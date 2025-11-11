top
East Bay Anti-War Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Police State & Prisons

Turning Point USA Protested at their UC Berkeley Event

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 11, 2025 11:13AM
Three arrested in loud protest at UC Berkeley Zellerbach Hall
original image (1800x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Berkeley, Nov. 10) - The campus was as locked down as a military installation expecting attack. The student union building was locked with police standing guard behind the doors. All access to the Zellerbach Hall plaza became an armed checkpoint with the entrance to the auditorium requiring airport style security.

Hundreds of commercial security, Berkeley police and Highway Patrol troops saturated the area and manned the high points. A helicopter hovered the whole time.

If the authorities anticipated Berkeley’s contempt for recently assassinated Turning Point leader Charlie Kirk’s “Turning Point” organization, they were correct. Activists distributed a leaflet entitled “Charlie Kirk – In his Own Words.” Behind Kirk’s veneer of Civility lies his intense racism and view of women as nothing more than baby making machines. All in line with Trump and the Republicans.

Many attending the sold out event wore t-shirts bearing the word “freedom” and there was a smattering of MAGA and Jesus hats. I asked a person wearing a freedom t-shirt about what the “freedom” slogan referred to. Did they feel that their freedom was under attack and by who? “Well, not really.” Then why the slogan? “Well, because it's a turning point” was the answer.

As night fell, hundreds of protesters accumulated at the Zellerbach Plaza entrance on Bancroft. Their theme and oft shouted chant was “TP USA, Out of the Bay.” One sign said, “TP toilet paper belongs in the toilet.” The protesters were loud as they faced the many police across the barrier. Three were arrested and blood on the sidewalk showed one had been hurt.

A car rigged to emit smoke and loud backfires drove by causing people to fear that shots had been fired.

The Turning Point USA attendees could not have avoided hearing the message.

See all high resolution photos here.
