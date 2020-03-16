top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Topics
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Chelsea Manning Jailed Again
Mon Mar 16 2020
Judge Releases Manning After Suicide Attempt
Effectively Fines Her Supporters $256,000
Chelsea Manning Jailed Again
After spending seven years in prison under draconian conditions for exposing US war crimes, Manning was re-imprisoned one year ago in an attempt to coerce her to testify in a grand jury related to WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange. When Manning continued to refuse to testify on a principled stand of opposition to the unjust and corrupt practice of secret grand juries, she began getting slammed with fines of $1,000 per day in an attempt by judge Anthony Trenga to “coerce” her into testifying.

Those fines now amount to $256,000 as Trenga finally orders her release, stating that “the business of Grand Jury 19-3 had concluded” and “the Court finds that Ms Manning’s appearance before the Grand Jury is no longer needed.”

Trenga denied Manning’s attempts to dismiss the fines, despite her legal team challenging that “She has no personal savings, an uncertain speaking career that has been abruptly halted by her incarceration, and is moving her few belongings into storage, as she can no longer afford to pay her rent.”

And of course this just amounts to a fine on Manning’s supporters, because we obviously aren’t going to let a heroic whistleblower be saddled with crushing debt for the rest of her life. Whistleblowers around the world have been watching Manning’s fines grow day by day and thinking “Man, that’s gonna take a bite.” It’s stupid and ugly that this is even necessary, but of course we’re going to take care of her.

Again, Manning attempted suicide in jail prior to her release and is still recovering. UN Special Rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer, the second UN Special Rapporteur to speak out against her brutal treatment at the hands of the US government, said that “Such acts of desperation are typical for the confusion, dehumanisation and suffering deliberately inflicted through prolonged psychological torture.”

photo Read More

Related Features: Chelsea Manning Takes Another Brave Stand | Demanding Freedom from the National Security State on the Fourth of July | Historic Year for Pride in San Francisco | 39th Santa Cruz Pride Parade: Free Bradley Manning! | Soldier Praised as Hero and Whistleblower at Solidarity Demonstration | Free Bradley Manning Action Takes Obama's Oakland Headquarters | Demonstrators ask, "What about the War Crimes?" at Free Bradley Manning Protest | Supporters of Bradley Manning Demonstrate Outside Fort Meade | SF Rally and March for Accused WikiLeaker Bradley Manning | SF Pride Contingent for Bradley Manning | Protests for Bradley Manning and WikiLeaks Around Bay Area | Protest for Bradley Manning and WikiLeaks in Santa Cruz | Protests in Santa Cruz to Support Bradley Manning and WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange | Ellsberg, Former Gov't Officials Kick Off Campaign to Free Bradley Manning |
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
03/16/20 Effectively Fines Her Supporters $256,000 Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | U.S.03/12/20 Elderly, Prisoners, Unhoused Persons, Hospital Workers Among Those at Highest Risk Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | California | U.S. | International | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/10/20 Founder of "First They Came for the Homeless" Passes Away Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay03/09/20 Support Councilmember Glover at Santa Cruz City Council Meeting Racial Justice | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/06/20 UC Berkeley Graduate Student Workers Demand COLA Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California03/05/20 Mark Hosler on Politics, Music, True False and 40 Years of Art Activism Front Page | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 UC System Wide Day of Action in Support of Fired UCSC Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 Restore The Delta Vows Litigation Against Illegal Water Contracts Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections02/29/20 Demonstrators Tell Chase to Stop Banking on Fossil Fuels Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/29/20 Strike Escalates After UCSC Fires Nearly 100 Graduate Student Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/28/20 Silicon Valley Demonstrators Demand that Wells Fargo Stop Funding Climate Change Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | South Bay | Peninsula
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 202.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code