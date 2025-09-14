From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Normalization of Charles Kirk & Trump's Plan for Fascist Martial Law
The US corporate media have tried to censor the ideology of Charles Kirk and also the plans of the Trump government to organize fascist martial law in the US. Russ Bellant a writer and researcher is interviewed about these issues and the plans for fascist martial law.
The Turning Point USA organization has played an important role in building support for
the Trump government and normalizing the ideology of Charles Kirk. WorkWeek interviews
writer and researcher on the rightwing and fascist movement in the US Russ Bellant. He
talks about the history of Turning Point USA and Charles Kirk. He also talks about the growing threat of fascist martial law under the Trump government. Bellant is author of The Challenge From The Religious Right, Mania In The Media: The Original Promise and The Goals Of the Promies Keepers Old Nazis and The New Right & Republican Party.
