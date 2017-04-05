|
Wed Apr 5 2017 (Updated 04/06/17)Court Support for Dejuan Hall, Brutally Beaten by Vallejo Police
Wed Apr 5 2017 (Updated 04/06/17)Trial Set for April 12 for Dejuan Hall, Victim of Vallejo Police Brutality
Dejuan Hall was brutally beaten by Vallejo police officer Spencer Muniz-Bottomley on March 10, then charged with battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. Hall does not face any charges related to the reason police were called on him as he was not breaking any laws. Spencer Bottomley was named in another brutality case, Derrick Lamoris Shields vs. City of Vallejo, for an incident on the night of April 11, 2016. The statement of claims from that night in 2016 is strikingly similar to the brutality captured on video in March.
Hall's next court appearance is on Friday, April 7 at 3:00 PM in Dept. 9 Room 209 at the Fairfield Courthouse. This court appearance is for his pretrial hearing, pitchess motion, and 1538.5 motion to suppress. Supporters are encouraged to come show support. Advocates state, "Pretrial hearings are important to attend as lack of pre-trial court support gives the District Attorney's office leverage to intimidate innocent people into taking plea deals."
Hall's following court appearance will be a trial calling and motion to consolidate on Monday, April 10 at 1:30 PM also in Dept. 9 Room 209 at the Fairfield Courthouse. Hall's trial is set for Wednesday, April 12 at 9 AM.
Friday, April 7: Pre-trial Conference | Wednesday April 12: Trial for Dejuan Hall
Related Feature: Police Brutality Captured on Video in Vallejo, California
