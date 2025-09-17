From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Arts + Action Government & Elections Labor & Workers Media Activism & Independent Media Police State & Prisons
The fascists take down Jimmy Kimmel "Live" show for allegedly mocking Charlie Kirk
Jimmy Kimmel show canceled after FCC Chair Brendan Carr Threatens Disney/ABC.
The fascists take down Jimmy Kimmel "Live" show for allegedly mocking Charlie Kirk
Disney/ABC cancels Jimmy Kimmel Show after FCC’s Brendan Carr criticizes Jimmy Kimmel
By Lynda Carson - September 17, 2025
Robert A. Iger is the CEO of The Walt Disney Company.
The Walt Disney Company owns ABC, Robert A. Iger is the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and it’s executive leadership members, and board of directors may be found here.
Reportedly, Bob Iger resides in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles in a $33 million dollar home https://mansionfreak.com/bob-iger-house/ , and has been a campaign contributor to many Democrats through the years.
Meanwhile, Disney/ABC cancels Jimmy Kimmel LIVE show after the FCC’s Brendan Carr criticizes Jimmy Kimmel today.
Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, a so-called Trump loyalist who pushed for the end to net-neutrality, and threatened to “take action” against Disney and ABC today over Jimmy Kimmel's remarks, reportedly is of Alexandria, VA, and is married to Machalagh Carr, the former oversight staff director on the House Committee on Ways and Means.
Free Speech Is Under Attack In America:
Free speech is under attack in America by the fascists, and people across the nation are under attack losing their jobs because of the organized orchestrated right-wing fascist efforts to stifle free speech.
Last night, on Jimmy Kimmel’s last show before his show was canceled today, he interviewed actor Rob Lowe, who was doing some great voice impersonations of actor, and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger. This show brought humor and joy into the homes of millions of Americans who may have been feeling depressed, and threatened by what is happening in our county since the fascist convicted felon President Trump got back into office.
Jimmy Kimmel Live show last Monday.
On the Jimmy Kimmel show last Monday (click here to see Jimmy Kimmel monologue), in his monologue Jimmy Kimmel commented about MAGA, and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
In a post today on Truth Social- https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115222372625104790 , Mocking the Jimmy Kimmel show, and Jimmy Kimmel, the convicted felon President Trump wrote, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”
At times Jimmy Kimmel was so concerned about the convicted felon President Trump using the federal government to go after him, that he joked on his show at times, and mentioned that he may have to move from the U.S., as he could be seen packing his bags in a comedy skit on his show.
Reportedly, in a very revealing story in The Guardian, in part it states, “ABC decision over Kimmel comments about Charlie Kirk’s killing comes hours after Trump-appointed chair of US media regulator threatened broadcaster’s license.”
The Jimmy Kimmel Show Has Been Canceled:
Reportedly, in part this article says, “Disney's ABC said Wednesday it is pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" off air "indefinitely" following the host's comments Monday about the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot last week while hosting an event at Utah Valley University.
On Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr threatened to “take action” against Disney and ABC over Kimmel's remarks.
Carr made his comments during an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, describing Kimmel’s remarks as “the sickest conduct possible,” and saying the FCC could move to revoke ABC affiliate licenses as a punishment.
FCC commissioner Anna Gomez, a Biden appointee and the lone Democrat on the panel, sharply criticized Carr on X, saying, “This Administration is increasingly using the weight of government power to suppress lawful expression.”
In additional reports, reportedly, “Nexstar Media Group, which has more than 200 partner stations across the US, announced that it would pull Kimmel’s show indefinitely in light of the remarks, The Wrap reports.
Reportedly, in doing so, the President of Nexstar labelled Kimmel’s jokes “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.”
“We do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, said in a statement.
“Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to pre-empt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”
Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, reportedly in 2025 has contributed $5,000 to Nexstar Media Group Inc. Political Action Committee, and has made numerous contributions to the PAC through the years.
Open Secrets, has some info about Next Star Media Group campaign contributions, https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/nexstar-media-group/summary?id=D000068622 .
Reportedly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nexstar_Media_Group , “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is an American publicly traded media company with headquarters in Irving, Texas; Midtown Manhattan; and Chicago. The company is the largest television station owner in the United States, owning 197 television stations across the U.S., most of which are affiliated with the four major U.S. television networks and MyNetworkTV in markets as large as New York City and as small as San Angelo, Texas. It also operates all of the stations owned by certain affiliates such as Mission Broadcasting and Vaughan Media, under local marketing agreements to satisfy existing regulations set in place by the Federal Communications Commission.”
Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild / AFTRA Speak Out Against Cancelation of Jimmy Kimmel Live Show.
In a statement from the Writers Guild of America, it states;
https://www.wga.org/news-events/news/press/2025/wga-statement-on-abc-decision-to-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live
September 17, 2025
WGA Statement on ABC’s Decision to Pull Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Los Angeles and New York – The following is a statement from the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and Writers Guild of America East (WGAE):
The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other – to disturb, even – is at the very heart of what it means to be a free people. It is not to be denied. Not by violence, not by the abuse of governmental power, nor by acts of corporate cowardice.
As a Guild, we stand united in opposition to anyone who uses their power and influence to silence the voices of writers, or anyone who speaks in dissent. If free speech applied only to ideas we like, we needn't have bothered to write it into the Constitution. What we have signed on to – painful as it may be at times – is the freeing agreement to disagree.
Shame on those in government who forget this founding truth. As for our employers, our words have made you rich. Silencing us impoverishes the whole world.
The WGA stands with Jimmy Kimmel and his writers.
The Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE) are labor unions of writers working in motion pictures, television, cable, digital media and broadcast news. The Guilds negotiate and administer contracts that protect the creative and economic rights of their members; conduct programs, seminars and events on issues of interest to writers; and present writers’ views to various bodies of government. For more information on the Writers Guild of America East, visit http://www.wgaeast.org. For more information on the Writers Guild of America West, visit http://www.wga.org.
In a September 12, statement from SAG-AFTRA it states;
https://www.sagaftra.org/sag-aftra-statement-suspension-jimmy-kimmel-live
SAG-AFTRA condemns the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Our society depends on freedom of expression. Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on. Democracy thrives when diverse points of view are expressed. The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms. SAG-AFTRA stands with all media artists and defends their right to express their diverse points of view, and everyone’s right to hear them.
About SAG-AFTRA
SAG-AFTRA represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other entertainment and media professionals. SAG-AFTRA members are the faces and voices that entertain and inform America and the world. A proud affiliate of the AFL-CIO, SAG-AFTRA has national offices in Los Angeles and New York and local offices nationwide representing members working together to secure the strongest protections for entertainment and media artists into the 21st century and beyond. Visit SAG-AFTRA online at SAGAFTRA.org.
The death of the Jimmy Kimmel show came as a shock to millions of people, in fascist America where free speech is under attack.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Disney/ABC cancels Jimmy Kimmel Show after FCC’s Brendan Carr criticizes Jimmy Kimmel
By Lynda Carson - September 17, 2025
Robert A. Iger is the CEO of The Walt Disney Company.
The Walt Disney Company owns ABC, Robert A. Iger is the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and it’s executive leadership members, and board of directors may be found here.
Reportedly, Bob Iger resides in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles in a $33 million dollar home https://mansionfreak.com/bob-iger-house/ , and has been a campaign contributor to many Democrats through the years.
Meanwhile, Disney/ABC cancels Jimmy Kimmel LIVE show after the FCC’s Brendan Carr criticizes Jimmy Kimmel today.
Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, a so-called Trump loyalist who pushed for the end to net-neutrality, and threatened to “take action” against Disney and ABC today over Jimmy Kimmel's remarks, reportedly is of Alexandria, VA, and is married to Machalagh Carr, the former oversight staff director on the House Committee on Ways and Means.
Free Speech Is Under Attack In America:
Free speech is under attack in America by the fascists, and people across the nation are under attack losing their jobs because of the organized orchestrated right-wing fascist efforts to stifle free speech.
Last night, on Jimmy Kimmel’s last show before his show was canceled today, he interviewed actor Rob Lowe, who was doing some great voice impersonations of actor, and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger. This show brought humor and joy into the homes of millions of Americans who may have been feeling depressed, and threatened by what is happening in our county since the fascist convicted felon President Trump got back into office.
Jimmy Kimmel Live show last Monday.
On the Jimmy Kimmel show last Monday (click here to see Jimmy Kimmel monologue), in his monologue Jimmy Kimmel commented about MAGA, and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
In a post today on Truth Social- https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115222372625104790 , Mocking the Jimmy Kimmel show, and Jimmy Kimmel, the convicted felon President Trump wrote, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”
At times Jimmy Kimmel was so concerned about the convicted felon President Trump using the federal government to go after him, that he joked on his show at times, and mentioned that he may have to move from the U.S., as he could be seen packing his bags in a comedy skit on his show.
