top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Central Valley East Bay Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Front Page
Chevron Tops List of Fossil Fuel Lobbyists in California
Sat Apr 18 2026 (Updated 04/19/26)
Chevron Outspends All Other Lobbyists in California
Big Oil Spent Tens of Millions Lobbying Legislators in Sacramento – And It Worked
Chevron Tops List of Fossil Fuel Lobbyists in California
Big Oil pumped $34 million into influencing lawmakers in Sacramento in 2025, allowing fossil fuel corporations to stonewall and roll back critical health and climate policy in a year marked by the Los Angeles fires and climate disasters across the planet. Chevron and the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) are not only the biggest spenders in the fossil fuel industry in Sacramento, but have been the top spenders on overall lobbying most years. Californians for Energy Independence, an oil industry front group, Phillips, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation also spent heavily on lobbying.

Chevron, known throughout the world for its complicity in the Gaza genocide and its long record of human rights violation and environmental devastation from Richmond, California, to the Amazon, was among Big Oil groups pushing back against key climate bills like the Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act. This landmark law would hold major corporate polluters accountable for their fair share of the climate damages facing the state. Shell and WSPA also lobbied against the bill, resulting in its failure last session.

"Last year, Big Oil spent big on lobbying in California – and it worked," said Faraz Rizvi of the Asian Pacific Environmental Network (APEN). "Oil lobbyists used refinery closures and a campaign of misinformation to pressure the Governor and legislature into big giveaways to the oil industry which do absolutely nothing to benefit the communities living near California’s refineries or the workers who operate them."

photo Chevron and Big Oil spent $34 million to roll back climate policy in California in 2025

See Also: event Boycott Chevron Picket (Apr 5) | photo Retirees, CA Workers Testify and Hold Vigil Urging CalPERS to Divest from Big Oil | event Boycott Chevron Banner Drop (Mar 1) | event Boycott Chevron Picket (Mar 1) | event Boycott Chevron Picket (Feb 1) | event Boycott Chevron Virtual Action Training (Jan 28) | event Community Forum on Make Polluters Pay and Threats of Offshore Oil Drilling (Jan 21) | photo Kayaks Join in Protesting Chevron War Profiteering | photo Protest at Richmond Chevron | event Hands Off Venezuela at Chevron Refinery (Jan 10) | photo Big Oil spent over $26 million to lobby California officials in first 9 months of 2025 | photo California students walk out to support Make Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act
RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2026-04-06 "Factory Farm Watch" Website Aims to Hold Factory Farms Accountable Front Page | California | Animal Liberation2026-04-03 Millions March Against Trump's Authoritarianism, Xenophobia, and War Front Page | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | San Francisco | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Palestine | Immigrant Rights2026-02-04 Protest in San Francisco Demands TPS Protection for Haitians Front Page | San Francisco | U.S. | Haiti | Immigrant Rights2026-01-20 Convict Killer ICE Agent Jonathan Ross Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Coast | U.S. | Americas2026-01-15 Hundreds of "Free America Walkouts" Were Organized on January 20 Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Anti-War | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S.2025-12-24 Advocates Rally at Governor’s Office to Pardon UC Berkeley Student Zoe Rosenberg Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation2025-12-23 Our Faiths Teach Us: Love Thy Neighbor, Disrupt Injustice Police State & Prisons | San Francisco | California | Americas2025-12-16 There's Nothing More Despicable and Dangerous Than a Mercenary Anti-War | California | U.S. | Americas2025-11-16 "People Over Billionaires" March Tours San Francisco's Ritziest Neighborhood Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco2025-11-15 First Day of Starbucks Strike Shuts Down Stores in Santa Cruz Labor & Workers | Peninsula | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-11-11 Gay Shame Organizes Costume March to ICE Courthouse in San Francisco Racial Justice | LGBTI / Queer | Arts + Action | Americas
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code