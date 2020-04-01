From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services
Rent Strike and Anti-Capitalist Graffiti Pops Up in Oakland!
As the COVID19 pandemic has made it difficult or impossible for many of Oakland's tenants to pay rent, "rent strike" and anti-capitalist graffiti, signs and banners have been appearing throughout West Oakland, Lake Merritt, and along Grand Avenue.
Enjoy these photos of recent "rent strike" and anti-capitalist graffiti, signs, and banners that have been appearing in Oakland.
