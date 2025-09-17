top
by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Wed, Sep 17, 2025 11:22PM
The fascists take down Jimmy Kimmel "Live" show for allegedly mocking Charlie Kirk

Disney/ABC cancels Jimmy Kimmel Show after FCC’s Brendan Carr criticizes Jimmy Kimmel

By Lynda Carson - September 17, 2025

Robert A. Iger is the CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

The Walt Disney Company owns ABC, Robert A. Iger is the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and it’s executive leadership members, and board of directors may be found here.

Reportedly, Bob Iger resides in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles in a $33 million dollar home https://mansionfreak.com/bob-iger-house/ , and has been a campaign contributor to many Democrats through the years.

Meanwhile, Disney/ABC cancels Jimmy Kimmel LIVE show after the FCC’s Brendan Carr criticizes Jimmy Kimmel today.

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, a so-called Trump loyalist who pushed for the end to net-neutrality, and threatened to “take action” against Disney and ABC today over Jimmy Kimmel's remarks, reportedly is of Alexandria, VA, and is married to Machalagh Carr, the former oversight staff director on the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Free Speech Is Under Attack In America:

Free speech is under attack in America by the fascists, and people across the nation are under attack losing their jobs because of the organized orchestrated right-wing fascist efforts to stifle free speech.

Last night, on Jimmy Kimmel’s last show before his show was canceled today, he interviewed actor Rob Lowe, who was doing some great voice impersonations of actor, and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger. This show brought humor and joy into the homes of millions of Americans who may have been feeling depressed, and threatened by what is happening in our county since the fascist convicted felon President Trump got back into office.

Jimmy Kimmel Live show last Monday.

On the Jimmy Kimmel show last Monday (click here to see Jimmy Kimmel monologue), in his monologue Jimmy Kimmel commented about MAGA, and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In a post today on Truth Social- https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115222372625104790 , Mocking the Jimmy Kimmel show, and Jimmy Kimmel, the convicted felon President Trump wrote, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

At times Jimmy Kimmel was so concerned about the convicted felon President Trump using the federal government to go after him, that he joked on his show at times, and mentioned that he may have to move from the U.S., as he could be seen packing his bags in a comedy skit on his show.

Reportedly, in a very revealing story in The Guardian, in part it states, “ABC decision over Kimmel comments about Charlie Kirk’s killing comes hours after Trump-appointed chair of US media regulator threatened broadcaster’s license.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Show Has Been Canceled:

Reportedly, in part this article says, “Disney's ABC said Wednesday it is pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" off air "indefinitely" following the host's comments Monday about the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot last week while hosting an event at Utah Valley University.

On Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr threatened to “take action” against Disney and ABC over Kimmel's remarks.

Carr made his comments during an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, describing Kimmel’s remarks as “the sickest conduct possible,” and saying the FCC could move to revoke ABC affiliate licenses as a punishment.

FCC commissioner Anna Gomez, a Biden appointee and the lone Democrat on the panel, sharply criticized Carr on X, saying, “This Administration is increasingly using the weight of government power to suppress lawful expression.”

In additional reports, reportedly, “Nexstar Media Group, which has more than 200 partner stations across the US, announced that it would pull Kimmel’s show indefinitely in light of the remarks, The Wrap reports.

Reportedly, in doing so, the President of Nexstar labelled Kimmel’s jokes “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.”

“We do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, said in a statement.

“Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to pre-empt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, reportedly in 2025 has contributed $5,000 to Nexstar Media Group Inc. Political Action Committee, and has made numerous contributions to the PAC through the years.

Open Secrets, has some info about Next Star Media Group campaign contributions, https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/nexstar-media-group/summary?id=D000068622 .

Reportedly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nexstar_Media_Group , “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is an American publicly traded media company with headquarters in Irving, Texas; Midtown Manhattan; and Chicago. The company is the largest television station owner in the United States, owning 197 television stations across the U.S., most of which are affiliated with the four major U.S. television networks and MyNetworkTV in markets as large as New York City and as small as San Angelo, Texas. It also operates all of the stations owned by certain affiliates such as Mission Broadcasting and Vaughan Media, under local marketing agreements to satisfy existing regulations set in place by the Federal Communications Commission.”

Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild / AFTRA Speak Out Against Cancelation of Jimmy Kimmel Live Show.

In a statement from the Writers Guild of America, it states;

https://www.wga.org/news-events/news/press/2025/wga-statement-on-abc-decision-to-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live

September 17, 2025
WGA Statement on ABC’s Decision to Pull Jimmy Kimmel Live!


