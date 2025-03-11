top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Central Valley LGBTI / Queer

All Out Against Gender Fascism! Shut Down Turning Point USA in Stockton!

by Anonymous
Tue, Mar 11, 2025 11:39PM
On March 19th Turning Point USA will host a transphobic speaker in Stockton. Show up in front of Long Theatre at University of the Pacific to shut them down!
A flyer with a graphic of Charlie Kirk crossed out titled "No Hate in Stockton! Give TPUSA the Boot!"
original image (1275x1650)
Turning Point USA is hosting a transphobic speaker at University of the Pacific in Stockton, which will be called "The Truth About Transgenderism". The local chapter of TPUSA is still in its infancy, so there is still a chance to prevent them from gaining a foothold in the area and building safe zone for fascists to organize out of. Local street-fascist-turned-politician Denise Aguilar has expressed interest in the event on social, so the potential for a visit from the Proud Boys is not out of the question. Denise cut her teeth in the street alongside Proud Boys in 2019, and participated in the attempted insurrection at the capitol on January 6th. She also the founder of far-Right groups Mamalitia and Freedom Angels.

Turning Point USA as many of you know is a far-Right "grassroots" organization funded both by the federal government through their non-profit status (and by Big Oil) seeks to spread its own brand of racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, and xenophobic American Fascism through establishing local chapters on college campuses all across the country. First branding themselves as "alt-lite" as an attempt to portray themselves as a more palatable version of the alt-Right, though they have taken a more Christian Nationalist trajectory recently, their politics are not very different from those supposedly much further Right than them. Charlie Kirk who heads the organization has openly endorsed the white supremacist Great Replacement Theory, and has called the Civil Rights Act "a huge mistake". They were also instrumental in promoting the Stop the Steal conspiracy theory during the 2020 election, and even offered to compensate and bus in anyone who wanted to participate in what became J6. We won't go over all the horrible things TPUSA and its members have said and done for brevity sake, but you can find a partial list here.

Please join us in Stockon at University of the Pacific on March 19th at 6PM in front of Long Theatre to shut these fascists down. Wear non-descript clothing and a covid mask to protect yourself, and bring signs, banners, noise-makers, and your voices to drown them out. We are stronger together. Let's make sure "grassroots" fascism has no place to spread, neither here, nor on any campus anywhere. All out against gender fascism!

https://www.mediamatters.org/charlie-kirk/short-history-turning-point-usas-racism
