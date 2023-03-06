Peace in Ukraine! Fund people's needs, not the war machine!

Date:

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

ANSWER Coalition Bay Area

Email:

Phone:

(415) 821-6545

Location Details:

24th & Mission Bart

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary weekend of the criminal U.S.-invasion of Iraq, the ANSWER Coalition and dozens of other organizations will gather on Saturday March 18 at the 24th & Mission BART, SF for a rally demanding "Peace in Ukraine – Say NO to Endless U.S. Wars” and “Fund People's Needs, Not the War Machine.”



Since 2003, the U.S. has engaged in sanctions (economic war) on more than 40 countries. Even in the wake of the worst disasters, like the recent deadly earthquake, Washington keeps its cruel sanctions in place against Syria.



U.S. bases and “commands” blanket most of the world. It is a global empire.



The Biden administration is determined to escalate the Ukraine war. The real goal of the massive arming and training of Ukrainian forces has nothing to do with the interests of Ukrainian, Russian or American people. The aim instead is to “weaken Russia” as stated by the U.S. Secretary of Defense himself, even at the risk of a catastrophic nuclear war that could end life on Earth.



A U.S. General commanding 50,000 troops in the Pacific also issued a letter to his sub-commanders in recent days informing them that he believes that the United States will be at war with China within two years. The danger of global war is growing! The people must act!



Our demands:



Peace in Ukraine - Negotiations not escalation!

Abolish NATO - End U.S. militarism and sanctions

Fund peoples needs, not the war machine

No war with China

End U.S. aid to racist aparthaid Israel

Fight racism and bigotry at home

U.S. hands off Haiti

End AFRICOM



Endorsers:



ANSWER(Act Now to Stop War & End Racism) Coalition

The People's Forum

Code Pink

Veterans for Peace

Black Alliance for Peace

Palestinian Youth Movement

East Bay Democratic Socialists of America

Arab Resource and Organizing Center

United National Antiwar Coalition

Peace and Freedom Party

Human Rights Working Group of the First Unitarian Church of SF

Workers World Party

Cuba & Venezuela Solidarity Comm.

Raging Grannies

Resumen Latinoamericano

Task Force on the Americas

Party for Socialism & Liberation

(Partial List)