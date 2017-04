Derrick Lamoris Shields vs. City of Vallejo

Dejuan Hall was brutally beaten by Vallejo police officer Spencer Muniz-Bottomley on March 10, then charged with battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. Hall does not face any charges related to the reason police were called on him as he was not breaking any laws. Spencer Bottomley was named in another brutality case,, for an incident on the night of April 11, 2016. The statement of claims from that night in 2016 is strikingly similar to the brutality captured on video in March.Hall's next court appearance is onat 3:00 PM in Dept. 9 Room 209 at the Fairfield Courthouse. This court appearance is for his pretrial hearing, pitchess motion, and 1538.5 motion to suppress. Supporters are encouraged to come show support. Advocates state, "Pretrial hearings are important to attend as lack of pre-trial court support gives the District Attorney's office leverage to intimidate innocent people into taking plea deals."Hall's following court appearance will be a trial calling and motion to consolidate onat 1:30 PM also in Dept. 9 Room 209 at the Fairfield Courthouse. Hall's trial is set forat 9 AM.