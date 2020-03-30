Updates from the "Ignore Them Until they Disappear or Die Off" Genocide Zone rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Monday Mar 30th, 2020 5:47 PM by Robert Norse

While City & County officials who live indoors postulate, ponder, and predict, no safe shelters, sanitary shithouses, or reliable food services have opened up to replace those shut down. HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) critic passes on some updates and the latest in-the-field reports from Food not Bombs still-serving-under-fire foodster Keith McHenry.