top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/27/2023
San Francisco Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Emergency Action: Justice for Tyre Nichols in San Francisco

sm_2023-01-27.jpeg
original image (1242x1167)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 27, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
PSL
Location Details:
Powell and Market
San Francisco
Tyre Nichols was brutally assaulted and murdered by Memphis Police. Body camera footage is expected to be released today around 5pm CST. It's going to be bad. Nichols's family attorneys who saw the footage said it reminded them of the beating of Rodney King.

-------------------------------------------

Justice for Tyre Nichols!

Emergency Action

5pm TODAY, San Francisco

Meet at Powell and Market

-------------------------------------------

Tyre Nichols was a 29-year-old man who died on January 10, 2023, three days after a traffic stop by five Memphis Police Department officers on January 7, 2023. The stop was initiated due to a police claim of observing reckless driving, leading to an initial altercation in which officers deployed pepper spray, followed by Nichols trying to run away. Within a short distance there was a second altercation in which Tyre was tased, beaten, and pepper-sprayed by Memphis Police Officers that left Nichols with grievous injuries, according to Tennessee prosecutors.

The five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith – were fired from the police department and two Memphis firefighters who responded to the scene were relieved of duty and ultimately fired. An autopsy commissioned by his family found "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating". On January 26, the five officers involved were arrested and charged with murder, assault, and misconduct. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and United States Department of Justice have both opened investigations.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Tyre_Nichols
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 11:36AM
§Memphis Killers
by PSL
Fri, Jan 27, 2023 11:36AM
sm_-memphis-killers.jpg
original image (1958x1059)
Left to right: Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code