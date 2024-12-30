top
Casey Goonan Needs Support
Mon Dec 30 2024
Casey Goonan Needs Support
On Casey Goonan and the Abandonment of Political Prisoners in the Pro-Palestine Movement
Casey Goonan Needs Support

Casey Support Committee writes, "Casey is a dedicated community educator, writer, distroist, and printer who has committed their life to struggles for liberation. A federal investigation by the FBI and several other law enforcement agencies resulted in Casey’s arrest for alleged politically motivated 'crimes.' Since June 17 2024, Casey has been incarcerated at Santa Rita Jail facing federal felonies that could result in up to 20 years of imprisonment.

"Freeing Casey will likely be a long fight. Just as Casey has persistently for years cared for, supported, and struggled alongside incarcerated comrades, we aim to replicate these actions in solidarity with Casey as they continue their struggle from the other side of the wall."

An Anonymous post on Dec 27 states, "While Casey has received a great amount of support from decentralized community in New York, Chicago, California, and elsewhere, the pro-Palestine movement needs to be publicly and actively supporting them."

Read more: pdf Defining Social Reality in a Revolutionary Way (2017) | An update on Casey Goonan's recent hunger strike | photo From Philly with Love | Casey Support Committee Update 7/13/24 | audio Message of Support to Free Casey Goonan: Free Them All! | Statement of Solidarity with Casey Goonan by Stevie Wilson | 1AM on A 3'X6' Steel Sheet Top Bunk | Update from the Casey Support Committee: August 12, 2024 | On Casey Goonan and the Abandonment of Political Prisoners in the Pro-Palestine Movement | Casey Support Committee

