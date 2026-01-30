From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco
Mass Rally in SF to Shut Down ICE & Support General Strike Nationally
Thousands of students, workers and community members rallied at Dolores Park in San Francisco to shutdown ICE and also many supported a national general strike.
Over 10,000 students, workers and community members rallied on January 30, 2026 in San Francisco on at Dolores Park to demand the shutdown of ICE and support for a national general strike.
Speakers from union including Amazon Teamsters supported the shutdown as well as speakers
from the San Francisco teachers union UESF and UAW 4811 at UCB.
Additional Media:
ICE Out Of Bay! SF Rally With Minneapolis & US Struggle Against ICE Occupation,Terrorism & Murder
https://youtu.be/PeZ_AzHfAUA
ICE, The Class War In Minneapolis &The General Strike with Professor August Nimtz
https://youtu.be/BbZdlu0SUyY
STOP Terrorizing Somali American Community! Seattle Ride Share Ass. Ed Amed Mumin Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/LmnX6CyDVc8
Minneapolis AFL-CIO Calls For Mass Day Of Worker Community Action On Jan 23, 2026
https://youtu.be/9bvrC8p_Nw0
The ICE Occupation Of Minneapolis & Labor With CWA 7250 President Kieran Knutson
https://youtu.be/EbRRlcUJVCI
The War On Minneapolis Immigrants, Healthcare Workers & Business Unionism
https://youtu.be/1TYWJRq-tYM](https://youtu.be/1TYWJRq-tYM
Minneapolis General Strike: It’s Happened Before
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1401174574798649
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/PKwAY3gJTf0
