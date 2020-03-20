Shutdown of Post Office Encampment After Denial of Portapotties & Wash Stations There rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Friday Mar 20th, 2020 7:57 PM by Robert Norse

Chief Mills and a dozen or more cops, rangers, and camp trashers moved on to evict and fence out the homeless tent-shelter-in-place encampment along Water St. near the Post Office. This "out of sight/out of town" policy, while claiming a public health rationale rings false given the lack of protected indoor shelter being offered in spite of the funding available.