Instagram
=C2=A9 Rocket.Chat Technologies Corp.
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: "Tech Sgt Andrew Carter USAAC"
Subject: Re: The time is now.
To: "J. P. J."
Message-Id: <1615587637.1092984 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To: <202103120646.12C6kHjO1059179 [at] mail.oathkeepers.org>
Date: Fri, 12 Mar 2021 22:20:37 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-03-12 06:46 J. P. J. wrote ..
>
> Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country!
>
> I have not yet begun to fight.
>
> /jpj
>
> .
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: oksupport [at] oathkeepers.org
Subject: Re: Emails
To: Ben Mitchell
Message-Id: <1616029669.1277686 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Reply-To: "Oath Keepers Support"
Date: Thu, 18 Mar 2021 06:07:49 +0500 (GMT)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1616029669"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1616029669
Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="altsbound1616029669"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
--altsbound1616029669
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Ben,
Yes, this is our chat service that we have provided as a membership
benefit.
I see you are not a current member. You can resubscribe.
Due to all the malicious leftist attacks, our ability to take new
memberships online is temporarily interrupted, but if you want to join
Oath Keepers, you can mail in your application and dues. Mail to:
Oath Keepers
Attn: Stewart Rhodes / Membership
1030 E. Hwy 377
Ste 110 =E2 285
Granbury, TX 76048
Please include your name as you want it on your membership card, your
home address, email, and phone number, and let us know if you want to
be an annual member ($50.00 per year), or a lifetime member (on sale
for $1,000.00 for an individual or $1,500.00 for a couple). Please also
include your DD214 if applicable, and if you have a copy. Also feel
free to include any other documentation you have on your training and
experience. You will be vetted by our state and national vetting
officers. All who are current or prior military, law enforcement, fire,
EMS, Search and Rescue, or other first responder are eligible for full
membership. If you are not prior service, you can still join as an
associate member (we will treat you the same, as we are all in this
together, and it is our mission to train you and pass on our skills).
We look forward to having you onboard.
=E2We few, we happy few, we band of brothers.=E2
Thanks for defending the Republic,
Edward Durfee
IT Support
Life# 2116
https://oathkeepers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Oath-Keepers-Logo.pn
g
On 2021-03-11 08:50 Ben Mitchell wrote ..
Received 2 emails regarding OK chat. Is this legit or is it Big Brother
hunting down our members? I haven't and won't respond to them until you
say it's legit. Thank you.
Benjamin Mitchell
PS: I responded to an email with realizing it was a group address. My
apologies.
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: oksupport [at] oathkeepers.org
Subject: Re: I would like to join the oath keepers
To: frankalmquist
Message-Id: <1616029255.1277552 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To: <202103111824.12BIOqPB1032330 [at] mail.oathkeepers.org>
Reply-To: "Oath Keepers Support"
Date: Thu, 18 Mar 2021 06:00:55 +0500 (GMT)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1616029255"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1616029255
Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="altsbound1616029255"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
--altsbound1616029255
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Frank,
Due to all the malicious leftist attacks, our ability to take new
memberships online is temporarily interrupted, but if you want to join
Oath Keepers, you can mail in your application and dues. Mail to:
Oath Keepers
Attn: Stewart Rhodes / Membership
1030 E. Hwy 377
Ste 110 =E2 285
Granbury, TX 76048
Please include your name as you want it on your membership card, your
home address, email, and phone number, and let us know if you want to
be an annual member ($50.00 per year), or a lifetime member (on sale
for $1,000.00 for an individual or $1,500.00 for a couple). Please also
include your DD214 if applicable, and if you have a copy. Also feel
free to include any other documentation you have on your training and
experience. You will be vetted by our state and national vetting
officers. All who are current or prior military, law enforcement, fire,
EMS, Search and Rescue, or other first responder are eligible for full
membership. If you are not prior service, you can still join as an
associate member (we will treat you the same, as we are all in this
together, and it is our mission to train you and pass on our skills).
We look forward to having you onboard.
=E2We few, we happy few, we band of brothers.=E2
Thanks for defending the Republic,
Edward Durfee
IT Support
Life# 2116
https://oathkeepers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Oath-Keepers-Logo.pn
g
On 2021-03-11 23:24 frankalmquist wrote
..
Hello there
My name is Frank ALMQUIST I am 100% disabled veteran but I still live
by my oath that I took in 1979. I am a patriot but I an terrorist. I
would like to join your organization but I don't want to do it online.
Is there any way you can send me paperwork or anything like that so I
can fill it out with my information and possibly a check or money
order. Thank you so much
Frank ALMQUIST
1710 chestnut hill road
Plainfield Illinois 60586
Thank you
Sent from my T-Mobile 4G LTE Device
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: joetague28 [at] gmail.com
Date: Thu, 15 Apr 2021 11:35:21 -0400
Subject: Membership
To: membership [at] oathkeepers.org
I am a former Police Officer... I filled out the initial application on your website, 2 months ago. I gave my Credit Card information and my Account was charged $ 50.00 for full membership.
I never received any response from Oath Keepers. I tried to reach you via email, when I first attempted to become a member... those efforts showed negative results.
Any help in this matter will be appreciated.
Regards
Joe Tague
111 Holmes Mill Road
Cream Ridge NJ 08514
Joetague28 [at] gmail.com
Sent from my iPhone
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: marineradio32 [at] gmail.com
Subject: Re: Hello Brothers and Sisters
Date: Tue, 9 Feb 2021 21:23:05 -0600
To: Alabama
I cant access the website and I have not received anything in the mail.
I signed up for recurring payment of 10 dollars monthly. Here is the
screen shot from my account.
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Tony Williams
Date: Sun, 24 Jan 2021 11:09:03 -0600
Subject: membership
To: al [at] oathkeepers.org
I am interested in this organization. I am about to be 63 in 3/21. I was
a police officer from 1980-1983 and 1986 to 1988. Do I qualify?
toobiggdaddy [at] gmail.com
334-303-2823
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Tony Williams
Date: Mon, 25 Jan 2021 16:04:28 -0600
Subject: Membership and Log in
To: al [at] oathkeepers.org
Filled out forms to join at Liberty Tree $10 a month level. Was a police
officer from 80-83 and from 86-88. Forgot all my log in already and can't
get a reset because of some email error saying that the host may be down.
Wanting to see if I am "in" and if I will qualify for full membership, not
associate.
toobiggdaddy [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Tony Williams
Date: Sat, 30 Jan 2021 14:45:35 -0600
Subject: Login, Membership verification, etc.
To: al [at] oathkeepers.org
I need someone to contact me at my email address, or by phone, 3343032823,
to verify my membership. I am unable to login since the sight went down
and came back up. Since I have joined a few weeks ago, I have had NO
CORRESPONDENCE from any Oath Keeper, on ANY level. IF this organization is
defunct, I need to know. You have received $10 for my first month of
liberty tree membership, and $11 dollars for the Oath Keeper patch. As of
this moment, I don't know if there even is a real organization called Oath
Keepers.
Please contact me asap. If not, I will cancel my membership and
count it as wasted time.
toobiggdaddy [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From nv [at] oathkeepers.org Mon Feb 22 21:30:37 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Nevada"
Subject: Re: Cancel membership
To: Matt Jones
Message-Id: <1614029436.1171514 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Mon, 22 Feb 2021 21:30:36 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-02-05 18:43 Matt Jones wrote ..
> To whom it may concern,
> In light of recent events I would like to cancel my membership and be removed from
> your email amd contact list. You can keep any membership fees I have paid. I cannot
> find anywhere online to cancel so please instruct me on how to do so or cancel
> my membership on your end asap.
>
>
> Thanks, Matt
> Sent from my iPhone
Way to stand tall Matt!
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From va [at] oathkeepers.org Sat Feb 20 16:04:50 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Virginia"
Subject: Re: Membership
To: Chris Brooks
Message-Id: <1613837090.1052772 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Sat, 20 Feb 2021 16:04:50 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-02-16 00:37 Chris Brooks wrote ..
> Hey there, was curious about you guys and wondering if there were many
> members that weren't military or first responder. I was never either I
> wanted to join the army but at the time if you had asthma on your medical
> records they wouldn't take me but I come from a cop family I just chose a
> different path of career lol. But was hoping for a little information about
> being a member and what all there is for me to learn and grow with.. I
> appreciate your time
Hi Chris,
We are mostly vets, cops and first responders but we do have patriot members. We believe that everyone has something to contribute be it military tactics, IT or simply people that know how to can foods for long term storage. What area do you live?
