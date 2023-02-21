top
Justice for Tyre Nichols: Solidarity from the Bay to Tennessee
Tue Feb 21 2023
Justice for Tyre Nichols: Solidarity from the Bay to Tennessee
Bay Area Stands Up for Tyre Nichols After Video of Viscous Murder Released
Justice for Tyre Nichols: Solidarity from the Bay to Tennessee
Tyre Nichols was raised in Sacramento, California, and moved to Memphis, Tennessee, in 2020. On January 7, 2023, following a traffic stop on his way home, he was savagely beaten, tasered, and pepper-sprayed by Memphis police. He died in a hospital three days later. Tyre was just 29-years-old and had a 4-year-old son.

The first Bay Area demonstrations for Tyre Nichols were called in both San Francisco and Oakland on the day Memphis Police released video of the killing, January 27. Two days later, another rally and march were held in Oakland. On February 4, a skate session and healing village were held in Oakland. Tyre was an avid and talented skateboarder.

In the early morning hours of February 11, an Oakland police cruiser was set on fire in their police administration building parking lot. Later that day, a rally was held in Menlo Park. On February 16, ILWU Local 10 shut down the port of Oakland and marched in San Francisco to demand the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal. Tyre Nichols' brother and sisters joined the rally to free Mumia.

Oakland: article Oakland Police Vehicle Becomes Target for Arsonists (2/11) | photo "Skate Session and Healing Village" Held to Honor Tyre Nichols and Offer Community Support (2/4) | event Justice for Tyre Nichols: Community Skate Session and Healing Village (2/4) | video If You Want Us to Be Peaceful, Stop Fucking Killing Us | photo March and Rally in Oakland: Justice for Tyre Nichols | event Emergency March and Rally: Justice for Tyre Nichols in Oakland (1/29) | event Emergency Protest for Tyre Nichols! Murdered by Memphis police! (1/27)

San Francisco: photo ILWU Local 10 Stops Work & Rallies For Mumia With Tyre Nichols Family In San Francisco (2/16) | photo ILWU for Mumia and Tyre; Rage Against the War Machine; US behind Somaliland Secessionism (2/16) | event Emergency Action: Justice for Tyre Nichols in San Francisco (1/27)

Menlo Park: photo San Mateo County as Vulnerable to Police Violence as Memphis (2/11)

See Also: article Police Terror — Racist Arrow Tip Launched Against All Workers | article Video releases of the murder of Tyre Nichols by murderous cops
