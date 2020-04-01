From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Dedicated To All Those On Rent Strike
Video dedicated to the all those on rent strike.
Duration: 2 minutes 20 seconds
Music: Corona - Minutemen
Dedicated to all those on #RentStrike
The people will survive in their environment
The dirt, scarcity, and the emptiness of our south
The injustice of our greed
The practice we inherit
Corona - Minutemen
Rest In Power D. Boon (4/1/58 - 12/22/85)