Paul
From va [at] oathkeepers.org Tue Feb 23 02:27:59 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From ut [at] prd2.oathkeepers.org Sun Jan 31 00:47:29 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Utah"
Subject: Re: Getting Involved
To: George Gallagher
Message-Id: <1612054049.439820 [at] prd2.oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Sun, 31 Jan 2021 00:47:29 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-01-21 21:17 George Gallagher wrote ..
> I'd like to know where I can find out more about the UT Oath Keepers.
> Events, online venue, etc. Thank you.
George how did you hear about us?
Why do you want to get involved with Oathkeepers?
You can contact me at Warrior1961 [at] reagan.com
From alexafleming [at] comcast.net Fri Jan 29 19:32:55 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0000
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
Return-Path:
Received: from resqmta-po-01v.sys.comcast.net (prd2 [127.0.0.1]) by mail.oathkeepers.org (8.15.2/8.15.2/Debian-18) with ESMTP id 10TJWtb5413437 for ; Fri, 29 Jan 2021 19:32:55 GMT
X-Assp-ID: mail.oathkeepers.org m1-48775-00446
X-Assp-Session: 7F3F8E435BC8 (mail 1)
X-Assp-Detected-RIP: 96.114.154.240
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From co [at] prd2.oathkeepers.org Tue Feb 2 00:53:18 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Colorado"
Subject: Re: Denver post lies
To: richard weishahn
Message-Id: <1612227197.478727 [at] prd2.oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Tue, 02 Feb 2021 00:53:17 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-01-26 14:53 richard weishahn wrote ..
> My member # is 42118. I was extremely offended by the Denver post story by
> Elise Schmelzer. "Colorado militias have become more aggressive". I am
> tired of all the lies, about good people doing good things. I have
> contacted a defamation attorney in New York. He is interested in helping.
> He suggested action as a group, would be more effective than me pursuing
> action by myself. Would Oathkeepes be interested in a class action lawsuit
> against the Denver post. We have to fight back!. Thank you, God bless, and
> have a great day.
Are you on the signal app
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
On 2021-02-14 03:57 Rhonda Taylor, TEC email
wrote ..
I joined back in November and I have received NOTHING not one thing
from you all except you took my $50 membership and told me you were
backed up so the membership package might take a little time. Well
from November to February is not a LITTLE time. So if you want to keep
me as a member, you need to HONOR your obligation! I am also not given
access to the forums or other stuff online and when I go to Contact you
NO, no info, phone number or email. I just found this one on the
listings looking for the state chapter of which I have received NO
RESPONSE FROM either!
I joined thinking I was to be part of an organization that did what it
says.
If this is a bogus organization now, why did you take my money? Do I
have to contact someone more official to resolve all this?
I expect to hear from someone who can fix all this very soon.
RJ Taylor,
CDR, USN, ret.
8939 Highway 431
Roanoke, AL 36274-4853
Sent from [1]Mail for Windows 10
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
On 2021-03-10 20:44 Coy Castleberry wrote ..
Hi Patriots
I still haven't heard anything on my membership package. Last I was
told is it was being put together a month ago or close to a month
ago. Let me Know when I can expect it. I won't contact my local
chapter until I have my membership package. So please get that to me.
If you don't want me as a member please refund my membership fee.
Thank you,
Coy W. Castleberry
Freedom is never free Patriots paid the price for your freedom.
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Nate Clark
Date: Wed, 20 Jan 2021 10:09:09 -0500
Subject: Local Chapters?
To: mi [at] oathkeepers.org
Good morning. I'm gravely concerned about the direction our country is
heading with election fraud and the evil that is coming from this new
comunist regime. I live in a very rural area of Southeast Michigan and I'd
love to connect with like minded individuals that are committed to our
constitution. I believe the only thing that can save our Nation is if we
stay connected with a strong network of patriots.
Do you have anyone in Southeast Michigan that I could reach out to?
Thank you for your time and attention.
God Bless!
--
Best Regards,
Nate
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Dealer Dave
Date: Wed, 20 Jan 2021 22:16:51
To: mi [at] oathkeepers.org
Subject: General Info
Hello! I am a recent contributor of Oathkeepers after reviewing your website (with more to follow as I can afford to). First.. my name and address: David Semke (and wife Janet Hursey) 12648 2nd Ave S, Southgate, MI 48195. PH (734) 612-2807. I am not in law enforcement, am not and was not in the U.S. Military, nor am I a first responder. I realize that I am not qualified to become an active member of Oathkeepers. However, I AM a proud AMERICAN, who greatly values my Constitutional and citizen rights. I loath how the Democrat party has forced it's way illegally, introducing Socialism, and realize that if we as Americans don't revolt, we are screwed! I am 68 years of age, not as agile as I wish I was... however I DO own guns, know how to use them. I want to offer any assistance that I possibly can. I want to be a part of returning our great nation to it's original condition as our forefathers intended. Perhaps you could enlighten me as to post a sticker, place a colored light bulb, or however I could indicate to Oathkeepers that my home is FOR the cause, and someone there is willing to assist.
Thank you!
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Tess Owen
Date: Tue, 26 Jan 2021 11:37:28 -0500
Subject: vice news request for comment: roger stone in DC on Jan 5
To: leo [at] oathkeepers.org
Hi there,
I hope this finds you well. I am a reporter with VICE News. I am writing
about how Oath Keepers provided security to Roger Stone on January 5 in DC,
and wanted to reach out for comment before we published,
many thanks,
Tess
--
Tess Owen
Senior Reporter at VICE News
Work: 718.732.8057
Cell: 202.815.8541
Twitter: @misstessowen
VICE MEDIA LLC
49 South 2nd Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
On 2021-01-22 13:50 tummiesneednummies [at] hushmail.com wrote ..
> HI- Placed order # R362768817 on 12-25-2020 for an XL Ballistics
> helmet. It's now 01-21-2021 & am wondering about status of the order.
> Pls shoot me an email ASAP or I'll be forced to cancel the order.
> I'm disabled & half of the items I've internet ordered are just not
> being delivered due to numerous reasons. All have been paid in full.
> My income is limited.
> Thanx- appreciate prompt reply/update.
> Bob Borucke
> Sent using Hushmail
>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - January 17, 2022
With Elmer Stewart Rhodes the leader of the Oath Keepers behind bars after he and ten others were indicted in Federal Court for seditious conspiracy and other offenses related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol Building which disrupted the counting of the the electoral votes related to the presidential election, it appears that the demise of the extremist far-right Oath Keepers is quickly unfolding right before our eyes.
There have been many articles and news reports, and investigations about the January 6, 2021 attack resulting in 5 deaths, plus approximately 140 cops being assaulted, and around $1.5 million in damages to the Capitol Building.
This article plans to offer the readers an internal peek into the mindset and happenings in the Oath Keepers organization after the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol Building in the attempt to block Joe Biden from becoming the President of the United States.
Reportedly, the Oath Keepers played a major role in the attack of the Capitol Building.
On January 13, 2021, barely a week after the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building occurred, a "RED ALERT" message from Elmer Stewart Rhodes in an email from the Oath Keepers to its members reveals how frightened they became, and feared being arrested and rounded up for their activities.
In the Red Alert, Rhodes states, "Leadership needs to get off the NOW. Do NOT be home. Be
somewhere else. If you ignore this warning and stay home, at the very
least, when the lights go out, get out. Be ready to leave your home on
a moment's notice at the first sign of any raids."
It appears that if Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers listened to his own advice to all the members that he advised to run and hide, that he may not be in jail at this very moment.
The internal emails below reveal how the Oath Keepers fell apart in chaos, how they feared becoming arrested, how their communication systems broke down, how they became afraid and too paranoid to do interviews with the news media, as some members wanted out of the organization, or wanted refunds from their memberships, and how the members had trouble reaching one another.
Meanwhile, people still wanted to become members, to give up their money, and private information to the Oath Keepers so they could be vetted before becoming members.
The following emails below may help the readers to have an internal peek into the Oath Keepers after the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol Building.
