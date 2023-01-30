If You Want Us to Be Peaceful, Stop Fucking Killing Us by Oakland March for Tyre Nichols

MP4 video by Lis Cox 1 min 17 seconds





Protesting the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols in Oakland, California on the evening of Sunday January 29. Amongst speakers were Cephus Johnson, Uncle Bobby to Oscar Grant who was killed by BART police, and others whose family members were victims of police violence. Also Cat Brooks of the Anti Police Terrorism Project and recently elected DA of Alameda County Pamela Price in red beret. Scenes of demonstrators chanting "Whose streets? Our streets!" as they take over the roadway.