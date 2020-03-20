From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fri Mar 20 2020 (Updated 03/21/20)Santa Cruz Police Evict Unhoused Community, Despite Pandemic
Police Disperse Encampment After Blocking Sanitation Efforts
On March 20, Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills and a dozen or more cops and park rangers evicted an encampment of unhoused people along Water Street near the post office. Mills gave people the choice of moving into fenced areas in the city or facing arrest and property confiscation. Robert Norse states, "This 'out of sight / out of town' policy, while claiming a public health rationale, rings false given the lack of protected indoor shelter being offered."
Long before the COVID-19 pandemic began, activists have demanded City Manager Martin Bernal reopen bathrooms and supply porta-potties. With 1,000 - 2,000 people living outside without 24-hour bathroom access, the situation seemed to be a health crisis in the making. Some regarded it as a deliberate attempt to drive away the unhoused so as not to "enable" them.
Food Not Bombs, the Santa Cruz Homeless Union, Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom, Bagels on Bikes, and a variety of other activists combined on Sunday night to establish a round-the-clock survival support station at the Town Clock which they termed the COVID-19 Relief Center. Other food services either shrunk or shut down.
Read More
See Also: Food Not Bombs is still serving free food at People’s Park in Berkeley | Dated Updates on the Current Homeless Crisis in Santa Cruz | San Francisco Food Not Bombs Is Still Sharing Food | Santa Cruz County Issues Shelter-in-Place with No Shelter or Facilities for Those Outside | Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID-19 Relief Center
Long before the COVID-19 pandemic began, activists have demanded City Manager Martin Bernal reopen bathrooms and supply porta-potties. With 1,000 - 2,000 people living outside without 24-hour bathroom access, the situation seemed to be a health crisis in the making. Some regarded it as a deliberate attempt to drive away the unhoused so as not to "enable" them.
Food Not Bombs, the Santa Cruz Homeless Union, Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom, Bagels on Bikes, and a variety of other activists combined on Sunday night to establish a round-the-clock survival support station at the Town Clock which they termed the COVID-19 Relief Center. Other food services either shrunk or shut down.
Read More
See Also: Food Not Bombs is still serving free food at People’s Park in Berkeley | Dated Updates on the Current Homeless Crisis in Santa Cruz | San Francisco Food Not Bombs Is Still Sharing Food | Santa Cruz County Issues Shelter-in-Place with No Shelter or Facilities for Those Outside | Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID-19 Relief Center
03/21/20 Mutual Aid Efforts to Assist Those Most at Risk Increase as COVID-19 Spreads Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | East Bay | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/20/20 Police Disperse Encampment After Blocking Sanitation Efforts Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/16/20 Supporters of Chelsea Manning Effectively Fined $256,000 for Her Principled Stand Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | U.S.03/12/20 Elderly, Prisoners, Unhoused Persons, Hospital Workers Among Those at Highest Risk Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | International | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/10/20 Founder of "First They Came for the Homeless" Passes Away Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay03/09/20 Support Councilmember Glover at Santa Cruz City Council Meeting Racial Justice | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/06/20 UC Berkeley Graduate Student Workers Demand COLA Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California03/05/20 Mark Hosler on Politics, Music, True False and 40 Years of Art Activism Front Page | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 UC System Wide Day of Action in Support of Fired UCSC Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 Restore The Delta Vows Litigation Against Illegal Water Contracts Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections02/29/20 Demonstrators Tell Chase to Stop Banking on Fossil Fuels Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network