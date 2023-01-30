top
East Bay Racial Justice

If You Want Us to Be Peaceful, Stop Fucking Killing Us

by Oakland March for Tyre Nichols
Mon, Jan 30, 2023 4:49PM
MP4 video by Lis Cox 1 min 17 seconds
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (112.0MB) | Embed Video
Protesting the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols in Oakland, California on the evening of Sunday January 29. Amongst speakers were Cephus Johnson, Uncle Bobby to Oscar Grant who was killed by BART police, and others whose family members were victims of police violence. Also Cat Brooks of the Anti Police Terrorism Project and recently elected DA of Alameda County Pamela Price in red beret. Scenes of demonstrators chanting "Whose streets? Our streets!" as they take over the roadway.
