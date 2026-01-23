From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Boycott Chevron Virtual Action Training
Date:
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
USCPR
Location Details:
Throw sand in the gears of genocide and war. Join us in flexing our economic power—the backbone of BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) tactics for human rights. We'll learn how the Trump administration is invading and occupying Venezuela to steal oil and advance U.S. domination. Join us to connect the dots between Big Oil’s corporate profits and U.S. militarism in Venezuela, Palestine, Cuba, across the Caribbean, and around the world. Then, we'll dive into a training on new tactics developed by the Boycott Chevron campaign that will build the grassroots BDS movement.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 23, 2026 7:50AM
