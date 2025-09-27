From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump’s attack against Antifa emboldens neo-Nazis and white supremacists
Online extremists are rallying around the convicted felon President Donald Trump’s designation of Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.
Trump’s attack against Antifa emboldens neo-Nazis and white supremacists
By Lynda Carson - September 27, 2025
The headlines below help to shed light on what has really been happening in our country, in contrast to what the fascist convicted felon President Trump wants the public to believe.
The Independent, Trump’s pick for State Dept. deletes thousands of violent tweets. The Guardian, A US neo-Nazi fight club is using Charlie Kirk’s killing to recruit new members, ￼globalextremism.org, Letter from GPAHE: How Charlie Kirk’s assassination is fueling calls for more violence and a "holy war”, ￼Orange County Register, Huntington Beach condemns ‘violent rhetoric’ at vigil for Charlie Kirk, ￼Los Angeles Times, White supremacists, death threats and ‘disgust’: Charlie Kirk’s killing roils Huntington Beach, Newsweek, Warning Issued Over ‘Explosion’ of Neo Nazi Clubs in US, BeachGrit.com, “White men fight back” Protests erupt in Huntington Beach in wake of Charlie Kirk murder, NBC4 Washington, Black pastors say Charlie Kirk is not a martyr, while decrying racism and political violence, Vanity Fair, On Donald Trump's Coattails, America’s Neo-Nazi Youth Is Flowering in Active Clubs and the Prison System, ￼globalextremism.org, Charlie Kirk’s Murder Sparks Calls for Civil War And Violent Retribution Against Political Opponents, Snopes.com, KKK Flyers Saying 'Leave Now, Avoid Deportation' Circulating in Indiana Towns? PennLive.com, Active Clubs are white supremacy’s new, dangerous frontier | The Conversation, ￼KCRW, Huntington Beach grapples with white supremacist history, ￼KESQ, Community outraged after hate group flyers found in parking lot, WLWT, Cincinnati police investigating KKK flyers distributed in several communities, FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth, Prosper neighborhoods littered with 'hate speech' packets, police say, WFMJ.com, White supremacists posting fliers with hate speech in Trumbull County, Mirror Indy, ‘Hatred isn’t welcome here:’ Westsiders work to purge KKK flyers, FOX6 News Milwaukee, White supremacy flyers in southeast Wisconsin; police pick up hundreds, WBIR, ’Hate propaganda' flyers tied to the KKK found across East Tennessee, WLWT, Residents across Greater Cincinnati find hateful flyers near homes, businesses, WNDU, Flyers from the Ku Klux Klan found throughout Michiana, WNKY, KKK fliers found throughout multiple Indiana neighborhoods, 21Alive, Fort Wayne residents responding to flyers connected to Kentucky KKK chapter dropped in local neighborhood, WSYX, Flyers promoting neo-Nazi website shock North Linden community, residents disturbed
￼
As bad as things may be in our country with all the hate filled actions and messages of the Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and the Ku Klux Klan, according to a recent report from Bloomberg News, things are getting much worse.
Since the fascist convicted felon President Trump has designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization in recent days following the right-wing, white supremacist Charlie Kirk’s death, the threats of fascist right-wing violence are spreading like a wild fire.
According to a recent report by Bloomberg News, in part it states, “Online extremists are rallying around President Donald Trump’s designation of Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization following conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death, raising concerns that social media harassment could turn violent, according to researchers who track hate groups.
Members of Telegram channels tied to white supremacists seized on the order signed Monday by Trump with texts and videos urging thousands of followers to target perceived members of Antifa, a domestic movement with no centralized leadership or defined political organization. Users on the app pledged to act on the government’s behalf and suggested specific people to scapegoat first.”
The fascist convicted felon President Trump and his mafia style crooked administration are falsely accusing so-called left-wing radicals for the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Reportedly, the convicted felon President Trump and MAGA are blaming so-called “left-wing radicals for the death of Charlie Kirk. In part the report states, “Attorney General Pam Bondi blamed “left-wing radicals” for the shooting and said “they will be held accountable.” Stephen Miller, a top policy adviser, said there was an “organized campaign that led to this assassination.
Miller's comments came during a conversation with Vice President JD Vance, who was guest-hosting Kirk's talk show from his ceremonial office in the White House on Monday.
Miller said he was feeling “focused, righteous anger,” and “we are going to channel all of the anger" as they work to “uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks" by using “every resource we have."
Vance blamed “crazies on the far left” for saying the White House would "go after constitutionally protected speech.” Instead, he said, “We’re going to go after the NGO network that foments, facilitates and engages in violence.”
Militant, nationalistic, white supremacist right-wing violent extremism is on the rise in America.
However, in contrast to the MAGA fascist right-wingers falsely blaming the left and accusing the left of being terrorists, according to a recent federal government report, in part it states, “Militant, nationalistic, white supremacist violent extremism has increased in the United States. In fact, the number of far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism. Since 1990, far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists, including 227 events that took more than 520 lives. In this same period, far-left extremists committed 42 ideologically motivated attacks that took 78 lives. A recent threat assessment by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security concluded that domestic violent extremists are an acute threat and highlighted a probability that COVID-19 pandemic related stressors, long-standing ideological grievances related to immigration, and narratives surrounding electoral fraud will continue to serve as a justification for violent actions.”
After Charlie Kirks assassination, MAGA and other right-wing extremists have been exploiting Charlie Kirk with one fundraising scheme after another for Kirk’s family, even though Kirk was reportedly worth $12 million at the time of his death.
Reportedly, below are a few of Charlie Kirks racist remarks remarks:
According to a report with the Guardian, in part it tells how Charlie Kirk made racist remarks, and disparaged blacks repeatedly. Reportedly, Charlie Kirk said;
If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified.
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 23 January 2024
If you’re a WNBA, pot-smoking, Black lesbian, do you get treated better than a United States marine?
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 8 December 2022
Happening all the time in urban America, prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people, that’s a fact. It’s happening more and more.
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 19 May 2023
If I’m dealing with somebody in customer service who’s a moronic Black woman, I wonder is she there because of her excellence, or is she there because of affirmative action?
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 3 January 2024
If we would have said that Joy Reid and Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee and Ketanji Brown Jackson were affirmative action picks, we would have been called racists. Now they’re coming out and they’re saying it for us … You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously.
– The Charlie Kirk Show, 13 July 2023
Meanwhile, the racist Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, is being worshipped by the extreme right-wing fascists as though he were a saint, even though reportedly white-supremacist Charlie Kirk opposed Juneteenth Day as a holiday https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOhWXrTEfiF/ . And he tried to discredit Martin Luther King Jr., and the civil right’s act.
https://www.wired.com/story/charlie-kirk-tpusa-mlk-civil-rights-act/ . Reportedly, Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, claimed that King did not deserve to have a national holiday in his honor, offending blacks all across the nation. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxXuM4zT50o .
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
