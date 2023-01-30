top
East Bay Racial Justice

March and Rally in Oakland: Justice for Tyre Nichols

by Lis Cox
Mon, Jan 30, 2023 4:11PM
APTP held a rally and march on Sunday, January 29 to stand in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols and to demand an end to police doing traffic enforcement in every US city.
sm_pamela_price.jpg
original image (1280x710)
Some of the signs seen included "all pigs are blue", "2 many cops 2 little justice", and "one solution revolution".
Pamela Price, newly elected District Attorney for Alameda County spoke about police unions and her responsibility in her new role. Also speaking were Cat Brooks of Anti Police Terror Project, Uncle Bobby and Aunt Bee (relatives of Oscar Grant) and others. More than a thousand marched, and they shut down Broadway.
For more information: https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
§Black Panther on storefront on Broadway
by Lis Cox
Mon, Jan 30, 2023 4:11PM
sm_blakcpantherbanner.jpeg
original image (1090x710)
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
§One solution, Revolution
by Lis Cox
Mon, Jan 30, 2023 4:11PM
sm_one_solution_revolution.jpg
original image (1280x710)
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
§Black Men Deserve to Grow Old
by Lis Cox
Mon, Jan 30, 2023 4:11PM
sm_blackmendeserveto_grow_old.jpg
original image (1280x710)
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
§Masks with messages
by Lis Cox
Mon, Jan 30, 2023 4:11PM
sm_blackmasks.jpg
original image (1280x710)
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
§All Pigs Are Blue
by Lis Cox
Mon, Jan 30, 2023 4:11PM
sm_sings_on_truck.jpg
original image (1280x710)
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
§If they come for any they have to deal with many
by Lis Cox
Mon, Jan 30, 2023 4:11PM
sm_if_they_come_for_any.jpg
original image (1120x726)
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
