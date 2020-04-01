top
Rent Strike and Anti-Capitalist Graffiti Pops Up in Oakland!
by Zack Haber
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 5:06 PM
As the COVID19 pandemic has made it difficult or impossible for many of Oakland's tenants to pay rent, "rent strike" and anti-capitalist graffiti, signs and banners have been appearing throughout West Oakland, Lake Merritt, and along Grand Avenue.
Enjoy these photos of recent "rent strike" and anti-capitalist graffiti, signs, and banners that have been appearing in Oakland.
§Grand Avenue and Campbell Street. The graffiti here has been since been painted over.
by Zack Haber
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 5:06 PM
§South Prescott Park
by Zack Haber
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 5:06 PM
§South Prescott Park
by Zack Haber
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 5:06 PM
§Walker & Lake Park Avenues
by Zack Haber
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 5:06 PM
§Grand & Sunny Slope Avenues, near Safeway
by Zack Haber
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 5:06 PM
§Grand Avenue and Harrison Street, near Lake Merritt
by Zack Haber
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 5:06 PM
§Same location and structure as previous photo, different side
by Zack Haber
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 5:06 PM
§Outside Whole Foods near Lake Merritt. This sign has since been partially torn down.
by Zack Haber
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 5:06 PM
§Lake Merritt
by Zack Haber
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 5:06 PM
§Grand & Ellita Avenues
by Zack Haber
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 5:06 PM
§A home on Athens Street near Market Street
by Zack Haber
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 5:06 PM
