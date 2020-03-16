From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mon Mar 16 2020Judge Releases Manning After Suicide Attempt
Effectively Fines Her Supporters $256,000
After spending seven years in prison under draconian conditions for exposing US war crimes, Manning was re-imprisoned one year ago in an attempt to coerce her to testify in a grand jury related to WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange. When Manning continued to refuse to testify on a principled stand of opposition to the unjust and corrupt practice of secret grand juries, she began getting slammed with fines of $1,000 per day in an attempt by judge Anthony Trenga to “coerce” her into testifying.
Those fines now amount to $256,000 as Trenga finally orders her release, stating that “the business of Grand Jury 19-3 had concluded” and “the Court finds that Ms Manning’s appearance before the Grand Jury is no longer needed.”
Trenga denied Manning’s attempts to dismiss the fines, despite her legal team challenging that “She has no personal savings, an uncertain speaking career that has been abruptly halted by her incarceration, and is moving her few belongings into storage, as she can no longer afford to pay her rent.”
And of course this just amounts to a fine on Manning’s supporters, because we obviously aren’t going to let a heroic whistleblower be saddled with crushing debt for the rest of her life. Whistleblowers around the world have been watching Manning’s fines grow day by day and thinking “Man, that’s gonna take a bite.” It’s stupid and ugly that this is even necessary, but of course we’re going to take care of her.
Again, Manning attempted suicide in jail prior to her release and is still recovering. UN Special Rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer, the second UN Special Rapporteur to speak out against her brutal treatment at the hands of the US government, said that “Such acts of desperation are typical for the confusion, dehumanisation and suffering deliberately inflicted through prolonged psychological torture.”
Read More
Related Features: Chelsea Manning Takes Another Brave Stand | Demanding Freedom from the National Security State on the Fourth of July | Historic Year for Pride in San Francisco | 39th Santa Cruz Pride Parade: Free Bradley Manning! | Soldier Praised as Hero and Whistleblower at Solidarity Demonstration | Free Bradley Manning Action Takes Obama's Oakland Headquarters | Demonstrators ask, "What about the War Crimes?" at Free Bradley Manning Protest | Supporters of Bradley Manning Demonstrate Outside Fort Meade | SF Rally and March for Accused WikiLeaker Bradley Manning | SF Pride Contingent for Bradley Manning | Protests for Bradley Manning and WikiLeaks Around Bay Area | Protest for Bradley Manning and WikiLeaks in Santa Cruz | Protests in Santa Cruz to Support Bradley Manning and WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange | Ellsberg, Former Gov't Officials Kick Off Campaign to Free Bradley Manning |
Those fines now amount to $256,000 as Trenga finally orders her release, stating that “the business of Grand Jury 19-3 had concluded” and “the Court finds that Ms Manning’s appearance before the Grand Jury is no longer needed.”
Trenga denied Manning’s attempts to dismiss the fines, despite her legal team challenging that “She has no personal savings, an uncertain speaking career that has been abruptly halted by her incarceration, and is moving her few belongings into storage, as she can no longer afford to pay her rent.”
And of course this just amounts to a fine on Manning’s supporters, because we obviously aren’t going to let a heroic whistleblower be saddled with crushing debt for the rest of her life. Whistleblowers around the world have been watching Manning’s fines grow day by day and thinking “Man, that’s gonna take a bite.” It’s stupid and ugly that this is even necessary, but of course we’re going to take care of her.
Again, Manning attempted suicide in jail prior to her release and is still recovering. UN Special Rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer, the second UN Special Rapporteur to speak out against her brutal treatment at the hands of the US government, said that “Such acts of desperation are typical for the confusion, dehumanisation and suffering deliberately inflicted through prolonged psychological torture.”
Read More
Related Features: Chelsea Manning Takes Another Brave Stand | Demanding Freedom from the National Security State on the Fourth of July | Historic Year for Pride in San Francisco | 39th Santa Cruz Pride Parade: Free Bradley Manning! | Soldier Praised as Hero and Whistleblower at Solidarity Demonstration | Free Bradley Manning Action Takes Obama's Oakland Headquarters | Demonstrators ask, "What about the War Crimes?" at Free Bradley Manning Protest | Supporters of Bradley Manning Demonstrate Outside Fort Meade | SF Rally and March for Accused WikiLeaker Bradley Manning | SF Pride Contingent for Bradley Manning | Protests for Bradley Manning and WikiLeaks Around Bay Area | Protest for Bradley Manning and WikiLeaks in Santa Cruz | Protests in Santa Cruz to Support Bradley Manning and WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange | Ellsberg, Former Gov't Officials Kick Off Campaign to Free Bradley Manning |
03/16/20 Effectively Fines Her Supporters $256,000 Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | U.S.03/12/20 Elderly, Prisoners, Unhoused Persons, Hospital Workers Among Those at Highest Risk Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | California | U.S. | International | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/10/20 Founder of "First They Came for the Homeless" Passes Away Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay03/09/20 Support Councilmember Glover at Santa Cruz City Council Meeting Racial Justice | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/06/20 UC Berkeley Graduate Student Workers Demand COLA Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California03/05/20 Mark Hosler on Politics, Music, True False and 40 Years of Art Activism Front Page | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 UC System Wide Day of Action in Support of Fired UCSC Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 Restore The Delta Vows Litigation Against Illegal Water Contracts Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections02/29/20 Demonstrators Tell Chase to Stop Banking on Fossil Fuels Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/29/20 Strike Escalates After UCSC Fires Nearly 100 Graduate Student Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/28/20 Silicon Valley Demonstrators Demand that Wells Fargo Stop Funding Climate Change Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | South Bay | Peninsula
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network