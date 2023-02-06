top
East Bay U.S. Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

"Skate Session and Healing Village" Held to Honor Tyre Nichols and Offer Community Support

by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
One of the core missions of the Anti Police-Terror Project is to provide relief to those traumatized by police killings, from affected families to the community at large. And so, following up on a January 29 emergency march and rally to demand justice for Tyre Nichols, two days after the Memphis police released video depicting the horrific violence perpetrated against Tyre, APTP held a Community Skate Session and Healing Village on February 4. Among many other qualities, Tyre Nichols was an avid and talented skateboarder.
sm_01-09-03523-854_1585.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

The "Justice for Tyre Nichols: Community Skate Session and Healing Village" was held at Li'l Bobby Hutton Park in West Oakland, officially known as DeFremery Park. Bobby Hutton was the youngest member of the Black Panther party and was killed by Oakland police on April 6, 1968, two days after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

At the Healing Village, tents and support services were set up just outside a skate park called the Oakland Town Park. Davey D worked the turntables inside one of those tents, with his sound system bumping tunes throughout.

Three massage tables were made available for free stress and body relief for attendees. One was provided by Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice. Another tent held a meditation circle. Free food and drinks were provided by organizers.

Unfortunately, it rained all afternoon, sometimes heavily with a fair amount of wind, so it was far from ideal weather for skateboarding and attendance was relatively low compared with other such healing events held in the past.

APTP schedules events such as these regularly throughout the Bay Area and Sacramento. You can check out their website at antipoliceterrorproject.org or sign up for their email list to learn about future ones.

See all high resolution photos here.
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_02-01-03523-img_0130.jpg
original image (1876x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_03-02-03523-854_1560.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_04-03-03523-854_1565.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_05-04-03523-854_1568.jpg
original image (1865x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_06-05-03523-854_1571.jpg
original image (1639x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_07-06-03523-854_1582.jpg
original image (1545x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_08-07-03523-854_1583.jpg
original image (2122x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_09-08-03523-854_1584.jpg
original image (1763x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_10-10-03523-854_1588.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_12-12-03523-854_1603.jpg
original image (1831x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_13-13-03523-854_1605.jpg
original image (1911x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_14-14-03523-854_1609.jpg
original image (2066x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_15-15-03523-img_0134.jpg
original image (1742x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_16-16-03523-img_0138.jpg
original image (1811x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_17-17-03523-img_0139.jpg
original image (1717x1400)
§.
by Dave Id
Mon, Feb 6, 2023 7:30PM
sm_18-18-03523-img_0146.jpg
original image (1871x1400)
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
