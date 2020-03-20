From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fri Mar 20 2020Station 40 on Rent Strike
Rent Strike against Gentrification and the Pandemic
In the Mission District of San Francisco, Station 40 has served the Bay Area community as an anti-authoritarian collective living and organizing space for nearly two decades. Five years ago, their landlord attempted to evict them, only to be forced to back down by a powerful coordinated solidarity campaign. Now, Station 40 has taken the initiative to respond to the crisis currently playing out across the world, unilaterally declaring a rent strike in response to the economic precarity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Station 40 is a 17-year-old collective living space that has seen hundreds of residents and thousands of guests and many iterations over the years. The space has hosted numerous and diverse events, housed countless people, served food to the masses, beat the odds on everything from infestations to evictions. They’ve been a hub for organizing Mutual Aid workshops, healing pop-ups, memorials for fallen anarchists, revels, book releases, report-backs from comrades all over the world, prisoner support projects, reading groups, and for countless other benefits. Food Not Bombs cooked there weekly for the better part of 15 years. Communication infrastructure like Indybay and Signal have their roots at Station 40.
Read More
See Also from 2015: Friends of Station 40 Press Conference | Friends of Station 40 Press Conference, The Mission, SF | Mission Tenants at Station 40 Battle Eviction as SFPD Murders Amilcar Perez-Lopez
Station 40 is a 17-year-old collective living space that has seen hundreds of residents and thousands of guests and many iterations over the years. The space has hosted numerous and diverse events, housed countless people, served food to the masses, beat the odds on everything from infestations to evictions. They’ve been a hub for organizing Mutual Aid workshops, healing pop-ups, memorials for fallen anarchists, revels, book releases, report-backs from comrades all over the world, prisoner support projects, reading groups, and for countless other benefits. Food Not Bombs cooked there weekly for the better part of 15 years. Communication infrastructure like Indybay and Signal have their roots at Station 40.
Read More
See Also from 2015: Friends of Station 40 Press Conference | Friends of Station 40 Press Conference, The Mission, SF | Mission Tenants at Station 40 Battle Eviction as SFPD Murders Amilcar Perez-Lopez
03/16/20 Supporters of Chelsea Manning Effectively Fined $256,000 for Her Principled Stand Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | U.S.03/12/20 Elderly, Prisoners, Unhoused Persons, Hospital Workers Among Those at Highest Risk Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | International | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/10/20 Founder of "First They Came for the Homeless" Passes Away Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay03/09/20 Support Councilmember Glover at Santa Cruz City Council Meeting Racial Justice | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/06/20 UC Berkeley Graduate Student Workers Demand COLA Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California03/05/20 Mark Hosler on Politics, Music, True False and 40 Years of Art Activism Front Page | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 UC System Wide Day of Action in Support of Fired UCSC Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 Restore The Delta Vows Litigation Against Illegal Water Contracts Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections02/29/20 Demonstrators Tell Chase to Stop Banking on Fossil Fuels Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/29/20 Strike Escalates After UCSC Fires Nearly 100 Graduate Student Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/28/20 Silicon Valley Demonstrators Demand that Wells Fargo Stop Funding Climate Change Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | South Bay | Peninsula
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network