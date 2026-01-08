top
Americas East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Hands Off Venezuela at Chevron Refinery!

Chevron refinery, gate 14. 100 Chevron Way, off of Castro St, Richmond, CA
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Oil and Gas Action Network
Location Details:
Chevron refinery, gate 14. 100 Chevron Way, off of Castro St, Richmond, CA
Join a coalition of Bay Area groups as we rebuke the occupation of Venezuela for oil extraction. We decry that Chevron profits from occupation of Venezuela and Palestine, and benefits from the destabilization of other countries like Ecuador, Myanmar, the Philippines and beyond.

Meet at gate 14 of the Chevron refinery, off of Castro St right by the freeway.

Don’t stand on the sidelines while Trump spills blood on behalf of the billionaire class while they jack up the prices for rent, healthcare and groceries . Stand with us and take action this Saturday.

We know the bombs over Venezuela and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s untrained ICE militia in our cities are about billionaires making themselves richer no matter the human cost. We stand united demanding an end to the Venezuelan occupation and the removal of reckless untrained ICE agents from our communities.

Every dollar spent in wars overseas or at home is a dollar we paid for with our taxes - a dollar that could and should go to helping our communities thrive. We can have good jobs, better schools, access to healthcare and get our basic needs met. But not while our government works for billionaires and not for us.

Join us, stand strong and speak up.

Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DTQu147EpIs/?
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 1:51PM
