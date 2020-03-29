From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Mar 29 2020Bay Area Rent Strike
We're Not Paying: Keep Your Rent on April 1
Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, Tenant and Neighborhood Councils, and other Bay Area folks are producing and sharing information on how to organize a rent strike. They write: It is now common sense that our health depends on one another—how we act, and what we do. On April 1st, when millions of us are out of work and we’re still expected to pay our rent or mortgage, we will need each other even more. Right now, 78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. 58% can’t weather a $500 unexpected expense. And 20%, about 31 million workers, are already experiencing reduced hours or unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if everyone receives a check from the government, millions will still be forced to choose between groceries and rent.
We refuse to put our families, friends, neighbors, and communities at risk. In order to contain the virus, we are all staying home as much as possible. We can work together to prevent eviction and foreclosure. We can keep each other housed and fed. We must demand an immediate suspension of rent and mortgage payments for everyone. And if this demand is not met, we must refuse to pay our rents and our mortgages, together.
Read More
See Also: Drop Rent Santa Cruz
Related Feature: Station 40 on Rent Strike
We refuse to put our families, friends, neighbors, and communities at risk. In order to contain the virus, we are all staying home as much as possible. We can work together to prevent eviction and foreclosure. We can keep each other housed and fed. We must demand an immediate suspension of rent and mortgage payments for everyone. And if this demand is not met, we must refuse to pay our rents and our mortgages, together.
Read More
See Also: Drop Rent Santa Cruz
Related Feature: Station 40 on Rent Strike
03/29/20 Learning from the Past, Preparing for the Future in the Age of Coronavirus Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | California03/29/20 People Find Creative Ways to Protest While State Restricts Right To Assemble Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights03/28/20 Vallejo PD And Alameda County Sheriff Request Major New Spending During Lockdown Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections03/24/20 Los Angeles Families Reclaim Empty Houses Owned by CalTrans During Pandemic Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | California | Government & Elections03/21/20 Mutual Aid Efforts to Assist Those Most at Risk Increase as COVID-19 Spreads Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Arts + Action | San Francisco | East Bay | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/20/20 Police Disperse Encampment After Blocking Sanitation Efforts Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/16/20 Supporters of Chelsea Manning Effectively Fined $256,000 for Her Principled Stand Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | U.S.03/12/20 Elderly, Prisoners, Unhoused Persons, Hospital Workers Among Those at Highest Risk Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | International | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/10/20 Founder of "First They Came for the Homeless" Passes Away Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay03/09/20 Support Councilmember Glover at Santa Cruz City Council Meeting Racial Justice | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/06/20 UC Berkeley Graduate Student Workers Demand COLA Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California
Related Categories: East Bay | San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network