top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Arts + Action Media Activism & Independent Media Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Defining Social Reality in a Revolutionary Way

by Casey Goonan
Fri, Jun 21, 2024 11:47PM
A vital repository of knowledge gained from concrete practical experience, The Black Panther: Black Community News Service offers a blueprint for U.S.-based radical organizations experimenting with the scientific, premeditated, and necessarily methodical artistry of social revolution
Fourteen-page PDF by Casey Goonan
Download PDF (4.6MB)

There is a great deal of evidence that the Black Panther Party’s newspaper was a complex and multifaceted technological form with remarkable pedagogical influence. This narrative-political technology operated as a tool for developing the social basis of People’s insurgency, revolutionary struggle, and liberationist counter-war in North America between the late-1960s and middle-1970s. In the following essay, I conceptualize the specific discursive practices and political techniques that connected the Party’s artistic and intellectual production to a larger network of insurgent cells via the newspaper-medium. Special attention is given to the Party’s approach to communicating the principles of protracted revolutionary People’s war and the deconstructive effects of the paper’s discourse in the play of “positional” strategy and tactics. By placing emphasis on the newspaper’s circulation as a narrative technology, a modality of public pedagogy, and as a means of altering the dominant culture’s grids of perception, I suggest that a more rigorous study of the newspaper’s discourse is necessary for abolitionist and anti-imperialist activists in the present. How did the newspaper articulate a shared experience of reality between disparately situated communities of struggle in this mid-twentieth century period of uprisings and revolt? How did the newspaper-medium aid in the coordination of disparately situated counter-hegemonic blocs, politico-military cells, and iconoclastic fighting formations? What was the political impact of The Black Panther in the Party’s art of operations?

The Black Panther: Black Community News Service was the weekly publication of the Black Panther Party. Founded in 1967 by Bobby Seale and Huey Newton, the Party was first named the “Black Panther Party for Self-Defense,” in line with its policy of armed self-defense and promotion of community self-determination for working class Black people. The paper was printed in San Francisco and distributed largely within the borders of the United States. Eventually, issues were also distributed internationally. Although Oakland is where the Party was headquartered, the newspaper was first printed as a tool to educate and organize the Black community in the city of Richmond, after the racist police homicide of Black teenager Denzel Dowell. For some time, it was printed irregularly until a weekly schedule for distribution was developed in 1969. Although the logistical dimensions of the publishing process are not our principal object of concern, a cursory review of its earliest list of editorial staff illuminates the peculiar immediacies and conditions of duress that contextualize the politics put forward in each issue of the newspaper.

...

Propter Nos 2:1 (Fall 2017)

For more information: https://trueleappress.com/wp-content/uploa...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code