top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay U.S. Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Oakland Police Vehicle Becomes Target for Arsonists

by Anonymous
Sat, Feb 11, 2023 4:14PM
Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor Sabotaged in Downtown Oakland
Saturday, February 11th 2023 during the early morning between 1 and 3 am.
The war against the police continues in the East Bay. One Oakland Police cruiser was sabotaged in the Police Administration building parking lot, resulting in it being towed. An accomplice looked out for oncoming traffic and returning police vehicles, while the other approached the lot from the opposite direction.

Officers lazily patrolling the area were easily clocked. There was plenty of time to open the gas cap, which was unlocked to our surprise. Torn cloth soaked in lighter fluid and isopropyl alcohol was stuffed into the gas tank. It stayed lit and ignited the rest of the gas inside, causing it to burn while cops in their SUVs watched and waited for the fire department to come. This took roughly 10-15 minutes while cops sat on their asses, afraid to approach the car.

In the name Tyre Nichols and all black people who have lost their lives to the hands of the police Fuck 12
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code