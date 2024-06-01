From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Evangelist Franklin Graham supports Trump a convicted felon for president
Former Actor Of Home Alone 2, Donald J. Trump, Has Been Convicted Of 34 Felonies Recently!
Evangelist Franklin Graham supports Trump a convicted felon for president
By Lynda Carson - June 1, 2024
Oakland, CA -- Evangelist Franklin Graham, a son of evangelist Billy Graham, and the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritin’s Purse is a Trump supporter.
Franklin Graham is a staunch Trump supporter who has been mocked for supporting Trump by thousands of other evangelists who have signed a petition to remove him as the head of Samaritin’s Purse.
According to Faithful America, (Posted: Aug. 28, 2020)
“The final night of the 2020 Republican convention began with a partisan appearance from notoriously homophobic preacher Franklin Graham, who prayed, "I thank you tonight for our president, Donald J. Trump... in the mighty name of your Son."
Standing behind a Trump-Pence campaign sign, Graham also used Jesus's name to give thanks for "the many blessings we have received these past four years." We would hardly consider family separation, the deadly federal COVID-19 response, rampant corruption and authoritarianism, or ongoing systemic racism to be "blessings."
Graham justifies his partisanship and hatred by hiding behind the credibility of Samaritan's Purse, the 50-year-old humanitarian-aid organization he runs. Samaritan's Purse certainly does important work for the sick and poor -- which just makes it that much sadder that the non-profit's board would sacrifice its reputation by propping up Graham's hateful politics.
If the directors of Samaritan's Purse care about their credibility -- and if they truly believe in their "purpose of sharing God's love" -- then Graham's hateful support for Trump should show them that it's time to find a new chairman and CEO.”
(If a majority of the Board will not remove Graham, individual members can still stand up for Jesus' teachings of love and justice by personally resigning.)”
Like other Republican staunch Trump supporters, the idiotic Franklin Graham has already received his marching orders to sow the seeds of doubt about the so-called criminal justice system, rather than condemn the twice impeached former president Donald J. Trump who has recently been convicted of 34 felonies, and faces a possible prison sentence on July 11, 2024.
Trump shows no remorse for his crimes, and continues to attack the judge who will sentence him for his crimes on July 11. Apparently, Franklin Graham has become an embarrassment to Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, and the Billy Graham Center, named after his father, which is also located in Wheaton, at the Wheaton College.
Rather than condemn Trump (their famed notorious criminal leader) who is now a convicted felon, and on-going election denier, who spearheaded an attempt to overthrow an election, Franklin Graham and the tyranny of the Republican Party want to focus instead on attacking the legal system, a judge, jury, and those involved in convicting the criminal Donald J. Trump for his many criminal activities.
Instead of admitting that their felony convicted election denier leader Donald J. Trump has for years been feeding them the Kool-Aid of lies, deceit, thuggery, and criminal activities, they continue to support and follow Trump down the path of unrighteousness, doom, and damnation, in an effort to destroy this country, and all that it stands for.
Some of the idiotic Franklin Graham’s latest postings below on X (formerly known as Twitter) reveal that Graham has been using “GOD” to sow doubt about the integrity of the brave jurors who have convicted Trump of 34 felonies, and has been using “GOD” to sow doubt about the “trust in the legal system.”
Apparently, it appears that Franklin Graham is now in league with the Proud Boys, neo-Nazis, and other fascists who have been sending out comments fomenting violence against the judge in the case, the brave jurors, and against others who do not support the 34 time convicted felon known as Donald J. Trump. Republicans have been posting threats of violence on-line, while threatening the jurors who convicted Trump, and some are threatening to dox them (exposing home addresses, etc…).
For those who may be interested in seeing some recent comments below by Franklin Graham on his X account, see further below.
In contrast, see a few comments on X, below the comments of Franklin Graham, by others who are pleased that justice has been served, and that the twice impeached, former president Donald J. Trump is now a 34 time convicted felon, who faces sentencing on July 11.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
https://x.com/Franklin_Graham/status/1795872745386872898
Franklin Graham
@Franklin_Graham
Today join me in praying for former President
@realDonaldTrump
. We pray that God’s will be done.
Last edited10:40 AM · May 29, 2024·
2.9M
Views
>>>>>>>
https://x.com/Franklin_Graham/status/1796261972754727361
Franklin Graham
@Franklin_Graham
Today is day 2 of jury deliberations in the NY trial of former President
@realDonaldTrump
. Pray that God will give members of the jury wisdom and insight to know truth.
12:26 PM · May 30, 2024·
365.3K
Views
>>>>>>>
https://x.com/Franklin_Graham/status/1796351334947438687
Franklin Graham
Franklin Graham
@Franklin_Graham
Our country is at a crossroads. What we saw today has never happened before, and I think for the majority of Americans, it raises questions about whether our legal system can be trusted. Pray for our nation, for God‘s guiding hand that this republic will be one nation under God with liberty and justice for all.
6:21 PM · May 30, 2024·
1.7M
Views
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
The Lincoln Project celebration of Trump convictions…
Click below…
https://x.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1796294195830755334
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Stormy Daniels
https://x.com/stormydaniels?lang=en
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Kathy Griffin
@kathygriffin
Thank you for saying that. It was awful and he is awful.