An internal peek into the Oath Keepers from the members of the Oath Keepers after they felt they were under attack after their involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol Building.
See some Oath Keepers internal emails below...
From: "oksupport"
To: "Shane Christiansen"
Sent: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 9:31:32 PM
Subject: Red Alert!! OATH KEEPERS WARNING ORDER PART I
RED ALERT!
OATH KEEPERS WARNING ORDER PART I
As always, Oath Keepers stands in defense of the Constitution against
all enemies, foreign and domestic. What is now being installed is not a
constitutional government. It an illegitimate regime that has
unjustly taken power through massive vote fraud, to install a ChiCom
puppet who will do the bidding of a mortal enemy of this nation, as
well as the bidding of international elites who are in allegiance and
alliance with the CCP as they pursue a common goal of destroying our
Republic and enslaving the American people.
Executive Summary:
President Trump still can and should use the Insurrection Act, but its
unlikely. Regardless, patriots should:
1. Prepare for a comms down/blackout environment. Obtain CB and HAM
radios, fuel, food, etc
2. Muster NOW in their county seat. Meet face to face and sort out
grid down comms and who will be Home Guard and part of a "Family
Safe" program to stay back and protect families, while also
determining who can project out to protect and assist others. Do
it now before comms go down.
3. Muster ASAP at state level, but NOT at state Capitol. The newly
formed county units must Muster in a friendly county to
establish comms and leadership connections for future. Establish
protocols in case of lights out/comms down.
4. Beware of false flags and traps that are now being set. Be careful
who you listen to and what events you attend. Expect attempts to
lure you onto enemy controlled ground where they have time to set
up false flags.
5. Prepare to walk the same path as the Founding Fathers of
condemnation of an illegitimate regime, nullification/mass
non-compliance, defiance, mutual defense, and resistance. See Part
II for more.
FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP:
President Trump, though you have waited far too long, it's still not
too late to act decisively as Commander-in-Chief. Honor your oath.
Have courage. Do what we recommended you do (use the Insurrection Act
and conduct a mass data declassification and public data dump to expose
the compromised/corrupt traitors, and bring them to justice).
See our two previous open letters to you:
[1]https://oathkeepers.org/2021/01/13/2020-12-open-letter-to-president-
trump-you-must-use-insurrection-act-to-stop-the-steal-and-defeat-the-co
up/
[2]https://oathkeepers.org/2021/01/13/2020-12-open-letter-to-president-
trump-part-ii-act-now-do-not-wait-for-jan-6/
At the very least, do the mass declassification and data dump. You
still have absolute authority as President and Commander-in-Chief to
declassify any files held by the CIA, FBI, NSA, etc. Use
trusted elite units you know are still loyal to the Constitution to get
it done (to seize the servers and dump the data on 4Chan, 8Chan, etc).
President Trump, it's your duty and the only way to actually keep your
family safe. It's also your only possible way that YOU can still act
to save our Republic from the communists and deep state traitors. Do
NOT have faith in the corrupted legal system. Even if you
attempt pardons for your family or yourself, that will not save you or
them. Look at what the communists did to the Romanov family of Czar
Nicholas II, his wife, and his children:
[3]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Execution_of_the_Romanov_family.
Also, it's not just about you and your family. The domestic enemy
wolves will be at the door of all your supporters as well. Liberty
loving American constitutionalists will have no choice but to honor
their oaths and defend both the Constitution and their families when
the communists and obedient Deep State minions come for them (as they
are already planning on doing). A fight is coming no matter what we
do, becuase the domestic enemies won't stop until stopped. It's
infinitely better for it to come while you are Commander-in-Chief, than
for it to come with Biden the Chicom puppet imposter illegitimately
installed in the White House.
Embrace destiny.
As Thomas Paine said: 'If there must be trouble, let it be in my day,
that my child may have peace." Amen.
Act. Now. Be the Commander in Chief we all know you can be and keep
your word when you said America will never be a socialist country. If
you fail to act now, you will go down in history as an American version
of Neville Chamberlain (the British Prime Minister who attempted to
appease Hitler) rather than as an American Churchill.
FOR PATRIOTS:
Patriots, keep your powder dry, your head on a swivel, and your gear
ready to roll at moments notice.
BE PREPARED TO MOVE. TO ROLL. But, also keep your cool. It can be a
tough balance, but you can do it. Get right with the Lord, get your
mind right, stay cool, but be ready.
Realize that there is a swirling storm of intentional disinformation,
rumor-mill crap, and cooked up false-flags running at this time. Be
careful about who you trust for information, and remember, information
is not the same thing as "intel." Even if someone is sincere and
trustworthy (in the sense of not intending to mislead) they can still
be passing on false info.
Also be careful about just jumping in on any advertised or organised
"patriot" event - be it a protest or an armed march of any kind.
Expect false-flags and enemy orchestrated pied piper events and traps.
Do not rush head-long into such a "Buffalo Jump" as Navy SEAL veteran
Matt Bracken calls them.
See below for my recommended course of action that is intended to make
you stronger and better organized right now and for the future, without
falling into false-flag traps that further the enemy's goals.
PREPARE FOR COMMS DOWN/LIGHTS OUT
Within the short term, we face a very high possibilty of an intentional
"comms down" scenario where black hats take down/shut down all
communications in the US - No cell service, no internet, no land
lines. A comms blackout.
This could also include a take down of electrical power. An
intentional power blackout. Worst case scenario would be an EMP
strike. That is the Chicom/globalist final option to stop us. Be as
prepared as you can be for it.
The purpose of such a comms down/blackout will be to minimize our
ability to communicate and to pin people in their homes as the black
hats and their terrorist allies conduct a =E2night of the long knives=E2
decapitation strike to arrest or otherwise take out patriot leaders,
potential leaders, and highly skilled personnel.
Alternatively, even if there is no overt comms-down or blackout event,
there can still be simultaneous raids across the country in the middle
of the night to take out leadership and hardcore patriots before they
can warn each other. Expect it.
Whether a comms/power blackout happens as the result of actions taken
by white hats or black hats - whether the black hats react to something
President Trump or his supporters have done, or if it is done after
more false flag events, to shut us down to prevent us from taking
action, you need to do the following:
PERSONAL ACTIONS
1. Leadership needs to get off the NOW. Do NOT be home. Be
somewhere else. If you ignore this warning and stay home, at the very
least, when the lights go out, get out. Be ready to leave your home on
a moment's notice at the first sign of any raids.
All patriots need to have a Plan B, Plan C, Plan D for you and your
loved ones. A place for them to go that is NOT tied directly to you
and several places for you to go that are not tied to you via digital
footprint or records.
Be prepared to go "comms dark" by choice. Low tech or no-tech beats
high tech. Grab a couple of burner phones. But also be ready to go
completely radio/phone silent.
2. Grab all the CB and HAM radios you can NOW. You can find CB radios
at truck stops. FRS radios from sporting good stores or Wallmart are
also useful for close range (inside Neighborhood) comms. HAM radios
will likely have to be ordered over the internet, so order them now!
Get a shortwave radio so you can monitor for news and info.
Even if you dont know how to run a HAM or CB radio, buy it. Someone
else will know how.
Buy extras for friends, family, neighbors. You WILL need those radios
to communicate when the domestic enemies shut down comms (which they
will at some point). Sort out your comms now. Don't wait.
3. Get all the fuel you can - gas, diesel, NOW. Get the fuel out of
the underground storage tanks and into portable containers. Get all
you can. You will need it. Borrow money or charge it if you have to.
You cant roll out to help save your country or even to protect your
county unless you have fuel. When you think you have enough, double
it. Then double it again. Do NOT presume you will be able to buy fuel
during an emergency. A power blackout alone will make it hard to get
the fuel out of underground storage tanks, let alone suffering a run on
gas stations as everyone scrambles to get it.
4. Buy as much food as you can NOW. Double and triple whatever you
have. Buy more for friends, family, neighbors. Borrow money if you
have to, or charge it. Take out savings. Buy bulk non-perishables
that can be cooked with just hot water (rice, beans, oatmeal. etc.), or
canned goods. If you can afford it, buy freeze-dried "Mountainhouse"
type camping foods (just add hot water). They can still be found in
camping supply sections of big box stores. Get food, medicines,
vitamins and minerals, and personal hygiene items (baby wipes, for
example). Follow the Mormon advice of a three months supply of what
you normally eat/use anyway, and then a year's worth of bulk long term
storage foods.
