Emergency March and Rally: Justice for Tyre Nichols in Oakland

Date:

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

APTP

Location Details:

Oscar Grant Plaza (14th & Broadway)

Oakland

Solidarity from the Bay to Tennessee!



Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by five police gang unit officers in Memphis, TN, following a traffic stop that never should have happened. As the nation braces for the body cam footage to be released, the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) is calling for rolling protests from Tennessee to the Bay.



APTP will hold a rally and march on Sunday, January 29 at 5 pm to stand in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols and to demand an end to police doing traffic enforcement in every US city.



What: From the Bay to Tennessee: Justice for Tyre Nichols!

When: Sunday, January 29, 5pm

Where: Oscar Grant Plaza (14th & Broadway), Oakland

**Note: This action will center Black folks standing for Black lives. Allies and accomplices welcome.**



In the first days of 2023, the Los Angeles Police Department murdered three people in a span of two days. One of those stolen lives was school teacher Keenan Anderson whose fatal engagement with law enforcement began with a traffic stop.



Here in Oakland, Black people are eight times more likely to be stopped by law enforcement than their white counterparts. Despite orders from a federal monitor and a statewide task force dedicated to ending racial profiling, OPD can’t seem to stop targeting Black community members with pretextual stops.



We demand police out of traffic enforcement and an end to police terror, period!



Demands of the Family:



• Release the body cam footage

• Charge the officers

• Name all officers and public personnel that were on the scene

• Release the officers' files



Memphis Community Demands:



• Pass the Data Transparency ordinance

• End the use of pretextual traffic stops

• End the use of unmarked cars and plainclothes officers

• Dissolve the SCORPIAN, OCU & MGU — end the use of task forces

• Remove police from traffic enforcement entirely



We take the streets in Oakland because a loss of Black life anywhere is an affront to the humanity and safety of Black lives everywhere. The violence that stole the life of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee is sadly a daily occurance in America. Traffic stops are the primary way Black people both enter the criminal legal system and serve as the igniting factor for daily and deadly acts of violence against our bodies. It is beyond time to remove badges and guns from traffic stops and tickets, and protect Black life.



See you in the streets.