From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Emergency March and Rally: Justice for Tyre Nichols in Oakland
Date:
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
APTP
Location Details:
Oscar Grant Plaza (14th & Broadway)
Oakland
Oakland
Solidarity from the Bay to Tennessee!
Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by five police gang unit officers in Memphis, TN, following a traffic stop that never should have happened. As the nation braces for the body cam footage to be released, the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) is calling for rolling protests from Tennessee to the Bay.
APTP will hold a rally and march on Sunday, January 29 at 5 pm to stand in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols and to demand an end to police doing traffic enforcement in every US city.
What: From the Bay to Tennessee: Justice for Tyre Nichols!
When: Sunday, January 29, 5pm
Where: Oscar Grant Plaza (14th & Broadway), Oakland
**Note: This action will center Black folks standing for Black lives. Allies and accomplices welcome.**
In the first days of 2023, the Los Angeles Police Department murdered three people in a span of two days. One of those stolen lives was school teacher Keenan Anderson whose fatal engagement with law enforcement began with a traffic stop.
Here in Oakland, Black people are eight times more likely to be stopped by law enforcement than their white counterparts. Despite orders from a federal monitor and a statewide task force dedicated to ending racial profiling, OPD can’t seem to stop targeting Black community members with pretextual stops.
We demand police out of traffic enforcement and an end to police terror, period!
Demands of the Family:
• Release the body cam footage
• Charge the officers
• Name all officers and public personnel that were on the scene
• Release the officers' files
Memphis Community Demands:
• Pass the Data Transparency ordinance
• End the use of pretextual traffic stops
• End the use of unmarked cars and plainclothes officers
• Dissolve the SCORPIAN, OCU & MGU — end the use of task forces
• Remove police from traffic enforcement entirely
We take the streets in Oakland because a loss of Black life anywhere is an affront to the humanity and safety of Black lives everywhere. The violence that stole the life of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee is sadly a daily occurance in America. Traffic stops are the primary way Black people both enter the criminal legal system and serve as the igniting factor for daily and deadly acts of violence against our bodies. It is beyond time to remove badges and guns from traffic stops and tickets, and protect Black life.
See you in the streets.
Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by five police gang unit officers in Memphis, TN, following a traffic stop that never should have happened. As the nation braces for the body cam footage to be released, the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) is calling for rolling protests from Tennessee to the Bay.
APTP will hold a rally and march on Sunday, January 29 at 5 pm to stand in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols and to demand an end to police doing traffic enforcement in every US city.
What: From the Bay to Tennessee: Justice for Tyre Nichols!
When: Sunday, January 29, 5pm
Where: Oscar Grant Plaza (14th & Broadway), Oakland
**Note: This action will center Black folks standing for Black lives. Allies and accomplices welcome.**
In the first days of 2023, the Los Angeles Police Department murdered three people in a span of two days. One of those stolen lives was school teacher Keenan Anderson whose fatal engagement with law enforcement began with a traffic stop.
Here in Oakland, Black people are eight times more likely to be stopped by law enforcement than their white counterparts. Despite orders from a federal monitor and a statewide task force dedicated to ending racial profiling, OPD can’t seem to stop targeting Black community members with pretextual stops.
We demand police out of traffic enforcement and an end to police terror, period!
Demands of the Family:
• Release the body cam footage
• Charge the officers
• Name all officers and public personnel that were on the scene
• Release the officers' files
Memphis Community Demands:
• Pass the Data Transparency ordinance
• End the use of pretextual traffic stops
• End the use of unmarked cars and plainclothes officers
• Dissolve the SCORPIAN, OCU & MGU — end the use of task forces
• Remove police from traffic enforcement entirely
We take the streets in Oakland because a loss of Black life anywhere is an affront to the humanity and safety of Black lives everywhere. The violence that stole the life of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee is sadly a daily occurance in America. Traffic stops are the primary way Black people both enter the criminal legal system and serve as the igniting factor for daily and deadly acts of violence against our bodies. It is beyond time to remove badges and guns from traffic stops and tickets, and protect Black life.
See you in the streets.
For more information: https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 6:23PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network