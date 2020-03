San Francisco Food Not Bombs expands its serving schedule during the shelter in place order.

San Francisco Food Not Bombs is sharing food on additional days during the shelter in place order period.Our Wednesday food sharing continues as normal. We are also sharing food as much as possible at the SW 16th/Mission BART Plaza on Mondays and Fridays at 6:30 PM. The additional Monday and Friday sharings depend on our access to the cookhouse at St. John The Evangelist church. Please check this website for more specific updates.Serving Information Page: https://sffnb.org/serving-schedule/ Unfortunately, we are not accepting new volunteers for the time being for the 16th/Mission sharings. Again, this policy is fluid, so please check the website for updates or send us an email to sffnbvolunteers [at] riseup.net with any questions, suggestions or concerns.Thank you for your patience and support during this unusual time.