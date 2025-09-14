top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

The Normalization of Charles Kirk & Trump's Plan for Fascist Martial Law

by LVP
Sun, Sep 14, 2025 2:11PM
The US corporate media have tried to censor the ideology of Charles Kirk and also the plans of the Trump government to organize fascist martial law in the US. Russ Bellant a writer and researcher is interviewed about these issues and the plans for fascist martial law.
The US corporate media have tried to censor the ideology of Charles Kirk and also the plans of the Trump government to organize fascist m...
The Turning Point USA organization has played an important role in building support for
the Trump government and normalizing the ideology of Charles Kirk. WorkWeek interviews
writer and researcher on the rightwing and fascist movement in the US Russ Bellant. He
talks about the history of Turning Point USA and Charles Kirk. He also talks about the growing threat of fascist martial law under the Trump government. Bellant is author of The Challenge From The Religious Right, Mania In The Media: The Original Promise and The Goals Of the Promies Keepers Old Nazis and The New Right & Republican Party.

Additional Media:

Trump, The Rise Of Fascism & The Fascist Government
https://youtu.be/Xfqay_z2B70

Trump, The Rise Of Fascism & The Fascist Government
The Coming Fascist Government, Trump, The Nazis and Their New "Min Kampf”
https://youtu.be/F7LYC9qKzGI

If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & Democracy
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/RF4oHspg2sA
§Turning Point Battle Tank
by LVP
Sun, Sep 14, 2025 2:11PM
turning_point_usa_battle_tank.jpeg
Turning Point USA was involved in supporting Project 2025 and implementing the Trump program.
https://youtu.be/RF4oHspg2sA
§Trump At Turning Point USA Meeting
by LVP
Sun, Sep 14, 2025 2:11PM
trump_turning_points_fist.jpeg
Trump at a Turning Point USA meeting.
https://youtu.be/RF4oHspg2sA
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code