SF Students Cut Classes for Massive Anti-ICE Action as Part of National Protest
Tens of thousands rally at Dolores Park then March to Civic Center
Photos: Leon KunstenaarThe messages went out "Fuera ICE, ICE Out. Shut Everything Down!", "No Work!"
Cities throughout the nation responded and San Francisco was no exception. Seventy Five percent of students in the city's high schools went out.
A student carried a sign that read "We are skipping our lessons to teach YOU one." Many older people learned. Labor and political activists were there to support.
Teenagers danced to furious drumming. Many Latinos and Latinas were there. A sign in Spanish read "The only dangerous minority are the rich."
In contrast to the procedural, administrative, legalistic criticism of the Trump regime coming from the Democratic Party establishment, "Fuck ICE" signs abounded and a gigantic "Fuck Trump" sign was stretched at the top of the hill.
The Jan. 31 New York Times announces "ICE Expands Power of Agents to Arrest People Without Warrants." That's it. It's over, the right to due process, fundamental to any democracy, has now been cancelled by Presidential fiat. The American people now face two options. Tyranny or revolution. The water is about to boil, the frog is near death. The prognosis is not favorable.
Trump has sued the IRS for ten billion dollars. Since the IRS management serves at the pleasure of the Executive, the result will be a forgone conclusion. Nice system here that trump has figured out. That a gangster head of state loots a country's treasure is nothing new. But that the US political system that has since its founding prided itself on the rule of law has so easily capitulated is indeed unexpected. Why is a task for future scholars to figure out.
The march began at the base of Dolores Park then up Dolores Street, then Market Street to City Hall where another rally was held.
Protests throughout the Nation are ongoing. Perhaps a meaningful movement will develop.
See all high resolution photos here.
