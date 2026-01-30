top
San Francisco U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

Mass Rally in SF to Shut Down ICE & Support General Strike Nationally

by LVP
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 9:59PM
Thousands of students, workers and community members rallied at Dolores Park in San Francisco to shutdown ICE and also many supported a national general strike.
A contingent of Amazon Teamsters joined the rally and march.
Over 10,000 students, workers and community members rallied on January 30, 2026 in San Francisco on at Dolores Park to demand the shutdown of ICE and support for a national general strike.

Speakers from union including Amazon Teamsters supported the shutdown as well as speakers
from the San Francisco teachers union UESF and UAW 4811 at UCB.

Additional Media:

ICE Out Of Bay! SF Rally With Minneapolis & US Struggle Against ICE Occupation,Terrorism & Murder
https://youtu.be/PeZ_AzHfAUA

ICE, The Class War In Minneapolis &The General Strike with Professor August Nimtz
https://youtu.be/BbZdlu0SUyY

STOP Terrorizing Somali American Community! Seattle Ride Share Ass. Ed Amed Mumin Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/LmnX6CyDVc8

Minneapolis AFL-CIO Calls For Mass Day Of Worker Community Action On Jan 23, 2026
https://youtu.be/9bvrC8p_Nw0

The ICE Occupation Of Minneapolis & Labor With CWA 7250 President Kieran Knutson
https://youtu.be/EbRRlcUJVCI

The War On Minneapolis Immigrants, Healthcare Workers & Business Unionism
https://youtu.be/1TYWJRq-tYM](https://youtu.be/1TYWJRq-tYM

Minneapolis General Strike: It’s Happened Before
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1401174574798649

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/PKwAY3gJTf0
§People Are Angry About The ICE Murders Which Continue Unabated
by LVP
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 9:59PM
sm_img_3972.jpg
original image (2839x1628)
Participants are angry about the ICE fascist terror and murders throughout the country.
https://youtu.be/PKwAY3gJTf0
§Abolish ICE Damand Rally Participants
by LVP
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 9:59PM
Abolish ICE
original image (3589x2275)
There were continual demands that ICE be abolished and the need for a general strike to shut it down.
https://youtu.be/PKwAY3gJTf0
§Justice For Renee Good
by LVP
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 9:59PM
sm_ice_rally_justice_for_renee_good_1-30-26.jpg
original image (1745x965)
Rally participants want justice for Renee Good and an end to the ICE fascist murders.
https://youtu.be/PKwAY3gJTf0
§Time To Defend Democracy With A General Strike
by LVP
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 9:59PM
sm_ice_rally_time_for_general_strike_1-30-26.jpg
original image (2529x1450)
Participants in the rally demanded a general strike to defend democracy. The UAW 4811 speaker talked about the San Francisco general strike in 1934 after two workers were murdered by the San Francisco police.
https://youtu.be/PKwAY3gJTf0
