San Francisco Anti-War

Anti War March Draws Some Counter Protesters

by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
Several hundred anti war demonstrators and a handful of counter protesters in San Francisco's Mission District on March 18.
sm_peacegloriar.jpg
original image (2400x2817)
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.

The war in Ukraine means an increasing danger of nuclear war. Anti war demonstrators said they oppose the Russian invasion and the expansion of NATO. They called the US approach aggressive and said it helped cause the crisis. Some said they oppose sanctions, saying they will only harm ordinary Russians.

A handful of counter demonstrators tried without success to outshout the powerfully amplified demonstration. Their signs said Russians are committing genocide and called for more weapons for Ukraine.
§Free Political Prisoners
by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
sm_peacepoliticalp.jpg
original image (2499x3000)
§Counter Demonstrator
by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
sm_peacecounterp.jpg
original image (2400x3014)
§Black Alliance for Peace
by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
sm_peaceblackalliance.jpg
original image (2700x2555)
§Listening to speakers
by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
sm_peacelistening.jpg
original image (1936x3000)
§March after the Demo
by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
sm_peacemarch.jpg
original image (2700x2702)
§Raging Grannies sang
by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
sm_peacembwa.jpg
original image (2549x3000)
§Mike Wong of Veterans for Peace
by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
sm_peacemikewong.jpg
original image (3000x2110)
§PSL's Nancy Robles
by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
sm_peacenancyrobles.jpg
original image (3000x2623)
§Socialist Action
by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
sm_peacesocialistaction.jpg
original image (3150x2322)
§Steve Seltzer
by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
sm_peacestevez.jpg
original image (3150x2250)
§Uhuru Solidarity
by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
sm_peaceuhuru.jpg
original image (2700x2723)
§counter protesters
by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-03-23_at_2.53.04_pm.jpg
original image (1612x1308)
§No to Nato
by Peace for Ukraine
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 3:19PM
sm_peacewithgrns.jpg
original image (3000x2230)
