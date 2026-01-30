From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Mass Rally in SF to Shut Down ICE & Support General Strike Nationally by LVP Thousands of students, workers and community members rallied at Dolores Park in San Francisco to shutdown ICE and also many supported a national general strike.



Speakers from union including Amazon Teamsters supported the shutdown as well as speakers

from the San Francisco teachers union UESF and UAW 4811 at UCB.



