In the Mission District of San Francisco, Station 40 has served the Bay Area community as an anti-authoritarian collective living and organizing space for nearly two decades. Five years ago, their landlord attempted to evict them, only to be forced to back down by a powerful coordinated solidarity campaign. Now, Station 40 has taken the initiative to respond to the crisis currently playing out across the world, unilaterally declaring a rent strike in response to the economic precarity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic Station 40 is a 17-year-old collective living space that has seen hundreds of residents and thousands of guests and many iterations over the years. The space has hosted numerous and diverse events, housed countless people, served food to the masses, beat the odds on everything from infestations to evictions. They’ve been a hub for organizing Mutual Aid workshops, healing pop-ups, memorials for fallen anarchists, revels, book releases, report-backs from comrades all over the world, prisoner support projects, reading groups, and for countless other benefits. Food Not Bombs cooked there weekly for the better part of 15 years. Communication infrastructure like Indybay and Signal have their roots at Station 40.