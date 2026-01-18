top
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Kayaks Join in Protesting Chevron War Profiteering

by Piper McNulty and Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
"Kayaktivists" confront Chevron for profiteering from War, Genocide, and environmental destruction from waters next to Richmond refinery.
"Kayaktivists" confront Chevron for profiteering from War, Genocide, and environmental destruction from waters next to Richmond refinery.
original image (1645x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Point Molote, Richmond, Jan. 17) - On Saturday morning, kayakers deploying large banners and art took to the waters off Chevron's Richmond refinery, calling out Chevron's role in fueling war, environmental pollution and corporate greed, from Richmond to Gaza to Venezuela.

Building on the momentum of last week's protest at the gates of the Chevron refinery, local boaters are raising banners off Richmond's shoreline, near Chevron's Long Wharf, calling for an end to U.S. occupation of Venezuela and Chevron's fueling of war around the globe.

This week, the New York Times reported that Trump's EPA will only consider the cost to industry when setting pollution limits. The Richmond community knows very well the cost of putting corporate profits above human lives, as they have lived alongside Chevron's massive refinery for over a century. Richmond residents have seen generations of adverse health effects, enduring oil spills, fugitive emissions, extreme flaring events and explosions for which Chevron is now facing historic penalties.

Corporations like Chevron stand to profit most from the U.S. occupation of Venezuela, and are working with the Trump administration to advance their shared profit-driven agenda. "We want Chevron to stop polluting our homes and schools, and refuse to be silent as Trump and Chevron's CEO Mike Wirth play imperialism while communities in Venezuela are being bombed,” says Richmond-born participant Luna Angulo.

Participants are demanding:
✔ End to Chevron's war profiteering and political influence
✔ No U.S. War with Venezuela, or violation of international sovereignty by the U.S. Military
✔ Managed phase-out of fossil-fuel production


This protest joins a national call-to-action condemning the US invasion of Venezuela. On Saturday, January 17th at 8:00am, large scale floating banners reading "Chevron Out of Venezuela" and "No War for Oil" will rest on waves alongside oil tankers docked at Chevron's Long Wharf. See all high resolution photos here.
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_002-01725-z8a_7096.jpg
original image (1612x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_003-01725-z8a_7108.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_004-z8b_3603.jpg
original image (1594x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_005-01725-z8b_3638.jpg
original image (1748x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_006-01725-z8a_7132.jpg
original image (1200x1563)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_007-z8b_3664.jpg
original image (1448x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_008-01725-z8a_7144.jpg
original image (1733x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_009-01725-z8a_7198.jpg
original image (1776x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_010-01725-z8b_3681.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_011-z8b_3683.jpg
original image (1200x2054)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_012-01725-z8a_7199.jpg
original image (1754x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_013-01725-z8a_7226.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_014-01725-z8a_7236.jpg
original image (1697x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_015-01725-z8a_7263.jpg
original image (1538x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_016-z8b_3688.jpg
original image (1629x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_017-01725-z8b_3694.jpg
original image (1689x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_018-01725-z8a_7285.jpg
original image (1694x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_019-01725-z8a_7287.jpg
original image (1690x1200)
§
§
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 12:59PM
sm_020-01725-z8a_7319.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
