Drop Rent Santa Cruz
by No Wages No Rent
Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 2:18 PM
We are in the midst of an unprecedented crisis.

Many of us have lost our income because of this pandemic.

We need rent dropped now.
sm_colorful-homes.jpg
original image (1759x870)
In Santa Cruz, California, and across the country, the number of jobless claims has increased quicker and higher than ever before—far outstripping the height of the 2007-08 financial crisis. The “non-essential” economy has ground to a halt and after decades of neoliberal policy, millions of casual and adjunct workers have no protection.

We are forced, nonetheless, to participate in the “essential economy”: to somehow pay or find credit for groceries, utilities, insurance, and rent. This was difficult enough before the pandemic in one of the most expensive counties in the US. It is impossible now.

The coming weeks, months, and years are completely uncertain. The remarkable failure of the Measure M rent control bill shows us that we cannot rely on city hall. Tenants of Santa Cruz and of UCSC must begin planning and organizing.

A group of Santa Cruz housing activists and organizers from the COLA movement at UCSC ask you to fill in the following survey (http://droprentsc.com/). This is to develop a network of tenants, both affiliated with UCSC and not, and to gauge the political will for tenant organizing in Santa Cruz around rent forgiveness, eliminating rent burden, and forming mutual aid networks.

If our employers stubbornly refuse to pay us enough to live here, if our landlords will not charge us rent that matches our wages, then we will only pay what we can afford.

This might be 29% or our income, lifting us out of rent burden. It might be zero.
http://droprentsc.com/
§No Wages No Rent
by Drop Rent Santa Cruz
Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 2:22 PM
sm_no-wages-no-rent.jpg
original image (768x969)

We live in one of the most expensive rental markets in the US.

We have been living in a crisis long before COVID.
The rent is too damn high; the wages are too damn low; there are no jobs.

If our county won’t introduce proper rental protections;
If our employers will not pay us enough to live here;
If our state won’t support us through the pandemic;

We will drop the rent ourselves.

http://droprentsc.com/
§Baja la Renta Santa Cruz
by viviendo en una crisis
Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 2:30 PM

Estamos en medio de una crisis que nunca hemos visto.

Muchos de nosotros hemos perdido nuestros ingresos por esta pandemia.

Necesitamos que la renta sea menos cara ahora.

En Santa Cruz, California, y en todo el país, el número de solicitudes de subsidio de desempleo ha aumentado más rápido y más alto que nunca antes, superando con creces el punto mas alto de la crisis financiera de 2007-2008. La economía “no esencial” se ha detenido y, tras décadas de política neoliberal, millones de trabajadores no tienen protección.

No obstante, estamos obligados a participar en la “economía esencial”: a pagar o encontrar de alguna manera crédito para los alimentos, los servicios públicos, los seguros y la renta. Esto ya era bastante difícil antes de la pandemia en uno de los condados más caros de los EE.UU. Ahora es imposible.

Las próximas semanas, meses y años son completamente inciertos. El notable fracaso del proyecto de ley de control de rentas de la Medida M nos muestra que no podemos confiar en el ayuntamiento. Los inquilinos de Santa Cruz y de la UCSC deben comenzar a planificar y organizar.

Un grupo de activistas de la vivienda de Santa Cruz y organizadores del movimiento COLA (Ajusto del Costo de Vivienda) en la UCSC les pedimos que rellenen la siguiente encuesta (https://droprentsc.com/?page_id=46). Esto es para desarrollar una red de inquilinos, afiliados a la UCSC y no, y para medir la voluntad política de los inquilinos de organizarse en Santa Cruz sobre el perdon de rentas, eliminando la carga de la renta y formando redes de ayuda mutua.

Si nuestros empleadores se niegan obstinadamente a pagarnos lo suficiente para vivir aquí, si nuestros propietarios no nos cobran una renta que coincida con nuestros salarios, entonces sólo pagaremos lo que podamos pagar.

Esto podría ser un 29% de nuestros ingresos, sacándonos de la carga de la renta. Podría ser cero.

Vivimos en uno de los mercados de renta más caros de los Estados Unidos.

Hemos estado viviendo en una crisis mucho antes de COVID. La renta es demasiado alto, los salarios son demasiado bajos, no hay trabajo.

Si nuestro condado no introduce protecciones adecuadas para el alquiler;
Si nuestros empleadores no nos pagan lo suficiente para vivir aquí;
Si nuestro estado no nos apoyará durante la pandemia;

Dejaremos de pagar el alquiler nosotros mismos.

https://droprentsc.com/?page_id=46
