Updates from the "Ignore Them Until they Disappear or Die Off" Genocide Zone
While City & County officials who live indoors postulate, ponder, and predict, no safe shelters, sanitary shithouses, or reliable food services have opened up to replace those shut down. HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) critic passes on some updates and the latest in-the-field reports from Food not Bombs still-serving-under-fire foodster Keith McHenry.
Chief Andy Mills' police and Sheriff Hart's deputies keep flouting federal and state guidelines by "moving along" homeless survival-in-place encampments and food servers with threats and arrests. City Manager Martin Bernal's Bureaucrats lock bathrooms, and preventing those outside from taking shelter. City leaders remain silent or facilitate this toxic insanity.
Homeless folks are crowded into the few shelters in conditions that spread COVID-19. We must do what the leaders only talk about before it's too late.
UPDATES FROM A LOCAL FOOD NOT BOMBS ACTIVIST
Yesterday [3-29] "Amazon, Instacart Grocery Delivery Workers Demand Coronavirus Protection And Pay" on East Coast at https://www.npr.org/2020/03/30/823767492/amazon-instacart-grocery-delivery-workers-strike-for-coronavirus-protection-and-
Today [3-30]
11 a.m. Join the Global Rent & Mortgage Strike April 1st
see "Rent Strike Nation" at https://newrepublic.com/article/157081/rent-strike-nation-coronavirus
3:55 p.m. We need books for people to read since those of us who live outside cannot charge their phones. We also have a lot of bread that is amazing at the Benchlands behind the Santa Cruz County building. Thanks
4:10 p.m. Still at the Benchlands sharing food. We are almost the only food and water in Santa Cruz for the hundreds without housing. The city portable toilet is overflowing so we are using the bushes until we dig a pit toilet. Tell people in Santa Cruz that we have food, water and lots of bread in San Lorenzo Park behind the county building near Water Street. We want to end service at 7 today. Thanks
HUFF Howlings
Coming Tomorrow: Community Health Demands Immediate Occupation of Vacant Buildings to Stop COVID-19 Outside
Endless promises and reassurances, evasions and lies, by the highly paid homelessness "experts" who have funneled money into very limited and expensive homeless "services" that exclude or recycle the majority of the 1000-2000 homeless people outside in the City.
These excuses and justifications--and those in power who use them--now threaten the health of the entire community.
At the national level we have two sold-out national parties that have passed another huge corporate trillion dollar giveaway. (See "Why Are Progressives Voting For Ultimate Screwing Of America?" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfOPSq705To,
"How Bernie and Warren Sold Us Out Over Stimulus Bill" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsPjPmDzN8w)
We'll no doubt hear more reassuring words from Supervisor Zack Friend. he's "hosting" [and you're paying for] a telephone town hall with Mimi Hall, director of the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency, to discuss the latest updates on COVID-19 and take your questions. The session will run from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. Information: 831-454-2222 and use meeting ID 145384.,
...But are the County Buildings bathrooms, sinks, and showers open for community (and particularly homeless) use while Zack comfortably relieves himself on the community while the officials he funds continue to deny vital services?
Needs: While we're waiting for shelter-in-place access to the many vacant motel rooms,
....a regular check on the availability of toilet paper, towels, soap, water at the few portapotties outside.
....the immediate 24-opening of parking garage bathrooms, and other more civilized facilities currently unused,
....and, of course, occupation of vacant office, apartment, and other buildings as emergency shelter-in-place, and quarantine space,
....the release of prisoners from the local jail in the current crisis before they become the epicenter of a new epidemic,
.....commandeering and distribution of vital food and supplies to unhoused, renters, and others growingly in need in the current crisis. See https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/24/this-is-life-or-death-homeless-families-reclaim-vacant-homes-to-survive-virus-outbreak
Do we wait for the concentration zones for the homeless--frightening alternatives reportedly being set up in other cities such as Las Vegas? See https://www.fox5vegas.com/coronavirus/parking-lot-at-cashman-center-opens-as-temporary-homeless-shelter/article_613927c0-7139-11ea-a802-536e3067a76c.html
On the other hand, psuedo-shelters such as the Salvation Army's Laurel Street serve as useful containment and quarantine centers when the inevitable COVID-19 cases break out--cases that could yet be prevented with adequate distancing--say in motel rooms.. Seattle's KIRO news reports on this crisis at https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/three-seattle-area-shelters-close-after-resident-tests-positive-covid-19/Z3YXVZPJ2BG3DNUN4QYPQX7LZM/
LOOKING BACK IN DISGUST
XXXX Homeless providers Cooper and Russell were arrested and released several days ago to move them along from their (legal) sidewalk spot at the complaint of the nearby bank. Their survival gear was seized and has not been returned.
XXXX Mills cops posted the Town Clock and served McHenry with a Cease-and-Desist letter, then fencing off to stop food serving there. On 3-28, they served McHenry with a letter demanding he stop feeding until "getting a permit" in the San Lorenzo Benchlands, after forcing the meal from its safer location in back of the courthouse to the marshy rainsoaked Benchlands.
We need to distribute maps of vacant buildings, unused restrooms, and provide an honest listing of actual food and survival equipment spaces.
Volunteer at noon at the Vet's Hall to help cook for the Benchlands meals.
Democracy Now gives a (very) brief mention of authorities ignoring these needs in New York City at https://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/30/nyc_homelessness
Check out Facebook for Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs, Santa Cruz County Homeless Advocates, and Wes White (for Salinas & National Updates)
Free Radio Santa Cruz on-the-Net Interview with Keith and others outside at http://huffsantacruz.org/lost/1%20FRSC%203-29-20.mp3 Regular updates at http://www.huffsantacruz.org/Lostshows.html .