TEARS OF JOY
Quote
Leahbug
@leahbug56
·
May 30
Replying to @kathygriffin We all hate the SOB with you Kathy! You have been targeted by this thug and he is finally getting in trouble for his mobster antics.
2:20 PM · May 30, 2024·
151K
Views
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
FOX 29
@FOX29philly
Several D.C. bars are offering Trump-themed drink specials in celebration of the former president being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.
34 counts, 34 ounces: DC bars offer Trump-themed drink specials to celebrate conviction
From fox29.com
2:45 AM · May 31, 2024·
3,078
Views
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Entertainment Weekly
@EW
Rosie O'Donnell celebrated Donald Trump's conviction on 34 counts, calling his followers a 'criminal cult' amid her longtime feud with the former president.
Rosie O'Donnell celebrates Donald Trump conviction amid feud: 'Criminal cult'
From ew.com
7:57 AM · May 31, 2024·
17.4K
Views
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Variety
@Variety
Robert De Niro Celebrates Trump's Conviction: 'This Is My Country. This Guy Wants to Destroy It'
Robert De Niro Celebrates Trump’s Conviction: ‘This Is My Country. This Guy Wants to Destroy It’
From variety.com
4:19 PM · May 30, 2024·
92.3K
Views
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Ellen Barkin
@EllenBarkin
GOD BLESS NEW YORK CITY!!!
Quote
Democracy Docket
@DemocracyDocket
·
May 30
BREAKING: New York jury finds Donald Trump GUILTY of all 34 felony counts in the hush money case –– marking the first time a former U.S. president has ever been criminally convicted.
2:13 PM · May 30, 2024·
91.7K
Views
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
John Cusack
@johncusack
Arch criminal trump faces his first verdict - however this turns out - a good day for rule of law. He will face more verdicts - and the truth will out
2:06 PM · May 30, 2024·
41.2K
Views
83
Reposts
3
Quotes
607
Likes
7
Bookmarks
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
John Cusack
@johncusack
The dumb treacherous criminal is now a convicted felon - 34 times over. Now what will judge do with Trump contempt violations.
2:10 PM · May 30, 2024·
125.3K
Views
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
John Cusack
@johncusack
This trial was OVER fair to Trump - any other person would have slept in rikkers
3:14 PM · May 30, 2024·
46.4K
Views
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
John Cusack
@johncusack
Merchants sentencing will be historic and as consequential a ruling as the US has ever had
Quote
Gregg Housh
@GreggHoush
·
May 30
I know people are happy about Trump’s conviction on all 34 counts, but I’ll be happier after appeal and sentencing. x.com/Anon2World/sta…
4:36 PM · May 30, 2024·
25.2K
Views
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
John Cusack
@johncusack
Ridiculous no one benefits from 34 felonies convictions
Quote
Mehdi Hasan
@mehdirhasan
·
May 30
Don't listen to the people who say 'this verdict just got Trump re-elected'.
They're many of the same people who said right after his 1st impeachment - 'this impeachment just guaranteed Trump's re-election.'
It was a close election yesterday. It's close tomorrow.Show more
6:34 PM · May 30, 2024·
42.1K
Views
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Barbra Streisand
@BarbraStreisand
Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again.
Live Updates: Jury to Review Testimony on Day 2 of Trump Trial Deliberations
From nytimes.com
2:49 PM · May 30, 2024·
72.2K
Views
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Mark Hamill reply about Trump conviction…
https://x.com/MarkHamill/status/1796292666403250471
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Stephen King
@StephenKing
The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon.
2:19 PM · May 30, 2024·
4.6M
Views
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Rob Reiner
@robreiner
If Trump becomes a convicted felon and elected officials are still willing to support him, I’m sure they’ll have no problem with him having used the N-word.
9:31 AM · May 30, 2024·
411.9K
Views
1,973
Reposts
301
Quotes
11.3K
Likes
64
Bookmarks
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
George Takei
@GeorgeTakei
We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45.
2:38 PM · May 30, 2024·
1.3M
Views
7,942
Reposts
563
Quotes
64.8K
Likes
275
Bookmarks
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Henry Winkler
@hwinkler4real
Guilty on ALLLLLLLLL
2:16 PM · May 30, 2024·
57.2K
Views
82
Reposts
6
Quotes
3,610
Likes
4
Bookmarks
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
bettemidler
@BetteMidler
GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES!!!!
4:02 PM · May 30, 2024·
290.9K
Views
815
Reposts
46
Quotes
16.4K
Likes
26
Bookmarks
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
https://x.com/LeahFeiger/status/1796317963097870448
Leah Feiger
@LeahFeiger
Trump supporters, extremists, right-wing pundits, and politicians have all posted incendiary rhetoric, including some calls for “war,” following his guilty verdict ---
Proud Boys channels responded to the news in one word: “War.”
new from
@misstessowen
:
Trump’s Online MAGA Army Calls Guilty Verdict a Declaration of War
From wired.com
4:09 PM · May 30, 2024·
50.7K
Views
>>>>>>>
