March and Rally in Oakland: Justice for Tyre Nichols by Lis Cox

APTP held a rally and march on Sunday, January 29 to stand in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols and to demand an end to police doing traffic enforcement in every US city.

Some of the signs seen included "all pigs are blue", "2 many cops 2 little justice", and "one solution revolution".

Pamela Price, newly elected District Attorney for Alameda County spoke about police unions and her responsibility in her new role. Also speaking were Cat Brooks of Anti Police Terror Project, Uncle Bobby and Aunt Bee (relatives of Oscar Grant) and others. More than a thousand marched, and they shut down Broadway.