Thu Jan 29 2026 (Updated 02/02/26)ICE Out Everywhere! January 30 National Day Of Action
Somali and Black Minneapolis Students Call for National Shutdown
On January 30, students and workers across the Bay Area walked out and met at Dolores Park in San Francisco and Fruitvale Plaza in Oakland. Arab Resource and Organizing Center wrote, "We support the call from Minnesota-based Somali and other student organizations [...] join the national day of action to say ICE OUT OF EVERYWHERE!
"Last Friday, thousands of people came together in solidarity with the Minnesota call of 'no work, no school, no shopping' and showed what’s possible when we shut it down together. It captured the imagination of the whole country. They’ve shown the way for all of us — to stop ICE’s reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN.
"Now is the decisive moment. The Minnesota General Strike has opened a historic opening. If we take a stand now, we can stop the killings, stop the kidnappings, and end the war on our communities."
