Sat Apr 1 2023 (Updated 04/02/23)Anti-War Protest Marks 20th Anniversary of Iraq War
National Day of Protest Against the War in Ukraine Demands Human Needs Be Met
On March 18, Answer Coalition and many other anti-war organizations held a demonstration and march starting at Mission and 24th Street in San Francisco. Banners and signs demanded peace in Ukraine, abolishing NATO, the diversion of taxpayers' money to meet human needs and the end of US aggression toward Cuba, Haiti, South America, and Africa.
Counter demonstrators said Russians are committing genocide and called for more weapons for Ukraine. Along with signs asking for war planes and long range missiles, a sign said "Peace with Russia is Genocide." They displayed a Ukrainian flag emblazoned with Ukraine's patron saint, Saint Olga of Kyiv, holding an anti-tank missile launcher.
March 19 was the twentieth anniversary the US invasion of Iraq, when protesters shut down downtown San Francisco.
