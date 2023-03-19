top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Anti-War

SF Anti-War Protest: Stop The War In Ukraine & WinThe War At Home!

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Mar 19, 2023 10:53PM
As part of a national day of protest against the war in Ukraine an anti-war rally was held in San Francisco on March 18, 2023. Speakers talked about the war abroad and the war at home.
img_3690.jpg
In a day of national protest, a rally was held in San Francisco on March 18, 2923 to protest the
war in Ukraine which has cost over $113 billion. Speakers talked about the military industrial
complex that was benefiting from the war and the many wars abroad that the US is engaged in
with over 800 US bases around the world. March 19th is also the anniversary of the invasion of Iraq and speakers discussed the many war crimes of the US around the world which they say continue today.
The growing danger of world war and the encirclement of China by the US was also reported
on and there were angry attacks on both the Democrats and Republicans for a bipartisan
policy for war. ILWU Local 10 member David Newton spoke in opposition to the war in
Ukraine. In 2008 the ILWU had a West Coast stop work action to protest the US invasion of Iraq.
Some speakers also called for a mass workers party and called out the AFL-CIO for
supporting the war and US imperialism abroad. The AFL-CIO and their "Solidarity Center”
take $75 million from the National Endowment fo Democracy NED and were involved in
privatizing the farms and resources of Ukraine and also supporting the overthrow of the
Ukrainian government. AFT president Randi Weingarten has also supported Neo-Nazis
in the Ukraine. The UESF union in San Francisco has also supported the US intervention
in Ukraine following the line of the AFT and AFL-CIO which support US imperialism.
Participants also raised the attack on the working class and poor in the US with privatization
of healthcare, housing and education including support by the Democrats and Republicans for
charters. The Democrats San Francisco are trying to shutdown Laguna Honda hospital,
privatizing San Francisco City College and also outsourcing public services as well as
supporting gentrification and encouraging a racist campaign against City workers.
The rally was sponsored by ANSWER and other organizations.
Additional Media:
STOP US War Funding In Ukraine! Protest At Congresswoman Barbara Lee's Oakland Office
https://youtu.be/znASOrg6nqA
Barbara Lee Supports Tens Of Billions Of Military Aid To Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msIsXUeN2jY
Ukraine, War & Labor: Presentation by Vermont AFL-CIO Executive Director Liz Medina
https://youtu.be/nSfUW7zeGbs
Labor, Imperialism, Fascism & The War In Ukraine With Cliff Smith, LA Roofers Local 36
https://youtu.be/Age3DLZ1TAM
Fascism, Imperialism & Labor With Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/xI5wLyycy3w
Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen & The Fight To Defend Working People & The AFL-CIO
https://youtu.be/bS152f71t5A
Concerning the War in Ukraine: No Love For Putin; No Guns For Nazis
https://www.counterpunch.org/2022/03/24/concerning-the-war-in-ukraine-no-love-for-putin-no-guns-for-nazis/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Y5NkbeuAg00
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$65.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code