PATRIOT COMMUNITY ACTIONS
1. Muster NOW in your County seat. Call together all Trump
supporters, all patriots, all constitutionalists, all libertarians,
etc. - all committed to liberty and limited constitutional government.
Invite your constitutionalist LEOs and other current serving first
responders. Call all patriots together in physical space, in a public
muster. Come together and look each other in the eye and get to know
each other and also begin the necessary process of vetting each other.
You WILL get attempted infiltration by leftist moles, paid
confidential informants, spies, etc. It's going to happen. Expect
it. But you still must come together to become stronger, together,
now.
You must sort out your grid-down emergency comms NOW. Sort out how
you will communicate when there is no phone, no internet, no cell
service. Use HAM radios, CBs, FRS, whatever you have, and whatever you
can get. Again, CB radios can still be bought at truck stops. Do NOT
wait till lights go out to sort out your comms. Get it done now.
At the muster, divide your man-power into two groups:
A. The Home Guard/Family Safe Unit. Those who are too old, injured,
or otherwise unable to project out as first line defenders/responders.
This Home Guard is CRITICAL. They will protect your homes and
families, neighborhoods and towns, while the more physically capable
project out. Even if you prefer to call these men militia (considering
them part of the County militia), sort out how to differentiate the
different purpose.
Within Oath Keepers we have a "Family Safe" program that is dedicated
to watching over patriotic police, fire, EMS, and other first
responder homes and families to keep them safe so the first responders
can project out to do their jobs, even in the middle of an emergency.
Feel free to use that term and form such a program in your neighborhood
and town, with the Home Guard taking primary responsibility for your
"Family Safe" program.
We have already seen Antifa and BLM targeting police and military
homes, doxing them, and preparing to attack them. A Biden/Harris
White House will only embolden these domestic Marxist terrorists, so
expect it, and prepare to defend against them.
B. The County Militia (or call it a "County Guard" or "County Watch"
or "County Defense Unit" or whatever if you are still too squeamish to
call it a militia). These are the more fit and mobile who can serve
as a QRF to respond to emergencies anywhere in the county. They will
also be those who can project out to assist patriots in nearby
counties, or at the state level. Some of them may even be willing to
travel outside your state if needed. Form special expeditionary
teams/units for that. Sort that out now. Perhaps you will call them
"Minutemen" as the Founders called their more high-speed units).
Who will stay home and guard your homes while you roll out? Who will
roll out? Decide now. Then form them into teams and units.
To be clear: EVERYONE (when home) is in the armed neighborhood watch
and the armed town watch. Everyone assists with the "Family Safe"
program, watching over the homes and families of local LEOs, EMS, Fire,
etc. to protect them from leftist terrorists. The more fit serve as
the QRF at the neighborhood and town level. They run to the sound of
the guns. But when the more fit project out beyond the town, or beyond
the county, the Home Guard has to take up the slack and take
responsibility for the home front. Once you determine who is fit
enough to project out as the county militia (or county guard, county
watch, Minutemen, etc), have the men elect their officers. Yes, this
can get messy, with ego clashes and cliques, but it is necessary. The
men of a county elect the officers who will command that county
militia. Period.
Sort out a standing order that if lights go out, or comms go down, you
will respond by doing a stand-to at the neighborhood, town, and county
level, with the Home Guard watching over the neighborhoods and towns
while the "project out" militia or minute-men roll out, ready to go
anywhere needed. If you STILL have not worked out emergency comms,
one option is a default muster at the county seat if lights go out.
But it's better to have emergency comms worked out so you don't have to
be at a predictable known location just to link up.
2. Immediately Muster at the state level. Once you have formed your
county units (or begun that process), call a muster at a central
location within your state that you determine is the best place for all
county militia to come to for a state muster.
No offense to currently existing militia groups, but I am talking about
true COUNTY units made up of all the willing patriots in a county, who
are from that county, under leadership who are also from that county,
elected by the men of that county. Other existing groups? Your
responsibility is to help make this happen. It's not about our
groups, whether we are Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, or
self-organized local or state level militia groups. It's about our
communities. Form your community up and let the men elect their
officers.
I recommend that this muster be near your state capitol but NOT in your
state capitol. The domestic enemies of the Constitution are doing all
they can to set up false flag events right now, across the nation.
They WANT you to come armed to the state capitol where their paid
provocateurs can rope innocent patriots into a staged false flag event.
Don't give them what they want.
DO come together, but do it just outside the capitol in a friendly
"red" county where you have a patriotic constitutional sheriff, county
commissioners, county judge, etc. You know your own state. Sort out
what makes sense based on your conditions, terrain, and culture.
In nearly every state, the state capitol is a "blue" zone, dominated by
the left. With obvious false flag ops running right now, it's a bad
idea to put yourself at the mercy of a leftist county attorney and
mayor, or a hostile police chief, on ground they control in advance of
your arrival, where black hats have plenty of time to set up their
false flag traps. Yes, you have a right to free speech and assembly,
and I myself have taken part in many armed marches and rallies by
patriots in leftist dominated state capitols (we peaceably assembled,
but we were also very well armed while doing so). There is a time and
a place for that. But at this moment, I think it ill-advised because
it's exactly what they want you to do. Take action based on what you
want to accomplish, not what your enemy wants.
And remember, the goal of a state-wide muster is for all those newly
formed county militia and Home Guard to come together, as units, under
their own chosen leadership, so they all get to know each other, and so
the leadership in particular gets to know each other, and so they can
work up their methods for emergency comms and sort out what they will
do in the event of a comms-down, lights out scenario. Will you have a
default of coming together at a pre-designated rally point? The
downside to that is obvious - you will be in a known place at a known
time or window of time. But you would at least be together, which is
better than being alone, isolated, and vulnerable to a raid or attack
by bad guys.
Again, it is far better for you to work out legit, functional grid down
comms (HAM, CB, runners, relays, scouts, etc) now so you DON'T have to
muster in a predetermined, known rally point just to link up. But if
you are still not squared away on comms when lights go out, you may
have no choice (you can send scouts/representatives to make contact
instead of sending entire units).
Regardless of where you do it, when you go to a state muster as a
unified county unit, you go there with men you know (or are getting to
know) under established leadership (even if new). You go as a unit,
and it cuts down on the ability of provocateurs and confidential
informants to infiltrate and rope you into a false flag.
Main goals of these musters are to organize for the future, to sort out
comms and begin to organize at the state level for your mutual defense,
mutual aid, and to prepare to defend the Constitution and our
natural rights from the pending assault by enemies foreign and
domestic. Get organized into units now, and get it all sorted out
BEFORE the balloon goes up. And then let THEM come to you, on ground
of your choosing, where you are strong and they are weak, just like the
Founding Fathers did (more to come on that).
As always, we are not calling for the initiation of violence. We
focus on defense of life, liberty, and property. But, we are also
committed to defending each other, our neighborhoods, towns, counties,
states, and our nation, and above all, defending the Constitution as we
swore to do, against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and right now,
that means against the communists and deep state traitors who have
stolen the White House and stole a false majority in the US Senate,
along with their street level terrorist allies, all of whom have
already expressed their intent to trample on our rights (more to come
on that in the next installment).
Now that it is regretfully becoming clear that President Trump will not
be taking the decisive action we urged him to take, using the
Insurrection Act and a declass/data dump, let's follow the Founders'
game plan, using their strategies and methods, which focused first on
declarations of illegitimacy, nullification (declaring unconstitutional
acts to be null and void from inception, and refusing to obey them),
unified mass non-compliance with unconstitutional and oppressive
actions and then on self defense, mutual defense, and resistance when
the domestic enemies of the Constitution come for us. That's how the
Founders did it, and it worked. There is nothing new under the sun.
Let us adapt their game plan to our current situation.
See Part II for more on that.
For the Republic,
Stewart Rhodes
Founder of Oath Keepers
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Andrew T
Sent: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 8:52:13 AM
To: rcadmin [at] oathkeepers.org ; Oath Keepers
Support
Subject: Re: Welcome to Oath Keepers Chat
This is the 6th time I=E2m telling you that I am no longer a member of
oath Keepers. Once the former state chapter President Dennis La Grua
left I left. Not sure =F0=A4 how many times I have to tell you. If any of
you like to get involved with politics please let me know and I=E2ll
connect you with some campaigns. Breaching the capital as fun as it
looked was the most idiotic thing ever. You just gave the left all the
ammunition that they needed! And as if President Trump needed the Oath
Keepers help anyway.
