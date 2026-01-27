ICE Out! National Day Of Action!

Date:

Friday, January 30, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

AROC

Location Details:

Dolores Park SF

THE BAY AREA STANDS WITH MINNESOTA! ✊

On Friday, students and workers across the Bay Area will walk out! We support the call from Minnesota-based Somali and other student organizations — on Friday, January 30, join the national day of action to say ICE OUT OF EVERYWHERE!



Last Friday, thousands of people came together in solidarity with the Minnesota call of “no work, no school, no shopping” and showed what’s possible when we shut it down together. It captured the imagination of the whole country. They’ve shown the way for all of us — to stop ICE’s reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN.



What happened in Minnesota can happen here in the Bay Area.



Now is the decisive moment. The Minnesota General Strike has opened a historic opening. If we take a stand now, we can stop the killings, stop the kidnappings, and end the war on our communities.



📍 1PM on Fri. 1/30 — Dolores Park



Make a plan. Organize your people - students and workers. Stay tuned for ways to plug in and help build the movement. ✊