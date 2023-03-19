As part of a national day of protest against the war in Ukraine an anti-war rally was held in San Francisco on March 18, 2023. Speakers talked about the war abroad and the war at home.

In a day of national protest, a rally was held in San Francisco on March 18, 2923 to protest thewar in Ukraine which has cost over $113 billion. Speakers talked about the military industrialcomplex that was benefiting from the war and the many wars abroad that the US is engaged inwith over 800 US bases around the world. March 19th is also the anniversary of the invasion of Iraq and speakers discussed the many war crimes of the US around the world which they say continue today.The growing danger of world war and the encirclement of China by the US was also reportedon and there were angry attacks on both the Democrats and Republicans for a bipartisanpolicy for war. ILWU Local 10 member David Newton spoke in opposition to the war inUkraine. In 2008 the ILWU had a West Coast stop work action to protest the US invasion of Iraq.Some speakers also called for a mass workers party and called out the AFL-CIO forsupporting the war and US imperialism abroad. The AFL-CIO and their "Solidarity Center"take $75 million from the National Endowment fo Democracy NED and were involved inprivatizing the farms and resources of Ukraine and also supporting the overthrow of theUkrainian government. AFT president Randi Weingarten has also supported Neo-Nazisin the Ukraine. The UESF union in San Francisco has also supported the US interventionin Ukraine following the line of the AFT and AFL-CIO which support US imperialism.Participants also raised the attack on the working class and poor in the US with privatizationof healthcare, housing and education including support by the Democrats and Republicans forcharters. The Democrats San Francisco are trying to shutdown Laguna Honda hospital,privatizing San Francisco City College and also outsourcing public services as well assupporting gentrification and encouraging a racist campaign against City workers.The rally was sponsored by ANSWER and other organizations.