Reportedly, in a very revealing story in The Guardian, in part it states, “ABC decision over Kimmel comments about Charlie Kirk’s killing comes hours after Trump-appointed chair of US media regulator threatened broadcaster’s license.”
The Jimmy Kimmel Show Has Been Canceled:
Reportedly, in part this article says, “Disney's ABC said Wednesday it is pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" off air "indefinitely" following the host's comments Monday about the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot last week while hosting an event at Utah Valley University.
On Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr threatened to “take action” against Disney and ABC over Kimmel's remarks.
Carr made his comments during an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, describing Kimmel’s remarks as “the sickest conduct possible,” and saying the FCC could move to revoke ABC affiliate licenses as a punishment.
FCC commissioner Anna Gomez, a Biden appointee and the lone Democrat on the panel, sharply criticized Carr on X, saying, “This Administration is increasingly using the weight of government power to suppress lawful expression.”
In additional reports, reportedly, “Nexstar Media Group, which has more than 200 partner stations across the US, announced that it would pull Kimmel’s show indefinitely in light of the remarks, The Wrap reports.
Reportedly, in doing so, the President of Nexstar labelled Kimmel’s jokes “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.”
“We do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, said in a statement.
“Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to pre-empt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”
Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, reportedly in 2025 has contributed $5,000 to Nexstar Media Group Inc. Political Action Committee, and has made numerous contributions to the PAC through the years.
Open Secrets, has some info about Next Star Media Group campaign contributions, https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/nexstar-media-group/summary?id=D000068622 .
Reportedly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nexstar_Media_Group , “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is an American publicly traded media company with headquarters in Irving, Texas; Midtown Manhattan; and Chicago. The company is the largest television station owner in the United States, owning 197 television stations across the U.S., most of which are affiliated with the four major U.S. television networks and MyNetworkTV in markets as large as New York City and as small as San Angelo, Texas. It also operates all of the stations owned by certain affiliates such as Mission Broadcasting and Vaughan Media, under local marketing agreements to satisfy existing regulations set in place by the Federal Communications Commission.”
Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild / AFTRA Speak Out Against Cancelation of Jimmy Kimmel Live Show.
In a statement from the Writers Guild of America, it states;
https://www.wga.org/news-events/news/press/2025/wga-statement-on-abc-decision-to-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live
September 17, 2025
WGA Statement on ABC’s Decision to Pull Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Los Angeles and New York – The following is a statement from the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and Writers Guild of America East (WGAE):
The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other – to disturb, even – is at the very heart of what it means to be a free people. It is not to be denied. Not by violence, not by the abuse of governmental power, nor by acts of corporate cowardice.
As a Guild, we stand united in opposition to anyone who uses their power and influence to silence the voices of writers, or anyone who speaks in dissent. If free speech applied only to ideas we like, we needn't have bothered to write it into the Constitution. What we have signed on to – painful as it may be at times – is the freeing agreement to disagree.
Shame on those in government who forget this founding truth. As for our employers, our words have made you rich. Silencing us impoverishes the whole world.
The WGA stands with Jimmy Kimmel and his writers.
The Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE) are labor unions of writers working in motion pictures, television, cable, digital media and broadcast news. The Guilds negotiate and administer contracts that protect the creative and economic rights of their members; conduct programs, seminars and events on issues of interest to writers; and present writers’ views to various bodies of government. For more information on the Writers Guild of America East, visit http://www.wgaeast.org. For more information on the Writers Guild of America West, visit http://www.wga.org.
In a September 12, statement from SAG-AFTRA it states;
https://www.sagaftra.org/sag-aftra-statement-suspension-jimmy-kimmel-live
SAG-AFTRA condemns the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Our society depends on freedom of expression. Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on. Democracy thrives when diverse points of view are expressed. The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms. SAG-AFTRA stands with all media artists and defends their right to express their diverse points of view, and everyone’s right to hear them.
About SAG-AFTRA
SAG-AFTRA represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other entertainment and media professionals. SAG-AFTRA members are the faces and voices that entertain and inform America and the world. A proud affiliate of the AFL-CIO, SAG-AFTRA has national offices in Los Angeles and New York and local offices nationwide representing members working together to secure the strongest protections for entertainment and media artists into the 21st century and beyond. Visit SAG-AFTRA online at SAGAFTRA.org.
The death of the Jimmy Kimmel show came as a shock to millions of people, in fascist America where free speech is under attack.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network