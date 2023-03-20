top
Iraq
Iraq
Iraq San Francisco U.S. Anti-War

Anti War Protest in SF: US Out of Everywhere

by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023
March 20th marked 20 years since the US criminal invasion of Iraq. It was the perfect time to rally and march in San Francisco.
sm_answerrptop.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
Photos: Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer.

Several hundred people gathered on March 18th to speak out against the ongoing war in Ukraine. They demanded peace and negotiations instead of more funding for war. Many spoke about ending NATO and AFRICOM, both of which are US creations. Some of their signs read "Fund the People’s Needs Not War", "Free All Political Prisoners", and ""US Out of Everywhere".
§US Out of Everywhere
by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023 12:51AM
sm_answerrpouteverywhere.jpg
original image (2460x2504)
§Chants
by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023 12:51AM
sm_answerrpchants.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Baby in stroller gets a youthful education
by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023 12:51AM
sm_answerrpbaby.jpg
original image (2032x1524)
§Older generations too
by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023 12:51AM
sm_answerrpbeard.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
Many were able to raise their hands in response when a speaker asked "Who here was on the streets in 2003 against Iraq invasion?"
§A butterfly led the march
by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023 12:51AM
sm_answerrpsharat.jpg
original image (1524x2032)
For a short while
§Frank Chu's new message
by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023 12:51AM
sm_answerrpfrankchu.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Green Party
by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023 12:51AM
sm_answerrpgreen.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§In the streets and well organized
by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023 12:51AM
sm_answerrpmarchstart.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Coming around the corner
by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023 12:51AM
sm_answerrpmarchcorner.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
§Police Security
by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023 12:51AM
sm_answerrppoescort.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
Activists said unwanted but this typically is the case
§We Protect Us
by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023 12:51AM
sm_answerrpsecurity.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
Activist security
§Spanish language sign
by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023 12:51AM
sm_answerrpspanish.jpg
original image (2032x1524)
§Veteran for Peace
by Demanding an End to War
Mon, Mar 20, 2023 12:51AM
sm_answerrpvfp.jpg
original image (2038x2504)