[5] https://www.cbsnews.com/news/capitol-riot-oath-keepers-indicted-cons
piracy/
Question for you. Are you a militia? Peace keeping Forces, disaster
recovery, a political party, swat team?
I dont need anymore of your emails. Dont want to be on a NJDHS terror
watchlist. As you were already on that watch list before yet the former
state chapter leader Dennis La Grua got you off that list.
Andrew
Get [6]Outlook for iOS
__________________________________________________________________
From: Andrew T
Sent: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 7:40:18 AM
To: rcadmin [at] oathkeepers.org
Subject: Re: Welcome to Oath Keepers Chat
[7] https://www.cbsnews.com/news/capitol-riot-oath-keepers-indicted-cons
piracy/
Couldnt have been more stupid. Take me off your list!
Get [8]Outlook for iOS
__________________________________________________________________
From: Andrew T
Sent: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 4:58:03 AM
To: rcadmin [at] oathkeepers.org
Subject: Re: Welcome to Oath Keepers Chat
Take me off your list! Thanks
Get [9]Outlook for iOS
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: "Florida"
Subject: Re: FL state chapter
To: Robert Ray
Message-Id: <1615471888.1022109 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Thu, 11 Mar 2021 14:11:28 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-03-11 12:39 Robert Ray wrote ..
> Please add me to the state chapter.
Robert -- please complete the following info and return == along with your DL and CCW (if you have)
Oath Keepers of Florida Chapter Vetting Form
Date:
Full Name:
Address:
Phone:
Email:
Social Media:
Employment: (Retired or Working)
A valid Concealed Carry (CCW) can be submitted in lieu of criminal background screening. If
you do not possess a CCW, please submit your Social Security Number for background screen.
SSN:
Please attach a photocopy of Driver License/State ID Card and Florida CCW
Driver License/State ID submitted: _____
CCW submitted: _____
John - Flagler
State lead / poc
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: "Georgia"
Subject: Re: Membership
To: Craig Jordan
Message-Id: <1611915963.406106 [at] prd2.oathkeepers.org>
Cc: trustseeker69 [at] protonmail.com
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Fri, 29 Jan 2021 10:26:03 +0000 (UTC)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1611915964"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1611915964
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Craig,
This is the Georgia leadership. We have only just, last night, gained the ability to access this email system. Previously, we had to wait until a new applicant joined the forum and announced themselves. The forum is still down since the website crash, but I=E2=80=99m told it should be back up within a week.
We relaunched Georgia back in September and have had to build it from scratch. There are processes in place for us to bring new applicants into our group, and it will begin right now.
I=E2=80=99ve CC=E2=80=99d trustseeker69 [at] protonmail.com where you=E2=80=99ll be guided in to our vetting process. It is simple, straightforward, and painless. Basically we want to ensure that applicants are genuine, believe in the principles that we stand for, and have no radical, racist, or bad intentions. What the media portrays us as is in way what we are, to include the few that causes issues in DC several weeks ago.
You will be asked to provide a copy of your DL, CCW, and a summary about yourself. This information is kept strictly confidential and only reviewed by the vetting team. Following that, we will conduct a telephone interview at your convenience. We look forward to working with you!
Jim
OathKeepers of Georgia POC
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
On 2021-01-19 21:05 Craig Jordan wrote ..
> Dear Sir, My name is Craig Jordan. I joined Oathkeepers online right before the
> website crashed. I have no way to find local contact with members in my area. Im
> in Alpharetta, forsyth county. Im a US Army Veteran and a former deputy sheriff.
> If you can direct me to a local contact that would be a big help.
>
> Regards,
> Craig Jordan
>
> Get Outlook for Android
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From fl [at] oathkeepers.org Thu Mar 11 14:11:59 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Florida"
Subject: Re: Plugging In
To: Dave Kaczor
Message-Id: <1615471918.1022133 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Thu, 11 Mar 2021 14:11:58 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-03-11 14:00 Dave Kaczor wrote ..
> Dave Kaczor here, just signed into the new chat program. Located you requesting
> info on the Florida Chapter. Hopefully we can all be be brought up to date now.
>
> Thanks,
> Dave
Dave -- please complete the following info and return == along with your DL and CCW (if you have)
Oath Keepers of Florida Chapter Vetting Form
Date:
Full Name:
Address:
Phone:
Email:
Social Media:
Employment: (Retired or Working)
A valid Concealed Carry (CCW) can be submitted in lieu of criminal background screening. If
you do not possess a CCW, please submit your Social Security Number for background screen.
SSN:
Please attach a photocopy of Driver License/State ID Card and Florida CCW
Driver License/State ID submitted: _____
CCW submitted: _____
John - Flagler
State lead / poc
From fl [at] oathkeepers.org Thu Mar 11 15:41:10 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 10000000
From: "Florida"
Subject: Re: FL Oathkeepers
To: julie hair
Message-Id: <1615477269.1025636 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Thu, 11 Mar 2021 15:41:09 +0000 (UTC)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1615477270"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1615477270
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
On 2021-03-11 14:51 julie hair wrote ..
>
> I=E2=80=99m responding to your post on the FL OK chat. My husband and I live in SW
> FL. Neither of us has served in the military, but we=E2=80=99re dedicated patriots
> who love our flag, our Constitution, our military, police, and our true President.
>
>
>
> I care for my mother (stage 5 Alzheimer=E2=80=99s) so I=E2=80=99m not free to travel much.
> My husband was in DC the 6th. We are getting involved locally with conservative
> groups and would like to be more involved w/OK.
>
>
>
> Thank you!
>
>
>
> 20210106_0853181.mp4
JULIE --- please complete the following info and return =3D=3D along with your DL and CCW (if you have)
Oath Keepers of Florida Chapter Vetting Form
Date:
Full Name:
Address:
Phone:
Email:
Social Media:
Employment: (Retired or Working)
A valid Concealed Carry (CCW) can be submitted in lieu of criminal background screening. If
you do not possess a CCW, please submit your Social Security Number for background screen.
SSN:
Please attach a photocopy of Driver License/State ID Card and Florida CCW
Driver License/State ID submitted: _____
CCW submitted: _____
John - Flagler
State lead / poc
>
>
>
>
>
--bound1615477270--
From fl [at] oathkeepers.org Thu Mar 11 23:35:33 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Florida"
Subject: Re: Fw: FL state chapter
To: Robert Ray
Message-Id: <1615505731.1044991 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Thu, 11 Mar 2021 23:35:31 +0000 (UTC)
Thanks Rob
Some additional info needed --- to determine your skill sets / best fit with us.
Also, you will need to download the Signal phone app. I will assist with that later.
Oath Keeper Membership Type:
Military: ______ Branch: Term:
LEO: ______
Fire/EMS: _______
Associate: __________
CPT Interests: (lightly note relevant experience)
Communications: ______
Engineering: ________
Intelligence: ________
Medical/Fire: ________
Security: _______
Preparedness: _________
1) Oath Keepers support the U.S. Constitution and honor our oaths to it. We support Constitutional law and order. Do you agree with those principles? ________
___________________________________________________________________________________
2) We are not an anti-government or a hate group of any kind. Would you agree to and uphold that sentiment? ________
___________________________________________________________________________________
3) Our primary mission is the furtherance of Citizen Civil Preparedness. We train ourselves and other members of the community. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, gender or religion. Do you agree with this statement? _____
___________________________________________________________________________________
4) Sometimes Oath Keepers are tasked with armed security details. Oath Keepers maintain a defensive posture on these missions, while adhering to the laws of the jurisdiction. Do you agree with that position? ________
___________________________________________________________________________________
On 2021-03-11 20:35 Robert Ray wrote ..
> John,. As requested.
>
> Rob
>
> Sent from ProtonMail mobile
>
> -------- Original Message --------
> On Mar 11, 2021, 09:11, Florida wrote:
>
> > On 2021-03-11 12:39 Robert Ray wrote ..
> >> Please add me to the state chapter.
