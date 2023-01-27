Tyre Nichols was brutally assaulted and murdered by Memphis Police. Body camera footage is expected to be released today around 5pm CST. It's going to be bad. Nichols's family attorneys who saw the footage said it reminded them of the beating of Rodney King.-------------------------------------------Justice for Tyre Nichols!Emergency Action5pm TODAY, San FranciscoMeet at Powell and Market-------------------------------------------Tyre Nichols was a 29-year-old man who died on January 10, 2023, three days after a traffic stop by five Memphis Police Department officers on January 7, 2023. The stop was initiated due to a police claim of observing reckless driving, leading to an initial altercation in which officers deployed pepper spray, followed by Nichols trying to run away. Within a short distance there was a second altercation in which Tyre was tased, beaten, and pepper-sprayed by Memphis Police Officers that left Nichols with grievous injuries, according to Tennessee prosecutors.The five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith – were fired from the police department and two Memphis firefighters who responded to the scene were relieved of duty and ultimately fired. An autopsy commissioned by his family found "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating". On January 26, the five officers involved were arrested and charged with murder, assault, and misconduct. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and United States Department of Justice have both opened investigations.