California Apartment Association is afraid of coronavirus rent strikes

Saturday Apr 4th, 2020 6:05 AM by Lynda Carson

With millions in California losing their jobs, income, food, and healthcare, while being ordered to shelter-in-place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the state and the nation, it seems reasonable to many that a rent strike not only seems feasible, but necessary.