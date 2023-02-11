From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland Police Vehicle Becomes Target for Arsonists
Oakland Police Vehicle Becomes Target for Arsonists
Saturday, February 11th 2023 during the early morning between 1 and 3 am.
The war against the police continues in the East Bay. One Oakland Police cruiser was sabotaged in the Police Administration building parking lot, resulting in it being towed. An accomplice looked out for oncoming traffic and returning police vehicles, while the other approached the lot from the opposite direction.
Officers lazily patrolling the area were easily clocked. There was plenty of time to open the gas cap, which was unlocked to our surprise. Torn cloth soaked in lighter fluid and isopropyl alcohol was stuffed into the gas tank. It stayed lit and ignited the rest of the gas inside, causing it to burn while cops in their SUVs watched and waited for the fire department to come. This took roughly 10-15 minutes while cops sat on their asses, afraid to approach the car.
In the name Tyre Nichols and all black people who have lost their lives to the hands of the police Fuck 12
