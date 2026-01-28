From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Highland Park Stands With Minnesota
Small businesses in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles are displaying signs in their storefront windows in solidarity with immigrants. Flyers are posted on street poles and shop windows promoting the January 30 Day Of Action.
Los Angeles Tenants Union is among the dozens of organizations listed as endorsing the shutdown called for by Somali and Black student organizations in Minneapolis. Once again, organizers are declaring "NO WORK. NO SCHOOL. NO SHOPPING. STOP FUNDING ICE." People will gather at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles at 1:00 PM for "NO BUSINESS AS USUAL," to "STAND WITH MINNESOTA," and of course "ICE OUT!"
The following comes from the website NationalShutdown.org
Somali and Black student organizations in Minneapolis are calling for a shutdown on Friday, January 30th, after the execution-style murder of Alex Pretti by immigration officers. They're asking people across the country to support the call.
On January 20th, thousands of students across the country walked out to protest ICE terror in our communities, and to demand justice for Renee Nicole Good. Three days later, the people of Minnesota organized a powerful shutdown — no work, no school, no shopping.
This week, after Alex’s murder and while Congress is debating giving ICE even more money, it’s time to take our movement to the next level. ICE has kidnapped our neighbors and classmates; they do not make our communities more safe. We demand ICE out for good!
Students are always at the heart of movements for justice across the world. On January 30th, we will organize walkouts across the country and stand in solidarity with immigrant communities in Minnesota and everywhere else!
📣 Calling all artists, activists and creatives! 📣
The brutal murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, among many others around the country, have moved millions to action against the terror that ICE and the racist deportation machine have caused in our communities. Last week, Minnesota held a historic General Strike against ICE brutality that has awoken the entire country to our power as people. Now, we will make history again with a NATIONWIDE shutdown on Friday, January 30.
Submit your posters and graphics to help popularize the historic nationwide shutdown in solidarity with Minnesota against ICE terror on Friday, January 30 and visualize our communities free of ICE terror, once and for all!
