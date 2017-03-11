From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Video | Police Brutality in Vallejo, California by Film The Police

Saturday Mar 11th, 2017 12:20 PM On March 11, 2017, videos were uploaded to social media showing police in Vallejo, California brutalizing an individual. Watch the videos.



Download Video (6.9mb)

Download Video (6.9mb)



On March 11, 2017, videos were uploaded to social media showing police in Vallejo, California brutalizing an individual. The incident took place Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. on Fairgrounds Drive in front of the Valero gas station at Fairgrounds Drive and Gateway Drive.



The Vallejo police officer captured on video punching and bashing with a flashlight has been identified as Spencer Muniz-Bottomley, an ex-Marine. He graduated from the Napa Valley Police Academy on June 13, 2015. The officer was recognized for his leadership, problem solving and communication skills ... as demonstrated in the videos.





Vallejo cop Spencer Muniz-Bottomley pulls his arm back while making a fist.

After Vallejo cop Spencer Muniz-Bottomley pulls his arm back and makes a fist, he punches the person in the face.

Vallejo cop Spencer Muniz-Bottomley grabs his gun.

Vallejo cop Spencer Muniz-Bottomley uses a metal flashlight to repeatedly strike the person.









On June 26, 2015 Northbay Copwatch



"Vallejo Police has hired three ex-Marines to patrol the streets. Time will show if these three will treat their new settings as a war zone, with the People as potential enemies."



* "Personnel: New Hires" (2015-06-26, Vallejo City Manager’s Bi-Weekly Report Volume 3, Issue 18) (



"Officer Spencer Muniz-Bottomley was born in Suisun City and attended school in El Dorado Hills, California. He volunteered as a Vallejo Police Explorer during high school, and after graduation in 2009, enlisted in the US Marine Corps. Spencer deployed to the Helmand Province in Afghanistan as a part of Operation Enduring Freedom. Spencer maintained an exemplary record as Marine Corporal, earning a number of awards and decorations, including the National Defense Service Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and three Afghanistan Campaign Medals. Spencer graduated from the Napa Valley Police Academy on Saturday, June 13, [2015] ranking second in his class. He was recognized for his leadership, problem solving and communication skills."

Ex-Marines Patrol the Streets



Spencer Muniz-Bottomley graduated from the Napa Valley Police Academy on June 13, 2015 ranking second in his class. He was recognized for his leadership, problem solving and communication skills.





Download Video (5.6mb)

Download Video (5.6mb)

🎬 Video 2 | Police Brutality in Vallejo, California featuring officer Spencer Muniz-Bottomley and the Vallejo Police as Ruthless Pigs. 👮🐷

The Northbay Uprising Media Collective produces websites and a weekly FM Radio news program that includes information for the "Northbay Copwatch" project.



Anyone in the area who would like to send information documenting human-rights abuse by our local security agencies can do so at our email address.



Please be safe when documenting such abuse, don't do anything that can be construed as provocative.



Vallejo Police got away with over 10 murders in the year 2012, and are known to surveil and harass family members of victims, and members of the local Copwatch project.

The race soldier who was caught on video brutalizing a Black man in Vallejo, is named Spencer Bottomley. He is named in another brutality case.



"Defendant Spencer Bottomley struck Plaintiff with his flashlight all over Plaintiff's body."

Case No: 2:16-CV 02399 CKD



PLAINTIFF'S CIVIL RIGHTS COMPLAINT PURSUANT 42 U.S.C 1983 AND DEMAND FOR JURY TRIAL



DERRICK LAMORIS SHIELDS,

Plaintiff



vs.



CITY OF VALLEJO et., al.,

Defendant



CLAIMS



1. Defendant Vallejo Police Officers Joseph Coelho, badge #676, Bretton Waggoner badge #650, Matt Samida, badge #636, Spencer Bottomley, badge #687 and Jason Scott, badge #602 violated Plaintiff's rights under the Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution and California State law, when they subjected Plaintiff to excessive and/deadly force and assault and battery. Tekle v. United States, 511 F.3d 839 (9th Cir. 2007); Smith v. City of Hemet, 394 F.3d 689 (9th Cir. 2005), Blankenhorn v. Orange, 485 F.3d 463 (9th Cir. 2007).



STATEMENT OF CLAIMS



On April 11, 2016, at approximately 10:00 p.m., located at Griffin and Mark Streets in Vallejo, California, Plaintiff was involved in a police encounter with defendant Vallejo police officers Joseph Coelho #676, Bretton Waggoner #650, Spencer Bottomley #687, Jason Scott #602 and Matt Samida #636. Subsequent to Plaintiff laying face down [on] his stomach in a prone position, Defendant Samida kicked Plaintiff in the right side of his jaw, kicked him in the back of Plaintiff's head and struck Plaintiff with his baton all over his body. Defendant Coelho struck Plaintiff with his flashlight all over Plaintiff's body. Defendant Jason Scott struck Plaintiff with an unknown object in the back of Plaintiff's head. Defendant Spencer Bottomley struck Plaintiff with his flashlight all over Plaintiff's body. Defendant Wagoner #650 struck Plaintiff with his flashlight all over Plaintiff's body and punched Plaintiff several times. As a result of the police beating, Plaintiff lost consciousness, experienced bruises all over his body and spine, swollen face, fractured jaw, abrasions, and broken teeth.





Download Video (3.6mb)

Download Video (3.6mb)

Video 3 | Police Brutality in Vallejo, California



Police arrest a bystander on sidewalk in front of gas station.