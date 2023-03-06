From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Peace in Ukraine! Fund people's needs, not the war machine!
Date:
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ANSWER Coalition Bay Area
Email:
Phone:
(415) 821-6545
Location Details:
24th & Mission Bart
Coinciding with the 20th anniversary weekend of the criminal U.S.-invasion of Iraq, the ANSWER Coalition and dozens of other organizations will gather on Saturday March 18 at the 24th & Mission BART, SF for a rally demanding "Peace in Ukraine – Say NO to Endless U.S. Wars” and “Fund People's Needs, Not the War Machine.”
Since 2003, the U.S. has engaged in sanctions (economic war) on more than 40 countries. Even in the wake of the worst disasters, like the recent deadly earthquake, Washington keeps its cruel sanctions in place against Syria.
U.S. bases and “commands” blanket most of the world. It is a global empire.
The Biden administration is determined to escalate the Ukraine war. The real goal of the massive arming and training of Ukrainian forces has nothing to do with the interests of Ukrainian, Russian or American people. The aim instead is to “weaken Russia” as stated by the U.S. Secretary of Defense himself, even at the risk of a catastrophic nuclear war that could end life on Earth.
A U.S. General commanding 50,000 troops in the Pacific also issued a letter to his sub-commanders in recent days informing them that he believes that the United States will be at war with China within two years. The danger of global war is growing! The people must act!
Our demands:
Peace in Ukraine - Negotiations not escalation!
Abolish NATO - End U.S. militarism and sanctions
Fund peoples needs, not the war machine
No war with China
End U.S. aid to racist aparthaid Israel
Fight racism and bigotry at home
U.S. hands off Haiti
End AFRICOM
Endorsers:
ANSWER(Act Now to Stop War & End Racism) Coalition
The People's Forum
Code Pink
Veterans for Peace
Black Alliance for Peace
Palestinian Youth Movement
East Bay Democratic Socialists of America
Arab Resource and Organizing Center
United National Antiwar Coalition
Peace and Freedom Party
Human Rights Working Group of the First Unitarian Church of SF
Workers World Party
Cuba & Venezuela Solidarity Comm.
Raging Grannies
Resumen Latinoamericano
Task Force on the Americas
Party for Socialism & Liberation
(Partial List)
For more information: https://www.answercoalition.org/2023_03_18...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 7:00PM
