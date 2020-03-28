From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Mar 28 2020Police State Expansion Continues Even During COVID-19 Pandemic
Vallejo PD And Alameda County Sheriff Request Major New Spending During Lockdown
While California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered residents to shelter in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, local Bay Area law enforcement agencies are requesting new privacy-invading devices and major budget increases. On March 24, the Vallejo City Council voted unanimously to purchase a cell site simulator for the Vallejo Police Department. On the same day, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors were scheduled to vote on a surprise $85 million per year additional budget allocation for Alameda County Sheriff's Office staff at Santa Rita Jail.
The Vallejo City Council voted to approve the purchase of $766,000 cell site simulator without significant discussion. Captain Potts, who oversees the Crime Reduction Team for Vallejo Police Department, said that the cell site simulator does not interrupt cell phone service, which seems to indicate that he does not know how the technology works. Vallejo PD claims to have a usage policy, but it just wasn’t provided as part of the agenda material, so the City Council hasn’t seen it. The chief says the policy includes a usage log that will be posted publicly and annual reporting.
After word got out about the Alameda County Sheriff's request for a budget increase, community pressure quickly built and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors rescheduled the vote to the next meeting on Tuesday, March 31. Police accountability activists are urging the public to contact supervisors and demand that they vote to reject the request.
Read More: In The Pandemic, Vallejo PD Buys $750K Cell Site Simulator | Alameda County Sheriff's Office Makes Surprise $85 Million Request for Santa Rita Jail | Oakland Privacy | Anti Police-Terror Project
Related Features: California on Coronavirus Lockdown | Civil Rights Violations Never End with Vallejo Police | Court Support for Dejuan Hall, Brutally Beaten by Vallejo Police | Police Brutality Captured on Video in Vallejo, California | Women Win Santa Rita Jail Changes After Civil Disobedience Arrests
The Vallejo City Council voted to approve the purchase of $766,000 cell site simulator without significant discussion. Captain Potts, who oversees the Crime Reduction Team for Vallejo Police Department, said that the cell site simulator does not interrupt cell phone service, which seems to indicate that he does not know how the technology works. Vallejo PD claims to have a usage policy, but it just wasn’t provided as part of the agenda material, so the City Council hasn’t seen it. The chief says the policy includes a usage log that will be posted publicly and annual reporting.
After word got out about the Alameda County Sheriff's request for a budget increase, community pressure quickly built and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors rescheduled the vote to the next meeting on Tuesday, March 31. Police accountability activists are urging the public to contact supervisors and demand that they vote to reject the request.
Read More: In The Pandemic, Vallejo PD Buys $750K Cell Site Simulator | Alameda County Sheriff's Office Makes Surprise $85 Million Request for Santa Rita Jail | Oakland Privacy | Anti Police-Terror Project
Related Features: California on Coronavirus Lockdown | Civil Rights Violations Never End with Vallejo Police | Court Support for Dejuan Hall, Brutally Beaten by Vallejo Police | Police Brutality Captured on Video in Vallejo, California | Women Win Santa Rita Jail Changes After Civil Disobedience Arrests
03/28/20 Vallejo PD And Alameda County Sheriff Request Major New Spending During Lockdown Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections03/24/20 Los Angeles Families Reclaim Empty Houses Owned by CalTrans During Pandemic Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | California | Government & Elections03/21/20 Mutual Aid Efforts to Assist Those Most at Risk Increase as COVID-19 Spreads Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Arts + Action | San Francisco | East Bay | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/20/20 Police Disperse Encampment After Blocking Sanitation Efforts Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/16/20 Supporters of Chelsea Manning Effectively Fined $256,000 for Her Principled Stand Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | U.S.03/12/20 Elderly, Prisoners, Unhoused Persons, Hospital Workers Among Those at Highest Risk Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | International | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/10/20 Founder of "First They Came for the Homeless" Passes Away Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay03/09/20 Support Councilmember Glover at Santa Cruz City Council Meeting Racial Justice | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/06/20 UC Berkeley Graduate Student Workers Demand COLA Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California03/05/20 Mark Hosler on Politics, Music, True False and 40 Years of Art Activism Front Page | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 UC System Wide Day of Action in Support of Fired UCSC Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: East Bay | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network