Los Angeles and New York – The following is a statement from the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and Writers Guild of America East (WGAE):

The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other – to disturb, even – is at the very heart of what it means to be a free people. It is not to be denied. Not by violence, not by the abuse of governmental power, nor by acts of corporate cowardice.

As a Guild, we stand united in opposition to anyone who uses their power and influence to silence the voices of writers, or anyone who speaks in dissent. If free speech applied only to ideas we like, we needn't have bothered to write it into the Constitution. What we have signed on to – painful as it may be at times – is the freeing agreement to disagree.

Shame on those in government who forget this founding truth. As for our employers, our words have made you rich. Silencing us impoverishes the whole world.

The WGA stands with Jimmy Kimmel and his writers.

The Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE) are labor unions of writers working in motion pictures, television, cable, digital media and broadcast news. The Guilds negotiate and administer contracts that protect the creative and economic rights of their members; conduct programs, seminars and events on issues of interest to writers; and present writers’ views to various bodies of government. For more information on the Writers Guild of America East, visit http://www.wgaeast.org. For more information on the Writers Guild of America West, visit http://www.wga.org.

In a September 12, statement from SAG-AFTRA it states;

https://www.sagaftra.org/sag-aftra-statement-suspension-jimmy-kimmel-live

SAG-AFTRA condemns the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!   Our society depends on freedom of expression. Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on.  Democracy thrives when diverse points of view are expressed.   The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms.   SAG-AFTRA stands with all media artists and defends their right to express their diverse points of view, and everyone’s right to hear them.
 
About SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other entertainment and media professionals. SAG-AFTRA members are the faces and voices that entertain and inform America and the world. A proud affiliate of the AFL-CIO, SAG-AFTRA has national offices in Los Angeles and New York and local offices nationwide representing members working together to secure the strongest protections for entertainment and media artists into the 21st century and beyond. Visit SAG-AFTRA online at SAGAFTRA.org.

The death of the Jimmy Kimmel show came as a shock to millions of people, in fascist America where free speech is under attack.

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

§Reaction To Cancellation Of Jimmy Kimmel Show
by Lynda Carson
Thu, Sep 18, 2025 7:30AM
download-1.jpg
The reaction to the cancelation of the Jimmy Kimmel Show is widespread, and a shock to millions of people.

-Lynda Carson

Reaction to Jimmy Kimmel Cancelation…

Click below…

https://news.google.com/search?q=Reaction%20to%20Jimmy%20Kimmel%20cancelation&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

The Atlantic

CULTURE

An Escalation in Every Way

Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from late-night is a chilling precedent that could have deep consequences if it isn’t swiftly undone.

By David Sims

Johnny Nunez / Getty
SEPTEMBER 18, 2025, 8:50 AM ET

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel delivered an opening monologue on his talk show that addressed the online reaction to the arrest of Tyler Robinson, the primary suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk. “We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” he said. His comment was aimed not at Kirk but at the maelstrom of news around Kirk’s death; it speaks ill not of the dead, but of “the MAGA gang.” Less than two days later, Kimmel’s program has been pulled off the air “indefinitely,” according to his network, ABC.

There have already been signs that President Donald Trump’s administration is intent on punishing perceived critics in the media, no matter what complaints about free speech might arise, but the chain of events that shut down Jimmy Kimmel Live feels particularly direct. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Brendan Carr, the Trump-appointed chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, said on Benny Johnson’s podcast yesterday. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.” Within hours, Nexstar, a company that operates 32 of ABC’s 200 local affiliates, said it would not broadcast Kimmel’s show for the “foreseeable future.” Quickly after that, ABC announced its decision.

Click below for more…

https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2025/09/jimmy-kimmel-live-suspension-late-night/684250/

Hollywood Condemns 'Jimmy Kimmel' Suspension

'JIMMY KIMMEL' SUSPENSION

HOLLYWOOD WARNS FREE SPEECH IS NO LONGER

By TMZ STAFF
Published September 18, 2025 5:31 AM PDT | Updated September 18, 2025 6:30 AM PDT

Hollywood is speaking out against ABC's suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" over host Jimmy Kimmel's comments on the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Ben Stiller was among the first to protest the move by ABC, tweeting "This isn’t right."

￼His fellow actor Rosie O'Donnell shared a photo of Kimmel on Instagram and went off on Donald Trump's administration. She wrote ... "this is unacceptable - f**k this fascist administration and corrupt corporate executives - bowing to the orange monster - america is no more 🥲."

