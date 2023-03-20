From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Anti War Protest in SF: US Out of Everywhere
March 20th marked 20 years since the US criminal invasion of Iraq. It was the perfect time to rally and march in San Francisco.
Photos: Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer.
Several hundred people gathered on March 18th to speak out against the ongoing war in Ukraine. They demanded peace and negotiations instead of more funding for war. Many spoke about ending NATO and AFRICOM, both of which are US creations. Some of their signs read "Fund the People’s Needs Not War", "Free All Political Prisoners", and ""US Out of Everywhere".
Please credit the photographer.
