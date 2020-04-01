Dedicated To All Those On Rent Strike by Heresy Labs

Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 10:04 PM

Video dedicated to the all those on rent strike.

Duration: 2 minutes 20 seconds

Music: Corona - Minutemen





The people will survive in their environment

The dirt, scarcity, and the emptiness of our south

The injustice of our greed

The practice we inherit

Corona - Minutemen

Rest In Power D. Boon (4/1/58 - 12/22/85)