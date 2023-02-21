From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tue Feb 21 2023Justice for Tyre Nichols: Solidarity from the Bay to Tennessee
Bay Area Stands Up for Tyre Nichols After Video of Viscous Murder Released
Tyre Nichols was raised in Sacramento, California, and moved to Memphis, Tennessee, in 2020. On January 7, 2023, following a traffic stop on his way home, he was savagely beaten, tasered, and pepper-sprayed by Memphis police. He died in a hospital three days later. Tyre was just 29-years-old and had a 4-year-old son.
The first Bay Area demonstrations for Tyre Nichols were called in both San Francisco and Oakland on the day Memphis Police released video of the killing, January 27. Two days later, another rally and march were held in Oakland. On February 4, a skate session and healing village were held in Oakland. Tyre was an avid and talented skateboarder.
In the early morning hours of February 11, an Oakland police cruiser was set on fire in their police administration building parking lot. Later that day, a rally was held in Menlo Park. On February 16, ILWU Local 10 shut down the port of Oakland and marched in San Francisco to demand the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal. Tyre Nichols' brother and sisters joined the rally to free Mumia.
