Community Forum on Make Polluters Pay and Threats of Offshore Oil Drilling
Date:
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Climate Action Network
Location Details:
London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center Street, Santa Cruz
The push for a CA superfund bill continues. The proposed oil drilling along the Ca coast our marine sanctuary cannot be allowed to proceed.
We'll have brief presentations on both Make Polluters Pay legislation (state and national) and the new ocean threats of oil drilling and possible deep sea mining. What can we do to stop it?
Confirmed speakers are Dan Haifley, Gary Patton, Fred Keeley and Justin Cummings.
There will be plenty of chance for community input and suggestions for action.
Santa Cruz Climate Action Network
https://linktr.ee/scclimateactionnetwork
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-for...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 1, 2026 9:44AM
