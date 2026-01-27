top
San Francisco
San Francisco
View events for the week of 1/30/2026
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

ICE Out! National Day Of Action!

ICE Out! National Day Of Action!

Dolores Park, San Francisco
original image (1350x1687)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 30, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
AROC
Location Details:
Dolores Park SF
THE BAY AREA STANDS WITH MINNESOTA! ✊
On Friday, students and workers across the Bay Area will walk out! We support the call from Minnesota-based Somali and other student organizations — on Friday, January 30, join the national day of action to say ICE OUT OF EVERYWHERE!

Last Friday, thousands of people came together in solidarity with the Minnesota call of “no work, no school, no shopping” and showed what’s possible when we shut it down together. It captured the imagination of the whole country. They’ve shown the way for all of us — to stop ICE’s reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN.

What happened in Minnesota can happen here in the Bay Area.

Now is the decisive moment. The Minnesota General Strike has opened a historic opening. If we take a stand now, we can stop the killings, stop the kidnappings, and end the war on our communities.

📍 1PM on Fri. 1/30 — Dolores Park

Make a plan. Organize your people - students and workers. Stay tuned for ways to plug in and help build the movement. ✊
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DUBxSPxjogT/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 27, 2026 10:46PM
