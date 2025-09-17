The reaction to the cancelation of the Jimmy Kimmel Show is widespread, and a shock to millions of people.-Lynda Carson>>>>>>Reaction to Jimmy Kimmel Cancelation…Click below…>>>>>>>>>The AtlanticCULTUREAn Escalation in Every WayJimmy Kimmel’s suspension from late-night is a chilling precedent that could have deep consequences if it isn’t swiftly undone.By David SimsJohnny Nunez / GettySEPTEMBER 18, 2025, 8:50 AM ETOn Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel delivered an opening monologue on his talk show that addressed the online reaction to the arrest of Tyler Robinson, the primary suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk. “We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” he said. His comment was aimed not at Kirk but at the maelstrom of news around Kirk’s death; it speaks ill not of the dead, but of “the MAGA gang.” Less than two days later, Kimmel’s program has been pulled off the air “indefinitely,” according to his network, ABC.There have already been signs that President Donald Trump’s administration is intent on punishing perceived critics in the media, no matter what complaints about free speech might arise, but the chain of events that shut down Jimmy Kimmel Live feels particularly direct. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Brendan Carr, the Trump-appointed chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, said on Benny Johnson’s podcast yesterday. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.” Within hours, Nexstar, a company that operates 32 of ABC’s 200 local affiliates, said it would not broadcast Kimmel’s show for the “foreseeable future.” Quickly after that, ABC announced its decision.Click below for more…>>>>>>Hollywood Condemns 'Jimmy Kimmel' Suspension'JIMMY KIMMEL' SUSPENSIONHOLLYWOOD WARNS FREE SPEECH IS NO LONGERBy TMZ STAFFPublished September 18, 2025 5:31 AM PDT | Updated September 18, 2025 6:30 AM PDTHollywood is speaking out against ABC's suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" over host Jimmy Kimmel's comments on the murder of Charlie Kirk.Ben Stiller was among the first to protest the move by ABC, tweeting "This isn’t right."￼His fellow actor Rosie O'Donnell shared a photo of Kimmel on Instagram and went off on Donald Trump's administration. She wrote ... "this is unacceptable - f**k this fascist administration and corrupt corporate executives - bowing to the orange monster - america is no more 🥲."Click below for more…>>>>>>>>>>>>'Devastated': Fans react to axing of Jimmy Kimmel show | AFPClick below…Fans react after Jimmy Kimmel's show is pulled over his comments on Charlie KirkClick below…>>>>>>>Comedians, writers and celebrities react to Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension at ABC. ‘What is happening to our country?’Updated: Sep. 18, 2025, 6:23 a.m.|Published: Sep. 18, 2025, 3:30 a.m.Click below for more, to see widespread reaction...>>>>>>September 18th, 2025 | PRESS RELEASEJOINT LEADERSHIP STATEMENT ON THE SUSPENSION OF JIMMY KIMMELToday, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, Caucus Vice Chair Ted Lieu, Assistant Leader Joe Neguse and DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene released the following statement: Brendan Carr, the so-called Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has engaged in the corrupt abuse of power. He has disgraced the office he holds by bullying ABC, the employer of Jimmy Kimmel, and forcing the company to bend the knee to the Trump administration. FCC Chair Brendan Carr should resign immediately.Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s war on the First Amendment is blatantly inconsistent with American values. Media companies, such as the one that suspended Mr. Kimmel, have a lot to explain. The censoring of artists and cancellation of shows is an act of cowardice. It may also be part of a corrupt pay-to-play scheme. House Democrats will make sure the American people learn the truth, even if that requires the relentless unleashing of congressional subpoena power. This will not be forgotten.>>>>>>>>>>>>ACLU Responds to Trump Administration Move Censoring Jimmy KimmelTrump's FCC Chair Threatens ABC Over Jimmy Kimmel's Monologue; ABC Caves and Pulls Kimmel's Show ‘Indefinitely’September 17, 2025 8:30 pmWASHINGTON – During a podcast earlier today, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr criticized a monologue by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, televised earlier this week, that had focused on Trump supporters' work to try to make sure that MAGA supporters were not seen as responsible for the killing of Charlie Kirk.Carr specifically called on ABC affiliates to inform ABC that they would not carry Kimmel's show, and pointed out the power that the FCC has over the broadcasting licenses of the affiliates.Nexstar, a company owning multiple ABC affiliates – and that reportedly needs FCC approval to complete a $6.2 billion acquisition of the Tegna broadcasting company (which would result in Nexstar being the largest owner of local broadcasters in the nation) – announced that it would no longer carry Kimmel's show. ABC announced that it is suspending Kimmel “indefinitely.”This action by the Trump administration comes just two days after President Donald Trump sued the New York Times, the book publisher Penguin Random House, and four New York Times reporters for news reporting and analysis that the president disliked. It also follows other national broadcasters changing their programming after pressure from the Trump administration, and with business pending before the FCC.Christopher Anders, director of the Democracy and Technology Division at the American Civil Liberties Union, said:“Jimmy Kimmel is the latest target of the Trump administration’s unconstitutional plan to silence its critics and control what the American people watch and read. Cowering to threats, ABC and the biggest owner of its affiliate stations gave the Trump FCC chairman exactly what he wanted by suspending Kimmel indefinitely and dropping the show.“This is beyond McCarthyism. Trump officials are repeatedly abusing their power to stop ideas they don’t like, deciding who can speak, write, and even joke. The Trump administration's actions, paired with ABC's capitulation, represent a grave threat to our First Amendment freedoms.”>>>>>>>>>>>>Statement in Response to ABC Taking Jimmy Kimmel Live! Off the AirWednesday September 17th, 2025American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada President Tino Gagliardi issued the following statement in response to ABC taking Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which employs musicians from Local 47 in Los Angeles, off the air:“This is not complicated: Trump’s FCC identified speech it did not like and threatened ABC with extreme reprisals. This is state censorship. It’s now happening in the United States of America, not some far-off country. It’s happening right here and right now.This act by the Trump Administration represents a direct attack on free speech and artistic expression. These are fundamental rights that we must protect in a free society. The American Federation of Musicians strongly condemns the decision to take Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air.We stand in solidarity with all those who will be without work because of government overreach.”>>>>>>>>>>>>