Anti War March Draws Some Counter Protesters by Peace for Ukraine

Several hundred anti war demonstrators and a handful of counter protesters in San Francisco's Mission District on March 18.

Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.



The war in Ukraine means an increasing danger of nuclear war. Anti war demonstrators said they oppose the Russian invasion and the expansion of NATO. They called the US approach aggressive and said it helped cause the crisis. Some said they oppose sanctions, saying they will only harm ordinary Russians.



A handful of counter demonstrators tried without success to outshout the powerfully amplified demonstration. Their signs said Russians are committing genocide and called for more weapons for Ukraine.