> >
> > Robert -- please complete the following info and return == along with your DL
> and CCW (if you have)
> >
> > Oath Keepers of Florida Chapter Vetting Form
> >
> > Date:
> >
> > Full Name:
> >
> > Address:
> >
> > Phone:
> >
> > Email:
> >
> > Social Media:
> >
> > Employment: (Retired or Working)
> >
> > A valid Concealed Carry (CCW) can be submitted in lieu of criminal background
> screening. If
> > you do not possess a CCW, please submit your Social Security Number for background
> screen.
> > SSN:
> > Please attach a photocopy of Driver License/State ID Card and Florida CCW
> > Driver License/State ID submitted: _____
> > CCW submitted: _____
> >
> > John - Flagler
> > State lead / poc
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: "Wyoming"
Subject: Re: Membership
To: Shorty knighten
Message-Id: <1612562973.615426 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Fri, 05 Feb 2021 22:09:33 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-02-05 01:59 Shorty knighten wrote ..
> Please let me know if there is any body here. I have been trying to contact some
> one every since they deleted every fucking body.
>
> Get Outlook for iOS
Hi Shorty
I am the Administrator the Wyoming State. I will try to help if I can. Are you in Wyoming? If yes what County and I can get you in touch with the closest county.
Kind regards,
Sheryl
From wy [at] oathkeepers.org Wed Feb 10 18:03:58 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Wyoming"
Subject: Re: Membership
To: Shorty knighten
Message-Id: <1612980237.731235 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Wed, 10 Feb 2021 18:03:57 +0000 (UTC)
Good Morning,
Yes is has been a little crazy the last month or so. We are having a huge influx of members right now. What is your phone number and I can have Jason or someone closer to you get in contact.
Have a great day,
Sheryl
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
On 2021-02-10 15:11 Shorty knighten wrote ..
> Morning Sheryl,
> I had been in contact with Jason Ottersberg a couple months ago when I was looking
> into Oath Keepers. He did say there were some people around Gillette. I am retired
> military and I miss the comaraderie.
> Is there a vetting process, or are you busy with everything that is good on?
>
> Have a good one,
> Shorty
>
> Get Outlook for iOS
> ________________________________
> From: Shorty knighten
> Sent: Sunday, February 7, 2021 10:34:16 PM
> To: Wyoming
> Subject: Re: Membership
>
> Yes I am in Campbell county. North of Rozet.
>
> Get Outlook for iOS
> ________________________________
> From: Wyoming
> Sent: Friday, February 5, 2021 3:09:33 PM
> To: Shorty knighten
> Subject: Re: Membership
>
> On 2021-02-05 01:59 Shorty knighten wrote ..
> > Please let me know if there is any body here. I have been trying to contact some
> > one every since they deleted every fucking body.
> >
> > Get Outlook for iOS
>
>
> Hi Shorty
>
> I am the Administrator the Wyoming State. I will try to help if I can. Are you
> in Wyoming? If yes what County and I can get you in touch with the closest county.
>
> Kind regards,
> Sheryl
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: "Georgia"
Subject: Fwd: Looking to connect
To: redhorseveteran [at] protonmail.com
Message-Id: <1629320215.1920208 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.823
Date: Wed, 18 Aug 2021 20:56:55 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-07-19 16:27 GSMCO wrote ..
> Fellow Oath Keepers,
> My name is Scott Eisenhart and I am the Commanding Officer of the Georgia
State
> Militia here in the Savannah area. I am.reaching out in hopes of finding
like minded
> individuals to join us. My contact number is 912 704 8681 and am available
to talk
> at your earliest convenience. I am a Navy veteran whose oath has no
expiration
> date. Look forward to hearing from you.
>
> Scott Eisenhart
> CPT Georgia State Militia
> Commanding Officer
>
> Sent from ProtonMail mobile
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
On 2021-01-29 19:29 Alexandra Fleming wrote ..
> Hi Missouri Oath Keepers,
>
> My name is Alexa and I=E2=80=99m a producer with Swedish National Broadcasting.
>
> Just like everyone else these days, Scandinavians are intrigued by American patriots.
> Although we understand that the ideological spectrum varies widely, it seems that
> you=E2=80=99re united in your desire to protect US citizens against a tyrannical federal
> government.
>
> We at Swedish TV are interested in knowing more about Oath Keepers. What do you
> stand for? What are your objectives? Honestly, the news coming out of the U.S.
> isn=E2=80=99t too great, as you know.
>
> We have a team from Stockholm, Sweden, in the United States who=E2=80=99d like to meet
> with one (or more) of your members for an interview, share the Oath Keepers=E2=80=99
> perspective about America, give the chance to tell viewers in Europe what you=E2=80=99re
> about. We are European media, so we=E2=80=99re not picking sides.
>
> Would you be interested?
>
> Our team, correspondent Stefan Asberg & videographer Pelle Sterner, can travel
> anywhere =E2=80=94 next week (week of Jan. 31st).
>
> Please let me know.
>
> Looking forward to hearing from you. Happy to speak to anyone to explain more =E2=80=94
> 703-577-3812.
>
> Alexa Fleming
> Producer, U.S. Bureau
> Swedish National Broadcasting (SVT)
> 2000 M Street, NW, Suite 890
> Washington, DC 20036
> http://www.svt.se
> mobile: 703.577.3812
>
> About us: SVT is Sweden's national television station, a public-service broadcaster
> similar to the BBC in the United Kingdom. We enjoy a free exchange between all
> other public broadcasting outlets in Europe, sharing our stories and reaching wide
> audiences.
Thank you for reaching out , however with the recent events in DC and the medias false narrative which will likely end up in a civil law suit for slander and defamation of character, Our attorneys has advised all chapters as well as Nation to refrain from speaking to Any media or provide any interviews .
Should things change in the future the request may be reconsidered but as of this time , we can not.
Thank you for your interest in what we Really stand for and appreciate the opportunity to have a platform that Wants to hear the truth .
Kindest Regards and may God save our Republic
LT
Missouri Oath Keepers Point of Contact
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: "J. P. J."
Subject: Email address
To: rhodeslegalwriting [at] gmail.com
Message-Id: <1611381112.245954 [at] prd2.oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
Date: Sat, 23 Jan 2021 05:51:52 +0000 (UTC)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1611381113"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1611381113
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Salutations,
I strongly suggest we set up an email address for you on the OK server for all your OK related stuff.
I also suggest we do the same for all national leadership.
Either Ed or I can take care of setting up email addresses.
/jpj
--------
Not on our watch!
http://www.oathkeepers.org/
--bound1611381113--
From jpj [at] oathkeepers.org Mon Feb 15 16:44:09 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0000
X-Mozilla-Status2: 10000000
From: "J. P. J."
Subject: Article for web site
To: oksupport [at] oathkeepers.org
Message-Id: <1613407448.886640 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
Date: Mon, 15 Feb 2021 16:44:08 +0000 (UTC)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1613407449"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1613407449
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Our volunteer tech team is working hard to restore all the functionality we lost when we were deplatformed by the radical left a month ago, but they need your help.
Our mailing list provider deplatformed us right after our website was taken off line. To assure we are not dependent on an outside provider for mailing list services we have set up our own system. Sadly several companies are currently blocking our email to our members.
If you are a member and you are on one of the below providers contact your provider and tell them to stop blocking our email to you.
cox.net
verizon.net
aol.com
yahoo.com
Our mail server is mail.oathkeepers.org with an ip address of 88.214.193.186.
/jpj
--------
Not on our watch!
http://www.oathkeepers.org/
--bound1613407449--
From jpj [at] oathkeepers.org Mon Feb 15 19:57:12 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0000
X-Mozilla-Status2: 10000000
From: "J. P. J."
Subject: Cox blacklist
To: postmaster [at] cox.net
Message-Id: <1613419032.889838 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
Date: Mon, 15 Feb 2021 19:57:12 +0000 (UTC)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1613419032"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1613419032
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello,
I hope your mail server is correctly configured and allows email to postmaster that might otherwise be rejected.
I am writing because you seem to have our mail server listed in an internal to cox black list.
This black list is preventing our communication with our members who have cox.net email addresses.
What is it going to take to allow our email messages to be delivered to our members who subscribe to cox for their internet and mail service?
I look forward to working with you to solve this problem.
