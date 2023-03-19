From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Anti-War Protest: Stop The War In Ukraine & WinThe War At Home!
As part of a national day of protest against the war in Ukraine an anti-war rally was held in San Francisco on March 18, 2023. Speakers talked about the war abroad and the war at home.
In a day of national protest, a rally was held in San Francisco on March 18, 2923 to protest the
war in Ukraine which has cost over $113 billion. Speakers talked about the military industrial
complex that was benefiting from the war and the many wars abroad that the US is engaged in
with over 800 US bases around the world. March 19th is also the anniversary of the invasion of Iraq and speakers discussed the many war crimes of the US around the world which they say continue today.
The growing danger of world war and the encirclement of China by the US was also reported
on and there were angry attacks on both the Democrats and Republicans for a bipartisan
policy for war. ILWU Local 10 member David Newton spoke in opposition to the war in
Ukraine. In 2008 the ILWU had a West Coast stop work action to protest the US invasion of Iraq.
Some speakers also called for a mass workers party and called out the AFL-CIO for
supporting the war and US imperialism abroad. The AFL-CIO and their "Solidarity Center”
take $75 million from the National Endowment fo Democracy NED and were involved in
privatizing the farms and resources of Ukraine and also supporting the overthrow of the
Ukrainian government. AFT president Randi Weingarten has also supported Neo-Nazis
in the Ukraine. The UESF union in San Francisco has also supported the US intervention
in Ukraine following the line of the AFT and AFL-CIO which support US imperialism.
Participants also raised the attack on the working class and poor in the US with privatization
of healthcare, housing and education including support by the Democrats and Republicans for
charters. The Democrats San Francisco are trying to shutdown Laguna Honda hospital,
privatizing San Francisco City College and also outsourcing public services as well as
supporting gentrification and encouraging a racist campaign against City workers.
The rally was sponsored by ANSWER and other organizations.
Additional Media:
STOP US War Funding In Ukraine! Protest At Congresswoman Barbara Lee's Oakland Office
https://youtu.be/znASOrg6nqA
Barbara Lee Supports Tens Of Billions Of Military Aid To Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msIsXUeN2jY
Ukraine, War & Labor: Presentation by Vermont AFL-CIO Executive Director Liz Medina
https://youtu.be/nSfUW7zeGbs
Labor, Imperialism, Fascism & The War In Ukraine With Cliff Smith, LA Roofers Local 36
https://youtu.be/Age3DLZ1TAM
Fascism, Imperialism & Labor With Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/xI5wLyycy3w
Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen & The Fight To Defend Working People & The AFL-CIO
https://youtu.be/bS152f71t5A
Concerning the War in Ukraine: No Love For Putin; No Guns For Nazis
https://www.counterpunch.org/2022/03/24/concerning-the-war-in-ukraine-no-love-for-putin-no-guns-for-nazis/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Y5NkbeuAg00