Click below for more…

https://www.tmz.com/2025/09/18/hollywood-reacts-to-jimmy-kimmel-suspension/

'Devastated': Fans react to axing of Jimmy Kimmel show | AFP

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQG4_l5hXm0

Fans react after Jimmy Kimmel's show is pulled over his comments on Charlie Kirk

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5e1fVOefPU

Comedians, writers and celebrities react to Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension at ABC. ‘What is happening to our country?’

Updated: Sep. 18, 2025, 6:23 a.m.|Published: Sep. 18, 2025, 3:30 a.m.

Click below for more, to see widespread reaction...

https://www.nj.com/entertainment/2025/09/comedians-writers-and-celebrities-react-to-jimmy-kimmels-suspension-at-abc-what-is-happening-to-our-country.html

September 18th, 2025 | PRESS RELEASE
JOINT LEADERSHIP STATEMENT ON THE SUSPENSION OF JIMMY KIMMEL

https://jeffries.house.gov/2025/09/18/joint-leadership-statement-on-the-suspension-of-jimmy-kimmel/

Today, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, Caucus Vice Chair Ted Lieu, Assistant Leader Joe Neguse and DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene released the following statement:  Brendan Carr, the so-called Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has engaged in the corrupt abuse of power. He has disgraced the office he holds by bullying ABC, the employer of Jimmy Kimmel, and forcing the company to bend the knee to the Trump administration. FCC Chair Brendan Carr should resign immediately.

Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s war on the First Amendment is blatantly inconsistent with American values. Media companies, such as the one that suspended Mr. Kimmel, have a lot to explain. The censoring of artists and cancellation of shows is an act of cowardice. It may also be part of a corrupt pay-to-play scheme. House Democrats will make sure the American people learn the truth, even if that requires the relentless unleashing of congressional subpoena power. This will not be forgotten.

ACLU Responds to Trump Administration Move Censoring Jimmy Kimmel
Trump's FCC Chair Threatens ABC Over Jimmy Kimmel's Monologue; ABC Caves and Pulls Kimmel's Show ‘Indefinitely’

September 17, 2025 8:30 pm

https://www.aclu.org/press-releases/aclu-responds-to-trump-administration-move-censoring-jimmy-kimmel

WASHINGTON – During a podcast earlier today, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr criticized a monologue by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, televised earlier this week, that had focused on Trump supporters' work to try to make sure that MAGA supporters were not seen as responsible for the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Carr specifically called on ABC affiliates to inform ABC that they would not carry Kimmel's show, and pointed out the power that the FCC has over the broadcasting licenses of the affiliates.

Nexstar, a company owning multiple ABC affiliates – and that reportedly needs FCC approval to complete a $6.2 billion acquisition of the Tegna broadcasting company (which would result in Nexstar being the largest owner of local broadcasters in the nation) – announced that it would no longer carry Kimmel's show. ABC announced that it is suspending Kimmel “indefinitely.”

This action by the Trump administration comes just two days after President Donald Trump sued the New York Times, the book publisher Penguin Random House, and four New York Times reporters for news reporting and analysis that the president disliked. It also follows other national broadcasters changing their programming after pressure from the Trump administration, and with business pending before the FCC.

Christopher Anders, director of the Democracy and Technology Division at the American Civil Liberties Union, said:

“Jimmy Kimmel is the latest target of the Trump administration’s unconstitutional plan to silence its critics and control what the American people watch and read. Cowering to threats, ABC and the biggest owner of its affiliate stations gave the Trump FCC chairman exactly what he wanted by suspending Kimmel indefinitely and dropping the show.

“This is beyond McCarthyism. Trump officials are repeatedly abusing their power to stop ideas they don’t like, deciding who can speak, write, and even joke. The Trump administration's actions, paired with ABC's capitulation, represent a grave threat to our First Amendment freedoms.”

Statement in Response to ABC Taking Jimmy Kimmel Live! Off the Air

https://www.afm.org/2025/09/statement-kimmel-live/

Wednesday September 17th, 2025

American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada President Tino Gagliardi issued the following statement in response to ABC taking Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which employs musicians from Local 47 in Los Angeles, off the air:

“This is not complicated: Trump’s FCC identified speech it did not like and threatened ABC with extreme reprisals. This is state censorship. It’s now happening in the United States of America, not some far-off country. It’s happening right here and right now.

This act by the Trump Administration represents a direct attack on free speech and artistic expression. These are fundamental rights that we must protect in a free society. The American Federation of Musicians strongly condemns the decision to take Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air.
We stand in solidarity with all those who will be without work because of government overreach.”