/jpj
postmaster [at] oathkeepers.org
--------
Not on our watch!
http://www.oathkeepers.org/
--bound1613419032--
From jpj [at] oathkeepers.org Sat Mar 6 02:02:01 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0000
X-Mozilla-Status2: 10000000
From: "J. P. J."
Subject: upcoming rocket chat testing
To: Einman01 [at] yahoo.com,mike [at] earthlink.net,Jim1491 [at] protonmail.com,CMYost0110 [at] gmail.com,ron088 [at] comcast.net
Message-Id: <1614996120.205770 [at] oathkeepers.org>
Bcc: rhodeslegalwriting [at] gmail.com
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
Date: Sat, 06 Mar 2021 02:02:00 +0000 (UTC)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1614996121"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1614996121
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello patriots!
If you are getting this message it is because you said you would test our rocket chat setup.
This message was not generated in rocket chat, but is designed to assure I can reach everyone on the list before I begin the test.
When you get this message please reply so I know I can go on to the next segment of testing.
When the test begins you should get a message indicating you have registered for our chat, and a second asking for you to change your password.
Please follow the instructions in those messages and provide me with detailed reports success or failure.
Thank you!
/jpj
--------
Not on our watch!
http://www.oathkeepers.org/
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
__________________________________________________________________
From: rcadmin [at] oathkeepers.org
Sent: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 2:49:35 AM
To: andrubian [at] hotmail.com
Subject: Welcome to Oath Keepers Chat
Rocket.chat
Welcome to Oath Keepers Chat
Visit https://chat.oathkeepers.org/ and try the best open source chat
solution available today!
[10]Login Log in using your email address. Your temporary password is
ok.change.me. Please change your password when you login.
[11]Blog | [12]Github | [13]Facebook | [14]Instagram
=C2=A9 Rocket.Chat Technologies Corp.
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: "Tech Sgt Andrew Carter USAAC"
Subject: Re: The time is now.
To: "J. P. J."
Message-Id: <1615587637.1092984 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To: <202103120646.12C6kHjO1059179 [at] mail.oathkeepers.org>
Date: Fri, 12 Mar 2021 22:20:37 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-03-12 06:46 J. P. J. wrote ..
>
> Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country!
>
> I have not yet begun to fight.
>
> /jpj
>
> .
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: oksupport [at] oathkeepers.org
Subject: Re: Emails
To: Ben Mitchell
Message-Id: <1616029669.1277686 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Reply-To: "Oath Keepers Support"
Date: Thu, 18 Mar 2021 06:07:49 +0500 (GMT)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1616029669"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1616029669
Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="altsbound1616029669"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
--altsbound1616029669
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Ben,
Yes, this is our chat service that we have provided as a membership
benefit.
I see you are not a current member. You can resubscribe.
Due to all the malicious leftist attacks, our ability to take new
memberships online is temporarily interrupted, but if you want to join
Oath Keepers, you can mail in your application and dues. Mail to:
Oath Keepers
Attn: Stewart Rhodes / Membership
1030 E. Hwy 377
Ste 110 =E2 285
Granbury, TX 76048
Please include your name as you want it on your membership card, your
home address, email, and phone number, and let us know if you want to
be an annual member ($50.00 per year), or a lifetime member (on sale
for $1,000.00 for an individual or $1,500.00 for a couple). Please also
include your DD214 if applicable, and if you have a copy. Also feel
free to include any other documentation you have on your training and
experience. You will be vetted by our state and national vetting
officers. All who are current or prior military, law enforcement, fire,
EMS, Search and Rescue, or other first responder are eligible for full
membership. If you are not prior service, you can still join as an
associate member (we will treat you the same, as we are all in this
together, and it is our mission to train you and pass on our skills).
We look forward to having you onboard.
=E2We few, we happy few, we band of brothers.=E2
Thanks for defending the Republic,
Edward Durfee
IT Support
Life# 2116
https://oathkeepers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Oath-Keepers-Logo.pn
g
On 2021-03-11 08:50 Ben Mitchell wrote ..
Received 2 emails regarding OK chat. Is this legit or is it Big Brother
hunting down our members? I haven't and won't respond to them until you
say it's legit. Thank you.
Benjamin Mitchell
PS: I responded to an email with realizing it was a group address. My
apologies.
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: oksupport [at] oathkeepers.org
Subject: Re: I would like to join the oath keepers
To: frankalmquist
Message-Id: <1616029255.1277552 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To: <202103111824.12BIOqPB1032330 [at] mail.oathkeepers.org>
Reply-To: "Oath Keepers Support"
Date: Thu, 18 Mar 2021 06:00:55 +0500 (GMT)
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="bound1616029255"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--bound1616029255
Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="altsbound1616029255"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
--altsbound1616029255
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Frank,
Due to all the malicious leftist attacks, our ability to take new
memberships online is temporarily interrupted, but if you want to join
Oath Keepers, you can mail in your application and dues. Mail to:
Oath Keepers
Attn: Stewart Rhodes / Membership
1030 E. Hwy 377
Ste 110 =E2 285
Granbury, TX 76048
Please include your name as you want it on your membership card, your
home address, email, and phone number, and let us know if you want to
be an annual member ($50.00 per year), or a lifetime member (on sale
for $1,000.00 for an individual or $1,500.00 for a couple). Please also
include your DD214 if applicable, and if you have a copy. Also feel
free to include any other documentation you have on your training and
experience. You will be vetted by our state and national vetting
officers. All who are current or prior military, law enforcement, fire,
EMS, Search and Rescue, or other first responder are eligible for full
membership. If you are not prior service, you can still join as an
associate member (we will treat you the same, as we are all in this
together, and it is our mission to train you and pass on our skills).
We look forward to having you onboard.
=E2We few, we happy few, we band of brothers.=E2
Thanks for defending the Republic,
Edward Durfee
IT Support
Life# 2116
https://oathkeepers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Oath-Keepers-Logo.pn
g
On 2021-03-11 23:24 frankalmquist wrote
..
Hello there
My name is Frank ALMQUIST I am 100% disabled veteran but I still live
by my oath that I took in 1979. I am a patriot but I an terrorist. I
would like to join your organization but I don't want to do it online.
Is there any way you can send me paperwork or anything like that so I
can fill it out with my information and possibly a check or money
order. Thank you so much
Frank ALMQUIST
1710 chestnut hill road
Plainfield Illinois 60586
Thank you
Sent from my T-Mobile 4G LTE Device
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: joetague28 [at] gmail.com
Date: Thu, 15 Apr 2021 11:35:21 -0400
Subject: Membership
To: membership [at] oathkeepers.org
I am a former Police Officer... I filled out the initial application on your website, 2 months ago. I gave my Credit Card information and my Account was charged $ 50.00 for full membership.
I never received any response from Oath Keepers. I tried to reach you via email, when I first attempted to become a member... those efforts showed negative results.
Any help in this matter will be appreciated.
Regards
Joe Tague
111 Holmes Mill Road
Cream Ridge NJ 08514
Joetague28 [at] gmail.com
Sent from my iPhone
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: marineradio32 [at] gmail.com
Subject: Re: Hello Brothers and Sisters
Date: Tue, 9 Feb 2021 21:23:05 -0600
To: Alabama
I cant access the website and I have not received anything in the mail.
I signed up for recurring payment of 10 dollars monthly. Here is the
screen shot from my account.
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Tony Williams
Date: Sun, 24 Jan 2021 11:09:03 -0600
Subject: membership
To: al [at] oathkeepers.org
I am interested in this organization. I am about to be 63 in 3/21. I was
a police officer from 1980-1983 and 1986 to 1988. Do I qualify?
toobiggdaddy [at] gmail.com
334-303-2823
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Tony Williams
Date: Mon, 25 Jan 2021 16:04:28 -0600
Subject: Membership and Log in
To: al [at] oathkeepers.org
Filled out forms to join at Liberty Tree $10 a month level. Was a police
officer from 80-83 and from 86-88. Forgot all my log in already and can't
get a reset because of some email error saying that the host may be down.
Wanting to see if I am "in" and if I will qualify for full membership, not
associate.
toobiggdaddy [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Tony Williams
Date: Sat, 30 Jan 2021 14:45:35 -0600
Subject: Login, Membership verification, etc.
