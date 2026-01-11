From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest at Richmond Chevron
No Trump-Chevron Theft of Venezuela's Oil
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Richmond, Jan. 10) - On January10, a couple of hundred activists rallied in front of Gate 14 at Chevron's Richmond refinery. Chevron is the main corporate plunderer of both Palestine and Venezuela. It was a multi-outage demonstration, complete with keffiyehs, signs blasting Chevron, Trump, ICE and bemoaning tyranny and our incipient dictatorship.
The police closed several approaches to the area and made it difficult to park nearby. Chevron hid behind the covered large "Chevron" signs at the refinery's entrances. After speeches, the rally morphed into a march to the refinery's other entrance half a mile away.
The pace of Trump's crimes is accelerating. He expects a check, even impeachment as the result of the upcoming mid-term elections So he has therefore ten months left in which to complete his destruction of the US Republic and implement one man rule.
Has already destroyed the functioning departments. of Justice and Education. The IRS only collects from working people. The next ten months will see him try to lawlessly expel hundreds of thousands of non Caucasians' in pursuits of a Hitlerite Aryan purification of the population. Using the US military as his personal army, he will try to destroy Venezuela, Cuba and Iran and hand over Ukraine to Putin. He will try to expand the US into Greenland and perhaps[s even Canada. He will destroy the US alliances with Canada and Western Europe.
He will promote the US corporate plunder of the world as long as they continue to enrich him will billions in extorted money.
Many in the US are attempting to stop him in an extremely uneven fight. So far the opposition to Trump has consisted of peaceful, polite demonstrations carrying sometimes imaginative and witty banners and signs. In the face of endless right-wing vitriol and violence, the political "opposition" has restricted itself to oh so reasonable and logical argument and "strongly worded" letters. Oppressive power can only be undone by opposing power, so far lacking.
While most Democrats decry the assault on democracy, they continue to fund the predatory corporate state as they manage their investment portfolios. In this case, it will be necessary to, in fact, throw out the corporate baby with the bath water. It was been done before. By the Vietnamese, the Algerians, the Cubans, and long ago, by the French, and even by the Americans. While the results have been far from uniformly positive, all peoples are entitled to create their own destinies.
See all high resolution photos here.
