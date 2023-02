As we all collectively process the trauma of yet another public lynching of a Black man, this Saturday has been called as a National Day of Action for Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols was murdered by five police gang unit officers in Memphis, TN following a traffic stop that never should have happened. He should be alive today.APTP will host a Community Skate Session and Healing Village this Saturday, February 4, 1 to 4pm to continue to stand in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols and to demand police out of traffic enforcement. Join us to mourn and celebrate the life of Tyre Nichols together with music, food, and community.What: Justice for Tyre Nichols: Community Skate Session and Healing VillageWhen: Saturday, February 4, 1 to 4pmWhere: Lil’ Bobby Hutton Park (1200-1248 16th St), OaklandThe loss of Black life anywhere is an affront to the humanity and safety of Black lives everywhere. Traffic stops are the primary way Black people both enter the criminal legal system and serve as the igniting factor for daily and deadly acts of violence against our bodies. It is beyond time to remove badges and guns from traffic stops and tickets, and protect Black life.Here in Oakland, Black people are eight times more likely to be stopped by law enforcement than their white counterparts. Despite orders from a federal monitor and a statewide task force dedicated to ending racial profiling, OPD can’t seem to stop targeting Black community members with pretextual stops.The only way to stop police terror is to reduce the number of interactions between police and community members. That’s why we’re demanding cops out of traffic enforcement here in Oakland and beyond!