To: al [at] oathkeepers.org
I need someone to contact me at my email address, or by phone, 3343032823,
to verify my membership. I am unable to login since the sight went down
and came back up. Since I have joined a few weeks ago, I have had NO
CORRESPONDENCE from any Oath Keeper, on ANY level. IF this organization is
defunct, I need to know. You have received $10 for my first month of
liberty tree membership, and $11 dollars for the Oath Keeper patch. As of
this moment, I don't know if there even is a real organization called Oath
Keepers.
Please contact me asap. If not, I will cancel my membership and
count it as wasted time.
toobiggdaddy [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From nv [at] oathkeepers.org Mon Feb 22 21:30:37 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Nevada"
Subject: Re: Cancel membership
To: Matt Jones
Message-Id: <1614029436.1171514 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Mon, 22 Feb 2021 21:30:36 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-02-05 18:43 Matt Jones wrote ..
> To whom it may concern,
> In light of recent events I would like to cancel my membership and be removed from
> your email amd contact list. You can keep any membership fees I have paid. I cannot
> find anywhere online to cancel so please instruct me on how to do so or cancel
> my membership on your end asap.
>
>
> Thanks, Matt
> Sent from my iPhone
Way to stand tall Matt!
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From va [at] oathkeepers.org Sat Feb 20 16:04:50 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Virginia"
Subject: Re: Membership
To: Chris Brooks
Message-Id: <1613837090.1052772 [at] oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Sat, 20 Feb 2021 16:04:50 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-02-16 00:37 Chris Brooks wrote ..
> Hey there, was curious about you guys and wondering if there were many
> members that weren't military or first responder. I was never either I
> wanted to join the army but at the time if you had asthma on your medical
> records they wouldn't take me but I come from a cop family I just chose a
> different path of career lol. But was hoping for a little information about
> being a member and what all there is for me to learn and grow with.. I
> appreciate your time
Hi Chris,
We are mostly vets, cops and first responders but we do have patriot members. We believe that everyone has something to contribute be it military tactics, IT or simply people that know how to can foods for long term storage. What area do you live?
Paul
From va [at] oathkeepers.org Tue Feb 23 02:27:59 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From ut [at] prd2.oathkeepers.org Sun Jan 31 00:47:29 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Utah"
Subject: Re: Getting Involved
To: George Gallagher
Message-Id: <1612054049.439820 [at] prd2.oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Sun, 31 Jan 2021 00:47:29 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-01-21 21:17 George Gallagher wrote ..
> I'd like to know where I can find out more about the UT Oath Keepers.
> Events, online venue, etc. Thank you.
George how did you hear about us?
Why do you want to get involved with Oathkeepers?
You can contact me at Warrior1961 [at] reagan.com
From alexafleming [at] comcast.net Fri Jan 29 19:32:55 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0000
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
Return-Path:
Received: from resqmta-po-01v.sys.comcast.net (prd2 [127.0.0.1]) by mail.oathkeepers.org (8.15.2/8.15.2/Debian-18) with ESMTP id 10TJWtb5413437 for ; Fri, 29 Jan 2021 19:32:55 GMT
X-Assp-ID: mail.oathkeepers.org m1-48775-00446
X-Assp-Session: 7F3F8E435BC8 (mail 1)
X-Assp-Detected-RIP: 96.114.154.240
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From co [at] prd2.oathkeepers.org Tue Feb 2 00:53:18 2021
X-Mozilla-Status: 0010
X-Mozilla-Status2: 00000000
From: "Colorado"
Subject: Re: Denver post lies
To: richard weishahn
Message-Id: <1612227197.478727 [at] prd2.oathkeepers.org>
X-Mailer: Usermin 1.820
In-Reply-To:
Date: Tue, 02 Feb 2021 00:53:17 +0000 (UTC)
On 2021-01-26 14:53 richard weishahn wrote ..
> My member # is 42118. I was extremely offended by the Denver post story by
> Elise Schmelzer. "Colorado militias have become more aggressive". I am
> tired of all the lies, about good people doing good things. I have
> contacted a defamation attorney in New York. He is interested in helping.
> He suggested action as a group, would be more effective than me pursuing
> action by myself. Would Oathkeepes be interested in a class action lawsuit
> against the Denver post. We have to fight back!. Thank you, God bless, and
> have a great day.
Are you on the signal app
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
On 2021-02-14 03:57 Rhonda Taylor, TEC email
wrote ..
I joined back in November and I have received NOTHING not one thing
from you all except you took my $50 membership and told me you were
backed up so the membership package might take a little time. Well
from November to February is not a LITTLE time. So if you want to keep
me as a member, you need to HONOR your obligation! I am also not given
access to the forums or other stuff online and when I go to Contact you
NO, no info, phone number or email. I just found this one on the
listings looking for the state chapter of which I have received NO
RESPONSE FROM either!
I joined thinking I was to be part of an organization that did what it
says.
If this is a bogus organization now, why did you take my money? Do I
have to contact someone more official to resolve all this?
I expect to hear from someone who can fix all this very soon.
RJ Taylor,
CDR, USN, ret.
8939 Highway 431
Roanoke, AL 36274-4853
Sent from [1]Mail for Windows 10
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
On 2021-03-10 20:44 Coy Castleberry wrote ..
Hi Patriots
I still haven't heard anything on my membership package. Last I was
told is it was being put together a month ago or close to a month
ago. Let me Know when I can expect it. I won't contact my local
chapter until I have my membership package. So please get that to me.
If you don't want me as a member please refund my membership fee.
Thank you,
Coy W. Castleberry
Freedom is never free Patriots paid the price for your freedom.
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Nate Clark
Date: Wed, 20 Jan 2021 10:09:09 -0500
Subject: Local Chapters?
To: mi [at] oathkeepers.org
Good morning. I'm gravely concerned about the direction our country is
heading with election fraud and the evil that is coming from this new
comunist regime. I live in a very rural area of Southeast Michigan and I'd
love to connect with like minded individuals that are committed to our
constitution. I believe the only thing that can save our Nation is if we
stay connected with a strong network of patriots.
Do you have anyone in Southeast Michigan that I could reach out to?
Thank you for your time and attention.
God Bless!
--
Best Regards,
Nate
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Dealer Dave
Date: Wed, 20 Jan 2021 22:16:51
To: mi [at] oathkeepers.org
Subject: General Info
Hello! I am a recent contributor of Oathkeepers after reviewing your website (with more to follow as I can afford to). First.. my name and address: David Semke (and wife Janet Hursey) 12648 2nd Ave S, Southgate, MI 48195. PH (734) 612-2807. I am not in law enforcement, am not and was not in the U.S. Military, nor am I a first responder. I realize that I am not qualified to become an active member of Oathkeepers. However, I AM a proud AMERICAN, who greatly values my Constitutional and citizen rights. I loath how the Democrat party has forced it's way illegally, introducing Socialism, and realize that if we as Americans don't revolt, we are screwed! I am 68 years of age, not as agile as I wish I was... however I DO own guns, know how to use them. I want to offer any assistance that I possibly can. I want to be a part of returning our great nation to it's original condition as our forefathers intended. Perhaps you could enlighten me as to post a sticker, place a colored light bulb, or however I could indicate to Oathkeepers that my home is FOR the cause, and someone there is willing to assist.
Thank you!
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>
From: Tess Owen
Date: Tue, 26 Jan 2021 11:37:28 -0500
Subject: vice news request for comment: roger stone in DC on Jan 5
To: leo [at] oathkeepers.org
Hi there,
I hope this finds you well. I am a reporter with VICE News. I am writing
about how Oath Keepers provided security to Roger Stone on January 5 in DC,
and wanted to reach out for comment before we published,
many thanks,
Tess
--
Tess Owen
Senior Reporter at VICE News
Work: 718.732.8057
Cell: 202.815.8541
Twitter: @misstessowen
VICE MEDIA LLC
49 South 2nd Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
On 2021-01-22 13:50 tummiesneednummies [at] hushmail.com wrote ..
> HI- Placed order # R362768817 on 12-25-2020 for an XL Ballistics
> helmet. It's now 01-21-2021 & am wondering about status of the order.
> Pls shoot me an email ASAP or I'll be forced to cancel the order.
> I'm disabled & half of the items I've internet ordered are just not
> being delivered due to numerous reasons. All have been paid in full.
> My income is limited.
> Thanx- appreciate prompt reply/update.
> Bob Borucke
> Sent using Hushmail
>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
